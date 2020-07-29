3 Zodiac Signs That Struggle With Flirting On Dating Apps

Dating apps can be an easy and stress-free way to meet new people — until, that is, you check your inbox to find a sad mix of creepy, gross, cheesy, and just plain boring opening messages. Unfortunately, not everyone was blessed with the ability to come up with witty and engaging one-liners, and their birth chart may be to blame. While some zodiac signs are good with words, three zodiac signs that struggle with flirting on dating apps the most.

Let's start with the good. As astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D. tells Bustle, Venus-ruled Libra is one smooth-talking sign that knows just what to say on dating apps in order to get a positive response. "They're so very kind, considerate, and romantic," Robyn says. "Libras will ask you to share something lovely about yourself in their opening lines. They want to know what you like and who you are." It's an approach that at least one of the three signs below doesn't take.

Sagittarius is another sign that sends the best dating app messages. Although they aren't known for being super romantic, they're outstanding storytellers and poets. According to Robyn, their openers may include a poem about your smile or profile. Since they're into traveling, they may even dive into a pleasant conversation about the types of adventures you love.

With that said, here are the three zodiac signs who'll make you regret swiping right from their opening messages alone, according to Robyn.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is one of the most confident signs in the zodiac. They're great, they know it, and they want to be sure others recognize that. They're also very bold about what they want. According to Robyn, Aries goes into everything with an end goal in mind. Because of that, sometimes their first messages can come off as self-focused or too cocky. For example, they're not going to waste time asking you how your day went if all they're looking for is sex. Instead, they'll shamelessly tell you directly that fun is all they're looking for before asking you to come over that night. Let's just say, "Wanna bang?" is a very typical first line for an Aries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Pluto-ruled Scorpios love sex, and it often shows up in the first few messages they send. According to Robyn, this Water sign is the master of the double-entendre. "They might start slow, with a comment on how attractive you are, but be assured that there will be sexual undertones in any message," she says. Obviously, they don't intend to come off as creepy, and as fixed signs, Scorpios actually make great long-term partners. Unless their sole purpose for going on a dating app is to look for casual fun, they genuinely want to find someone they can deeply connect with. However, their sexual approach to flirting and messaging can be a little too much for some.