If watching actors having onscreen sex a little more cringe-worthy than sexy, visual porn might not be for you. When it comes to erotica, there really is something for everyone — and I'm not just talking about the various categories you'll find on Pornhub. There are different ways to consume porn, too, and astrology may influence what you're into. While some people may prefer a full-frontal visual, there are three zodiac signs most likely to prefer reading porn to watching it.

Everyone has their preferences. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, the two signs most likely to stick with visual porn are Taurus and Scorpio. A Taurus, in particular, may find something lacking in audio erotica or erotic literature. "They're physical creatures who prefer the tangible and like to see what is in front of them," Monahan says. "They don't get turned on by anything that is not physical and demonstrative."

Their opposite sign, Scorpio, is also an extremely visual creature. As Monahan says, Scorpios are one of the most perceptive zodiac signs and tend to decode feelings and desires through visual means. Since they're ruled by Pluto, which is all about depth, secrecy, and the taboo, Scorpios tend to be very intense, especially during intimate moments. "Anything that is too intellectual or concept-driven doesn't really float their boat," she says. They prefer to be in their body than in their head.

Now that you know which signs are most likely to prefer watching porn, here are the three signs most likely to prefer reading it.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Is anyone surprised that Gemini makes this list? After all, Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which deals with communication, thoughts, expression, speech, and written words. Naturally, they would get turned on by the power of words. "Sometimes Geminis can get lost in their scattered thoughts during intimacy as they tend to be in their head too much," Monahan says. Erotic lit can help them stay focused and connected, whether they're alone or with a partner.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos may be known for their modesty and refinement. However, this Earth sign doesn't lack in sensuality. Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, so they like keeping their minds stimulated by reading. A slow burn erotic romance is just the thing that can get them in the mood. According to Monahan, Virgos also tend to be aural creatures, so they tend to have a preference for reading or listening to porn over watching it.