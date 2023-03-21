These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Get Married Young

They say when you meet the person you’re supposed to marry, you just know. For some, that epiphany comes sooner than others, and they find themselves saying “I do” at a younger age than a lot of their peers. Maybe they’re just eager to throw the party of the century for their wedding, or maybe it all connects back to their zodiac sign. According to astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, Soulloop founder and life coach, there are three signs that are the most likely to marry young, and their personalities might have something to do with it.
Marrying young often gets a bad rap, but the truth of the matter is, the only people who know what’s right for your relationship are you and your partner. Though the astrologer urges a “complete analysis of the birth chart is necessary to be able to say who is more likely to marry early,” Lima de Charbonnières tells Bustle that the three signs most likely to put a ring on it ASAP are known for being loving, caring, and committed. With love at the core of their personalities, these signs have an extremely high regard for relationships and marriage. To be caring is to be a dedicated nurturer and provider, no matter the circumstances, and commitment is key to making any relationship last.
If you think you’re ready to take that trip down the aisle, read on to see if you’re one of the three signs most likely to marry young.