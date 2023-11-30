When an argument breaks out in the group chat, do you face the conflict head-on, or do you run and hide put your phone away until tensions have cooled down? If the latter is more your style, you may have one of these nonconfrontational zodiac signs in your birth chart.
Dealing with conflict is never easy. You want to handle the situation with care to avoid hurting the other person’s feelings, but you also need to advocate for yourself to get what you want. Of course, you can’t let your emotions get the best of you, otherwise, you’ll get nowhere. And if you prefer to pick your battles because you don’t want to seem difficult, there’s only so much you can take before your frustrations pile up.
With all this considered, it’s no wonder these three zodiac signs avoid confronting tough situations as much as possible. As water and air signs, these placements like to keep the peace and make everyone else around them feel comfortable.
This often comes at the expense of their comfort, as they’re also very empathetic to other people’s points of view. So if your zodiac sign is on this list, you might want to work on your communication skills, unless you’re willing to compromise on your feelings forever. Hey, someone’s gotta fight your battles — it might as well be you.