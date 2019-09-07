The Best Dating App Opening Line For Each Zodiac Sign

Convenient, accessible, and far less stressful than trying to meet someone at a bar, millions of people worldwide have tried online dating apps at one point or another. But while it's easy to swipe and get matched, the trickiest part of the whole process is coming up with that great dating app opening line; the one that's actually going to get a response, as opposed to being ignored forever. It's when coming up with that line that your zodiac sign can be your guiding light.

"When good things happen organically, it's simply magical, especially when it comes to relationships," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "Things are more likely to happen organically when you're being yourself. If you're not sure where to start, your zodiac sign is a good place to find insight into your nature."

Who we are, how we convey ourselves, and why interact the way we do has a lot to do with our astrological sign. So whether you think you already have the best opening lines for dating apps or you're the type who starts to tremble when you get that match notification, here are the best dating app opening lines based on your zodiac.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "Let's go for a ride!" If you're an Aries, you already know that you don't like to sit around and wait. Waiting is for other signs and you, certainly, are not like other signs. "Aries likes to live life fast," Mckean says. "They're into challenges and speed drives them. They're not the kind to wait around nor do they have much patience for a prospective partner that's into game playing." With this confidence and need to get things started, Aries might be try something bolder, as in a flat-out compliment. "Aries demands the best," Lisa Stardust, New York-based astrologer, tells Bustle. "[They're are] master of pick-up lines."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "You rock." To the point and not one to beat around the bush, Taurus doesn't mess around when it comes to opening lines. "Taurus is an earthy, practical sign that likes to keep things simple," Mckean says. "They don't wax poetic or dream up riddles or rhymes to woo someone they like." Similar to Aries, Taurus likes someone who's on the same page and, according to Mckean, wants the someone who's equally direct. These two are the most stubborn of the zodiac and to find someone who's aware of this stubbornness is where the magic is going to happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "Looking for my twin flame." Oh, the twins! Despite being distinct individuals with two of everything, Mckean says that, ultimately, they only have one heart. Because of this, when it comes to opening lines, putting it out there that they're looking for that perfect match is just how Gemini rolls. But Gemini also has that self-involved quality that can take the first line and sort of dominate that initial chat. "It’s hard to get a word in the conversation with Gemini," Stradust says. "But, it’s worth a try. Be prepared to get the DL on Gemini before you share any details about yourself." In other words, Gemini, maybe be aware of this aspect of yourself when trying to make that first impression.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, I'm yours..." Sometimes you just have to ask the eternal question and that eternal question involves piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. Especially if you're a Cancer. "Cancers are a cardinal sign, which means they like to get what they want, but they're also a water sign, which means that they don't like to be direct," Mckean says. "A Cancer will zig-zag their way to their target and dance around what they really mean. If you understand their subtleties, the more they fall for you." But what makes being a Cancer tricky is that the person reading the opening line needs to pick up on those subtleties, if they're going to find you just as charming as you are.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "Hi, you're fascinating!" Not only are Leos impressed with themselves, but they like to surround themselves with people who are impressive "Leos are fascinating, so to be fascinating to someone that is already fascinating is fascinating indeed," Mckean says. "You'll know a Leo from their confidence, big smile, and often their rather flamboyant style of dressing. It's a big compliment to be noticed by a Leo!" There's also a chance that a Leo might go the cheesy route in the opening line. Case in point: "Are you an angel? Because I swear you fell from heaven! You’re the best person to be my partner in crime and here's why..." "Dramatic Leo will totally use cheesy, next level lines to get attention," Stardust says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "I like what I see!" Because Virgos are so into details, physical details too, they're likely to focus on just that: the physical. "They will notice any hair out of place and wrinkle in your garment," Mckean says. It's also in noticing these details that a Virgo might focus on a particular photo, notice something specific, and use that as an opener too. "Virgos pay attention to the little details," Stardust says. "So they will reference the obscure about you when they message you." If you're hoping to meet a Virgo, be creative with your photo choice and if you're a Virgo don't be afraid to let your attention to detail aspect shine.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "I believe in love at first sight." Libra are romantic, balanced, and drawn to beautiful things. They're also so damn charming. "Libras like the finer things in life," Stardust says. "[They] love to show off their high-class life and trendy tastes to perspective dates." Because of this, they may want to show off that whole love at first sight thing over a very expensive dinner. "Ruled by planet Venus, which is represented by the Goddess of love, Libras love love," Mckean says. "They truly believe in love at first sight. Plenty of others feel the same but rarely share that belief. Count yourself as lucky if a Libra loves you at first glance."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "Let's explore deeper." From the beginning, Scorpio isn't afraid to get deep and very intense. "Scorpio is so intense that they will only put you first," Stardust says. "[They] only ask and compliment you before divulging info about themselves, as they are super secretive and want to use their intuition to see if they like you first." It's this secrecy that can either be a turn-on or a turn-off for those who aren't Scorpio. "As a penetrating water sign that loves mystery, secrets, and privacy, as well as sex, close connections, and trust, Scorpio says loads in just a few words," Mckean says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "If you're into living today, I'm into you." For Sagittarius, adventure is their life line and carpe diem is their theme. "Sagittarius doesn't like holding grudges," Mckean says. "Though they are often looking past the horizon for adventure and knowledge, they take each day as it comes." According to Mckean, Sagittarius isn't well-matched with "clingy types," because that need to explore, and sometimes to do so solo. This part of them runs deep and it's not something they can easily turn off. "Sag loves to let their romantic conquests know about their worldly desires and trips around the world," Stardust says. "It’s their foreplay."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "This is the dish on my job and my professional goals..." Capricorns know how to have fun but, for them, work is major priority, so naturally their opening line is going to reflect that. "Capricorns are known to be one of the hardest working signs in the zodiac," Mckean says. "No matter how many hours they need to put into meeting their goals." Goals are so much at the center that if you're not reliable, at least to a degree, you might be a hard sell to a Capricorn. "Capricorns will share all the info about their career and job to their future date," Stardust says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "Open, wild, and solid." Just as adventurous as Sagittarius, but a bit more wild in how they explore, Aquarius is going to approach their opening line the same way they are approach most things in life. "Aquarians aren't really wild, but they like to shock," Mckean says. "They aren't exactly solid, they are fixed, so you can depend on them sticking to an idea or thought. Yet, they do like to think beyond the bounds which is where their openness comes into play." In addition to that wildness, there's also an intellect tucked away in Aquarius. So another opening line, according to Stardust, is one in which they ask about your favorite book or the last movie you saw.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Best dating app opening line: "I just saw an art exhibit and this was my favorite piece. What’s yours?” Creative, romantic, and a bit mysterious, Pisces likes to keep things artsy. "Artistic Pieces will reference art to get to know their date better as a tool to let their intuition know the 411 about their perspective interest," Stardust says. But it doesn't stop there. Sometimes they'll open with no words at all; you know, those people who drop a GIF to start a conversation instead. "Ruled by Neptune, the planet of mystery, fantasy, sacrifice, and romance, among other things, a Pisces will relay their opening line without speaking," Mckean says. "Treat them right and they are ideal partners."