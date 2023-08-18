It’s that time of year again — no, not fall, even though the season of PSLs and chunky knit sweaters is right around the corner. Mercury enters retrograde on Aug. 23, so prepare for a lot of undelivered texts, delayed flights, and inexplicable tech issues until Sept. 14. Though the astrological event is infamous for causing problems for everyone, the August 2023 Mercury retrograde is expected to hit three members of the zodiac the hardest. So if you’re already experiencing a major shift in energy, go easy on yourself these next three weeks, because things are about to get chaotic.

By now, you’re probably all too familiar with the cosmic event’s bad rap, but you might not actually know what it means when we say Mercury is in retrograde. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury retrograde takes place when the planet appears to “travel backward across the sky,” creating what is called a “retrograde motion.” In astrology, Mercury rules over all things communication, travel, and technology, so if you’ve ever had to deal with confusing correspondences and faulty gadgets during Mercury retrograde before, that’s why.

While we should all prepare to be pushed to our limits this retrograde, these three signs are in for an unavoidably wild ride, thanks to their unique connection to Mercury and the time of year this event takes place.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos can expect to feel the wrath of the dreaded Mercury retrograde the hardest. Not just because the cosmic event takes place in their sign, but because the aggravating interruptions and maddening miscommunications that always arise don’t bode well for the earth sign’s need for perfection. It’s tough being a Virgo all year long, but during Mercury retrograde, the stress is heightened ten-fold.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the sign associated with communication, Mercury retrograde is always stressful for Geminis, and this time around is no different. But failed iMessages and lost email threads aren’t the only headaches the air sign will experience. According to TikToker Evan Nathaniel Grim (@innerworldastrology), Geminis may also experience “delays or setbacks at home.” This can be anything from getting into an argument with your roommate to forgetting to pay your rent.