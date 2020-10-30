Sex & Relationships
3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Pisces
This sign will make all of your fantasies come true.
Ever hear stories of people seeing stars or angels when they orgasm? Chances are, they weren’t exaggerating — if they were with a Pisces. Regardless of who you are or what you're into, Pisces is the type of partner who will make all of your sexual fantasies come true. After all, this sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, fantasy, and illusion. It wouldn't be farfetched to describe sex with a Pisces as spiritual, transformative, and otherworldly. They're very soft, intuitive, and loving partners who want nothing more than to please. If you're lucky enough to be one of the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Pisces, you'll never want another zodiac sign ever again.
"Pisces is emotionally adaptable, which makes them a sign that can get turned on by whatever turns their partner on," Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle. "This Water sign looks for a 'container' in all aspects of its life. So, if their partner wants lights-out, missionary-style sex, Pisces will adapt and love that type of sex. If their partner wants a BDSM partner in the extreme, Pisces can adapt to the dominant or submissive role, but usually does better as the submissive."
According to Young, "powerful sex" occurs for Pisces by making the other person feel sexually powerful themselves. So, Pisces' sexual soulmates are zodiac signs that tend to have complex tastes and will love how far Pisces is willing to go to meet their needs. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most compatible with Pisces in bed, according to Young.
This article was originally published on