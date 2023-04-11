The 3 Zodiac Signs That Always Overpack, According To An Astrologer

Whether you’re going on a month-long European excursion or a weekend trip upstate, you’re gonna have to pack a suitcase before you leave. Some people have their packing skills down to a science, carefully selecting the perfect amount of clothes to create just enough outfits to last the week. Meanwhile, others are notorious for their tendency to pack way more than they need — 14 pairs of underwear for a three-day trip, for example. It might seem like an easy habit to shake, but according to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, these three zodiac signs are destined to overpack for every trip.

Fitting everything into your bag can be tricky because you want to bring your cutest ‘fits and want to be prepared for even the most unpredictable weather, too. Don’t even get me started on the whole “comfy shoes versus chic sandals” debacle. If you’re someone who struggles with making decisions, sometimes it’s easier just to throw everything into your suitcase and call it a day. And while that may lead to you frantically pulling clothes out of your bag until it meets the weight requirement at bag check, it’s a habit that these three zodiac signs just can’t seem to let go of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taureans love all things luxury, so bringing all their best ‘fits on trips is a must, even if there’s not enough room in the suitcase. “[Taureans] are bound to pack lots of shoes, jewelry, and accessories, and are likely to bring more than just the essentials of their beauty routine — like their jade roller, multiple serums, and masks,” says Gerdes.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos know how to catch your eye with a show-stopping outfit, so it’s no surprise to see the fire sign on this list. Not only do Leos bring “unnecessary things for any ‘just in case’ moment that might arise,” but they’re also likely to “bring lots of hair accessories and adornments,” per Gerdes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Because Libras are all about balance and weighing the options, the air sign is famously bad at making choices. “[Libras are] associated with indecision, so they may need more time to pack and they're likely to bring too many options for potential outfits,” explains Gerdes. As if that doesn’t make packing for vacation difficult already, the astrologer also points out that, like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus, and therefore loves to prioritize the finer things in life. So if you’re a Libra, consider this your sign to buy a bigger suitcase — you’re gonna need it.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer