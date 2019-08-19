If you have a partner, they probably love tons of little things about you, from the way you laugh to the kindness you extend to the people around you. Your most endearing quality in a relationship can actually be based on your zodiac sign, according to an astrology expert. It can sometimes be hard to see yourself clearly, but taking a look at what your sign suggests that one of your innately wonderful characteristics is can help you appreciate your natural amazingness even more.

"Venus is the planet of love and affection; Astrologers tend to start here when predicting what someone will be like as a romantic partner," Christina Gmyr, an astrologist, business strategist, and the founder of FleetingLife, tells Bustle. "We also look at the 7th house, which is the house of committed partnerships and marriage, and look at what sign it's in and the planets there."

No matter what your sign is, you can be spontaneous or dependable, nurturing or charismatic, passionate or reliable. But your zodiac sign does suggest a characteristic that might shine the most in a relationship. Whatever the thing is that makes you your unique self, your partner is sure to really appreciate it.

Here's your most endearing quality in a relationship, based on your zodiac sign, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Spontaneity Tina Gong for Bustle Some people are so hesitant to try an activity that they aren't sure they'll love or take a last-minute adventure to somewhere new. This is probably not true of you if you are an Aries, though. You are excited about the chance to experience new things. "They're ruled by Mars, so they love action and are quick to be passionate about something," Gmyr says. This endearing quality is best matched with a partner who's also down to take opportunities as soon as they present themselves. "They look for someone who can match their intense energy, otherwise the attraction will fizzle out," she says.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Loyalty You might assume that someone who is loyal to their partner is eager to commit early on in the relationship, but that isn't necessarily true for you if you're a Taurus. "Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, but is also quite practical and down-to-earth," Gmyr says. "Taurus might be slow to commit, but once they do, they're in it for the long haul," she says. "It goes without saying that their partner will need to share this quality." As a Taurus, you're a loyal companion, but you also have an appreciation for high-quality, beautiful things, so you probably give the best gifts.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Fun Personality Tina Gong for Bustle "Gemini gets a bad rap for being flighty and flakey, but they just need someone who understands their love for new experiences," Gmyr says. As a Gemini, you have a personality that draws those around you in, so that you're always the life of the party and the most fun person to be around, no matter where you are. You're probably exceptionally quick-witted and have a clever response or funny retort for everything. This is an incredibly endearing quality to have as a partner, as long as they can appreciate your intelligence. "[Geminis] are exceptionally quick-witted, and need a partner who can keep up with their rapid pace," Gmyr says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Nurturing Some folks stay very independent, even when they're in a committed, long-term relationship. This isn't necessarily the case for a Cancer, who loves to show their partner how much they love them on a regular basis. "As one of the most emotional signs, Cancer needs a hefty dose of romance to feel loved, and they need a partner they feel comfortable enough with so that they too can lay on the love because they tend be super nurturing," Gmyr says. "They are in their element when at a cozy, intimate date at home with homemade food, candles and plenty of snuggle time."

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Charisma Tina Gong for Bustle If you're a Leo, you probably love being the center of attention, no matter who you're with. "They tend to be very charismatic so they easily light up the room," Gmyr says. This means that you're the very best person to tag along to your partner's company party or to help throw an amazing house party. You're eager and willing to talk to anyone. While this could intimidate the wrong partner, to the person you're supposed to be with this will be incredibly endearing. "[Leos] need a partner who gets this, and is happy to not only let them take center stage, but is also willing to surprise them with gifts that show [their] adoration," she says.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Helping Others When your partner needs help lugging home the perfect loveseat that they found at the flea market or needs a kind ear when you can't figure out how to deal with a friendship problem, you're the one they turn to because you're probably a natural helper. "Virgos feel an innate need to be of service to those they love," Gmyr says. This is a wonderful, endearing quality to have, but just make sure that you don't end up with "martyr syndrome," where you feel completely unappreciated, she says. Be sure to ask for your partner's help in return whenever you need it, so that you can know that it's truly a balanced relationship.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): One-On-One Attention Tina Gong for Bustle Some couples feel completely happy when both of them spend much of their free time without each other, pursuing hobbies or spending time with friends and family. But others need more one-on-one time to feel like the relationship is strong and passionate. As a Libra, you're the perfect companion to someone who's looking for a close connection. "Libras feel at home when in a partnership, and are happy to just spend quality time together," Gmyr says. "They need a partner who will equally prioritize the relationship and who they can enjoy interesting conversations with." So cuddle up with your partner and just cherish each other's company.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Passion No lukewarm feelings from you, as a Scorpio. You'll bare your soul to your partner and love them with all of your heart. "Scorpios may be slow to open up their true feelings, but once they feel comfortable with you, it's all or nothing," Gmyr says. "They feel deeply and are notorious for forming intense emotional connections with their partner." If you're celebrating an anniversary with your partner, you'll do the most to commemorate the special day. If you feel angry or hurt or even deeply in love, you won't cover up your true feelings with superficial expressions. You'll tell it like it is.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Adventurous Tina Gong for Bustle Have you always dreamed of going parasailing over the ocean? Are you always up for an impromptu road trip to a nearby city? This excitement for trying new things is likely one of the top reasons that your partner loves you. "A Sagittarius is always down for an adventure, which can be exciting and fun for any partner," Gmyr says. Just make sure that you aren't having to drag your partner along on your excursions, but that you're with someone who is excited about planning each fun trip with you, whether it's something as small as visiting a new restaurant or something as big as crossing the globe.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Reliable Are you someone who your partner can always count on to keep your promises? Do you always come through when it's time to help someone move or show up to their birthday party? Your partner probably really appreciates the fact that, as a Capricorn, you are a very reliable person who'll keep your word when you make a commitment. "Capricorns are a bit rigid, but this stableness can be perfect for a partner who hates any signs of flakiness," Gmyr says. You value stability, hard work, and staying committed to goals, so if you're with someone who appreciates those things too, you have a partner for life.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Intellect Tina Gong for Bustle "An Aquarius is highly intellectual and open-minded, so conversations with them can be fascinating," Gmyr says. As this zodiac sign, you're excited about learning new information, sharing philosophical ideas with your partner, and exploring new ways of thought. You're the perfect companion for a date night at a local museum or to visit a book launch event. Some couples can run into trouble when they realize they don't have anything left to talk about, but this isn't the case for you. Your rich might is endearing to your partner, who values the knowledge that you can share with them and your overall ability to soak in the world around you.