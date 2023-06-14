Astrologers Reveal The 5 Zodiac Signs Who Spend The Most Money

While some zodiac signs make monthly budgets, cook meals at home, and save money for a rainy day, others are busy swiping their debit cards with abandon. The zodiac signs who spend the most money are happy to splash out for pricy coffees, lunches, vacations, home decor — or whatever shiny new object happens to catch their eye.

Typically, it’s the air and fire signs who like to spend their money, says astrologer Stina Garbis. They’re impulsive by nature, so it makes sense that they’d rack up a bill without a second thought. “Other zodiac signs are more pragmatic and grounded, and consider the future when it comes to spending their money,” she tells Bustle.

The high spenders of the zodiac like to have a good time – and the fun can add up fast. “They throw their money around and bring their friends along for the ride,” Garbis says. Think weekend getaways, spa days, rounds of appetizers for everyone at the table, etc. It’s a pricy lifestyle, but it makes them feel good, so they barely care when their bank account takes a hit.

The signs ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, also top the list of the biggest spenders. They can’t exist without new clothes, goodies for their home, or ordering their fave meal for takeout. “Venus-ruled signs like nice things and are willing to spend a little bit extra to get exactly what they want,” says Garbis.

Keep scrolling for the five zodiac signs who spend the most money, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sneksy/E+/Getty Images

Aries is one of the most impulsive signs when it comes to their spending habits. “When they see something they want, they have to have it,” says astrologer Amy Demure. “Aries love to keep up with trends, and their fashion and decor are always stylish, chic, and up-to-date.” If they spot a new, trending item, they’ll find a way to get their hands on it.

As a fire sign, Aries is so the type to click the “book now” or “purchase now” button for last-minute hotel stays and clothing hauls — often done feverishly in the middle of the night. “They like to have fun stuff and won’t wait to think about their decisions,” Garbis says. “‘Buy now and worry about it later’ would be Aries’ motto.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Anastasia Dobrusina/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, Taurus is all about deluxe, sensuous experiences. “They love making money, and they love spending money,” Garbis says. “They are always adding special touches to their homes to make them uber-luxe, chic, and comfortable.”

It’s why Taurus can rack up a bill like no other. “They are hedonistic, materialistic, and they enjoy spoiling themselves with food, clothing, luxuries, and all of life’s pleasures,” Demure adds. “They need to be surrounded by a beautiful, aesthetically-pleasing environment, which is why they spend so much on furniture and decor. They love beauty and they will invest a lot into their appearance and wardrobe, too.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

vorDa/E+/Getty Images

Leos are extremely generous and enjoy treating their friends and fam to the finer things in life, whether it’s for a birthday, vacation — or just because. “They will always buy their partners, friends, and loved ones expensive, well-thought-out gifts,” Demure says. If they get to choose between a five-dollar candle or one with a higher price tag, they’ll go for the pricy option every time.

They drop lots of cash on themselves, too. “You can always expect Leos to stand out from the crowd because they spend money on looking the best,” Demure adds. “They love the way high-quality clothes feel.” These fire signs are definitely into the quiet luxury aesthetic.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

As another air sign ruled by Venus, Libras love a shopping spree. “They are super-refined and high class and won’t stand for anything less than the best,” Garbis says, which is why you’ll find them in the best shopping districts in town on a mission to spend.

This sign loves jewels, accessories, perfumes, and skin care — and they’re always down for a luxe spa day. As a sign that values aesthetics, they’re happy to splash out for hair treatments, lash lifts, facials — and even tattoos and piercings — no matter the cost. As Demure says, “Libras are the beauty queens of the zodiac and you can expect them to spend all their money on looking elegant, regal, stylish, and fashionable.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Rockaa/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius is an air sign, and one that values all things high-tech, Garbis says. They’re first in line at the store when the latest iPhone model drops and they have to have all the best, top-of-the-line gadgets — or else they feel left behind. They have a desk full of tech that would make you gasp, says Garbis, and yet they’re super organized when it comes to their credit cards, point systems, and cash back.

This sign is also incredibly altruistic, so you’ll catch them donating lots of money, too. They’ll never say no when there’s a chance to give back to a charity or help a friend in need. So while they may spend a lot of money, half the time it’s for a great cause.

Sources:

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Amy Demure, astrologer