Being on dating apps can feel like an endless cycle of downloading Hinge late one night, swiping through potential prospects for hours, forgetting you downloaded it, not checking your messages for two weeks, going on a few not-so-great dates, and deleting it off your phone out of frustration. There are only so many times you can re-download the apps before you’ve reached your limit, but if you’re not having any luck meeting someone online, don’t take it personally. Some zodiac signs are just destined to have more success on dating apps than others, so if you haven’t found your perfect match yet, your birth chart might be to blame.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, the most successful people on dating apps are naturally able to craft moving, attention-grabbing, or aesthetically pleasing profiles, and it’s all thanks to their zodiac signs. But just because you’re not one of these three signs doesn’t mean you should quit Tinder altogether. Instead, try asking your coupled-up besties with these placements for some pointers on how they curated their profiles. Hey, you never know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Even through a screen Cancers aren’t afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves, which people might view as a green flag. “Their profiles are like an emotional rollercoaster ride, taking you on a journey through the depths of their hearts,” says Bell. “You'll find heartwarming descriptions of their passions, dreams, and desires, wrapped in a tender embrace of vulnerability.” Who wouldn’t swipe right on that? If their bio and prompt answers aren’t enough, maybe their pics will change your mind. “[Cancers’] profile pictures will tug at your heartstrings, capturing tender moments and genuine expressions,” says the astrologer. “You might find them cuddling with their adorable pets, surrounded by loved ones, or simply basking in the beauty of nature. Cancers know how to evoke emotions through imagery, making you feel an instant connection to their world.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos have a knack for grabbing the attention of others — not just in person, but on dating apps, too. “[Leos’] profiles are an invitation to a grand adventure, promising excitement and fun,” Bell explains. “You'll find them describing their passions and hobbies with enthusiasm, whether it's climbing a mountain, going to a festival, or exploring new culinary delights. They have a way of painting vivid pictures with their words, making you feel like you're already part of their exciting life.” Speaking of pictures, as one of the most photogenic signs of the zodiac, you can expect the photos on a Leo’s profile to show off their “dazzling smile” while also capturing their charming personality. It’s no wonder why Leos thrive on dating apps!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos are incapable of creating anything less than perfect, and that includes dating app profiles. The earth sign uses its “eye for balance and aesthetics” to craft a visually pleasing profile that is both striking and memorable. “Their photos are thoughtfully framed, capturing the perfect symmetry and creating a harmonious visual experience,” shares Bell. “Whether it's a well-placed prop, a carefully chosen color scheme, or a creative use of perspective, Virgos know how to make their photos stand out from the crowd.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion