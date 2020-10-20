3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Leo

For anyone daydreaming about having sex with a celebrity, allow me to introduce you to Leo. No, Not that Leo — the showstopping royal lion of the zodiac. Sex with a Leo can be described as fiery, passionate, and a lot of fun. Leos aren’t afraid to get creative in the bedroom and love nothing more than putting on a good show. They’re also romantic, sweet, and genuinely enjoy catering to their partner's wants and needs. Anyone would be lucky to get with a Leo. But if you’re an Aries, Gemini, or Aquarius, in particular, you’ll be in for the time of your life. According to astrologers, these three zodiac signs are most sexually compatible with Leo.

"Leo is the very definition of 'role play' in the bedroom," Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle. "Performance, performance, performance; that's the name of their foreplay game. One of Leo's biggest turn-ons is your attention to your appearance and theirs. There needs to be a playfulness in the sexual encounter as well, hence the fun with role-playing, costuming, and settings. Shooting some video is also a turn on."

But before you can even get there with them, Young says you want to take them out on the town or let them take you out first. After all, Leo is one of the most romantic signs in the zodiac. If you make them feel special during the date, they'll happily return the favor later in bed. With that said, here are the three most sexually compatible signs for Leo, according to Young.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Leo’s fellow fire sign, Aries, makes a great partner for them in bed because they’re spontaneous and have the energy to match. “If sex is a sport, then Aries will play and be uninhibited about it all,” Young says. “Aries is also the least judgmental sign in the zodiac, and Leo can certainly have performance issues if they’re worried about being judged when the clothes come off.” With Aries, Leo can relax and just have a good time.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) The ever-curious Gemini loves trying new things, which makes them a perfect partner for Leo, who loves getting creative in the bedroom. According to Young, Gemini will enjoy every new role-play scenario Leo comes up with and will bask in the glory of the lion's prowess and ego. “They’ll enjoy finding new ways to stroke Leo's ego for even more fun and exciting time in the bedroom,” he says. This is a sexual relationship that will keep both partners hooked.