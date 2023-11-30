When an argument breaks out in the group chat, do you face the conflict head-on, or do you run and hide put your phone away until tensions have cooled down? If the latter is more your style, you may have one of these nonconfrontational zodiac signs in your birth chart.

Dealing with conflict is never easy. You want to handle the situation with care to avoid hurting the other person’s feelings, but you also need to advocate for yourself to get what you want. Of course, you can’t let your emotions get the best of you, otherwise, you’ll get nowhere. And if you prefer to pick your battles because you don’t want to seem difficult, there’s only so much you can take before your frustrations pile up.

With all this considered, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs avoid confronting tough situations as much as possible. As water and air signs, these placements like to keep the peace and make everyone else around them feel comfortable.

This often comes at the expense of their comfort, as they’re also very empathetic to other people’s points of view. So if your zodiac sign is on this list, you might want to work on your communication skills, unless you’re willing to compromise on your feelings forever. Hey, someone’s gotta fight your battles — it might as well be you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know a Cancer, you know they don’t like to shake the table very much. As the matriarch of the zodiac, the water sign tends to put other people’s feelings above their own. So when Cancers have an issue with someone, they refuse to bring it up because they would rather suffer in silence than make the other person feel uncomfortable. A very motherly trait, if you ask me.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the scales of justice, Libras are all about balance. To help maintain harmony at all times, the air sign often takes on the role of the arbitrator without ever picking a side. And if a Libra finds themself in the middle of the chaos, you can guarantee they will say or do pretty much anything to diffuse the situation, even if they have to sacrifice their own beliefs in the process. Being the peacemaker can be a thankless job, but Libras do it with ease every time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Remember that character from Mean Girls who wished she could “bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles” for everyone? That’s Pisces in a nutshell. Represented by the two fish swimming in opposite directions, the water sign is known for its go-with-the-flow spirit and positive energy, especially when conflict arises. Of course, the emotionally intelligent sign never passes up an opportunity to discuss their feelings (see: the girl who “doesn’t even go here”). But as soon as tensions begin to rise, that’s when sensitive Pisces resign from the conversation.