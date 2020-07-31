3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Trying To Hook Up The Second Quarantine Is Over

Having some no-strings-attached fun with a total stranger may not seem as sexy as it did six months ago, but that won't stop some people from looking for casual sex once quarantine is over. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs who'll be more interested in finding a post-quarantine hookup than a post-COVID relationship.

Surprisingly, one sign that won't be on the hunt for some casual fun is Gemini. While Gems are normally into variety, astrologer and cosmic coach Veronica Perretti tells Bustle that they've had Venus in retrograde in their sign all summer. "Some Geminis may be feeling clear about what they want from a relationship and are ready to seek it out once lockdown is lifted," she says. "They may even have some hot prospects saved on their phone or a steady virtual thing going on already."

Unsurprisingly, Cancers will also be ready to settle down. According to Perretti, Venus, the planet of love and romance, will spend August in their sign, which will make crabs crave love and affection much more. "Cancers are generally driven by a need for safety and security, so after all the hubbub in their home sign over the past couple of years, they're ready to lock it down, not get out," she says.

But for the Aries, Libras, and Capricorns out there, be sure to educate yourself on how to practice safe sex amid a pandemic. According to Peretti, these three signs are most likely to look for hookups over a relationship post-quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries will be on fire for the remainder of this year as their ruling planet Mars will be situated in their sign. According to Perretti, Mars in Aries rules sex, passion, and anger. "Aries who've been single during quarantine may be aching for some casual hookups to release all that pent up energy," she says. These fire signs are notorious for being impulsive, and they tend to act without thinking of the consequences. While there's nothing wrong with having some fun, it'll be vital for them to practice some caution.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras will be getting a ton of intense sexual energy from Mars in Aries being opposite to their sun. When this happens, they may feel like their needs and desires are going into overdrive. "If Libra is single or not mentally stimulated by their partner during lockdown, they might already be online sparking conversation with new suitors," Perretti says. These Venus-ruled air signs sure love to flirt. Once they feel safe enough to get back out there, they may be ready to indulge their sexual urges.