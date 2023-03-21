These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Get Married Young

They say when you meet the person you’re supposed to marry, you just know. For some, that epiphany comes sooner than others, and they find themselves saying “I do” at a younger age than a lot of their peers. Maybe they’re just eager to throw the party of the century for their wedding, or maybe it all connects back to their zodiac sign. According to astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, Soulloop founder and life coach, there are three signs that are the most likely to marry young, and their personalities might have something to do with it.

Marrying young often gets a bad rap, but the truth of the matter is, the only people who know what’s right for your relationship are you and your partner. Though the astrologer urges a “complete analysis of the birth chart is necessary to be able to say who is more likely to marry early,” Lima de Charbonnières tells Bustle that the three signs most likely to put a ring on it ASAP are known for being loving, caring, and committed. With love at the core of their personalities, these signs have an extremely high regard for relationships and marriage. To be caring is to be a dedicated nurturer and provider, no matter the circumstances, and commitment is key to making any relationship last.

If you think you’re ready to take that trip down the aisle, read on to see if you’re one of the three signs most likely to marry young.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is ruled by Venus, so it’s no wonder why the earth sign is likely to marry young. “From an early age, Taurus builds love through stability and sensuality,” says Lima de Charbonnières. Taurus is most grounded when they’re surrounded by their home and family life, which is probably why the sign yearns for a long-term commitment. “For Taurus, marriage is the most fulfilling prospect in the area of love and relationships,” the astrologer tells Bustle.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) If you know anything about Cancers, you’re probably not surprised to see the water sign on this list. Cancers are romantics — when they’re in a relationship, they’re in it for the long haul. They’re also natural-born nurturers who never hesitate to tend to their partner’s needs. “For Cancer, marriage is the experience that most resembles home — belonging to each other — in the relationships,” says Lima de Charbonnières. “The sensitive, empathic skills of the sign make for great emotional nurturing and protection.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Another Venus-ruled sign, Libra rounds out the list as the final sign most likely to marry young. Libra is that sign that rules partnerships, which explains why “marriage is a life goal experience” for the air sign. “Being the 7th energy of the zodiac — opposite the 1st energy, of self-identity, it is naturally geared toward relationships,” Lima de Charbonnières shares. “The energy of Libra is fully open to the other, their partner, through whom it is possible to experience and practice balance and harmony.”

Source:

Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, astrologer, life coach, and founder of the Soulloop astrology wellness app