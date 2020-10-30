3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Pisces

Ever hear stories of people seeing stars or angels when they orgasm? Chances are, they weren’t exaggerating — if they were with a Pisces. Regardless of who you are or what you're into, Pisces is the type of partner who will make all of your sexual fantasies come true. After all, this sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, fantasy, and illusion. It wouldn't be farfetched to describe sex with a Pisces as spiritual, transformative, and otherworldly. They're very soft, intuitive, and loving partners who want nothing more than to please. If you're lucky enough to be one of the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Pisces, you'll never want another zodiac sign ever again.

"Pisces is emotionally adaptable, which makes them a sign that can get turned on by whatever turns their partner on," Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle. "This Water sign looks for a 'container' in all aspects of its life. So, if their partner wants lights-out, missionary-style sex, Pisces will adapt and love that type of sex. If their partner wants a BDSM partner in the extreme, Pisces can adapt to the dominant or submissive role, but usually does better as the submissive."

According to Young, "powerful sex" occurs for Pisces by making the other person feel sexually powerful themselves. So, Pisces' sexual soulmates are zodiac signs that tend to have complex tastes and will love how far Pisces is willing to go to meet their needs. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most compatible with Pisces in bed, according to Young.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) These two water signs vibe on the same frequency, making them work really well together in bed. When it comes to sex, Scorpio is one of the most intense signs in the zodiac. According to Young, the scorpion’s level of passion can easily overwhelm most signs. Fortunately for them, Pisces is not like most signs. “Pisces can adapt to Scorpio’s intensity and really enjoy the purely sexual nature of Scorpio without being consumed,” he says. “Scorpio will appreciate and get even more turned on with a partner who can ‘take what they want to dish out’ in the bedroom.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorn and Pisces complement each other really well in the bedroom. Capricorn loves being dominant and in charge, while Pisces is perfectly content in the submissive role. There won’t be any power struggled here. According to Young, “Capricorn can certainly swing to the extremes of dominance and submission.” If Capricorn ever wants to switch things up, Pisces can easily adjust and take on a different role without any trouble. Overall, Pisces' adaptability will be a real treat for the more structured earth sign.