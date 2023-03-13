These 3 Zodiac Signs Love Sleep The Most, According To An Astrologer

Sleep. We all do it, but there are some people who don’t play around when it comes to getting their eight hours. Unless you’re the friend that’s always ready to call it a night after the first bar, you might not understand why sleep is such a priority to some people. Well, it turns out a person’s devotion to sleep could be connected to their zodiac, and according to an astrologer, the signs that love sleep the most are connected with dreams, comfort, and the moon.

While some zodiac signs have what it takes to be the life of the party, others won’t let a night out interfere with their sleep. Maybe it’s because they refuse to skip their sacred nighttime routine or because they tend to have really powerful dreams. Astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares which signs may prioritize sleep the most, and if you know any water or earth signs, this list probably won’t come as a shock to you. However, the astrologer explains that your sun sign doesn’t have to belong to one of these signs for this to resonate with you. “If we have multiple placements in one of these signs, this can apply too,” says Gerdes. Read on to see which signs take their circadian rhythm really seriously.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) They don’t call Pisces the dreamers of the zodiac for nothing! According to Gerdes, the sign’s connection to the astral realm makes Pisces extra appreciative of rest. In fact, Pisces may even pull inspiration and creativity from their dreams, so if you catch one sleeping on the job, consider it a brainstorming session.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is ruled by Venus, which means you can expect this sign to prioritize comfort and pleasure at every turn, especially when it comes to a good night’s sleep. “As a fixed earth sign, Taurus appreciates routine and there's a sense of stubbornness to them,” says Gerdes. “They like their comfort zones, and this includes hitting the snooze button or staying tucked away in bed.” If you know a Taurus, you know this routine all too well.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is ruled by the moon and the fourth house of home and stability, so it’s no surprise this sign gets its “sense of rejuvenation from time spent nesting at home,” per Gerdes. And if you can get Cancer out of the house, don’t be shocked when they’re the first to leave. Parties are great and all, but nothing beats spending a night at home with a cup of sleepy-time tea and a movie.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer