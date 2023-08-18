It’s that time of year again — no, not fall, even though the season of PSLs and chunky knit sweaters is right around the corner. Mercury enters retrograde on Aug. 23, so prepare for a lot of undelivered texts, delayed flights, and inexplicable tech issues until Sept. 14. Though the astrological event is infamous for causing problems for everyone, the August 2023 Mercury retrograde is expected to hit three members of the zodiac the hardest. So if you’re already experiencing a major shift in energy, go easy on yourself these next three weeks, because things are about to get chaotic.
By now, you’re probably all too familiar with the cosmic event’s bad rap, but you might not actually know what it means when we say Mercury is in retrograde. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury retrograde takes place when the planet appears to “travel backward across the sky,” creating what is called a “retrograde motion.” In astrology, Mercury rules over all things communication, travel, and technology, so if you’ve ever had to deal with confusing correspondences and faulty gadgets during Mercury retrograde before, that’s why.
While we should all prepare to be pushed to our limits this retrograde, these three signs are in for an unavoidably wild ride, thanks to their unique connection to Mercury and the time of year this event takes place.