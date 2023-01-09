3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be The Life Of The Party

Some people don’t need a special occasion to have a great time. You know the type: they light up every room they walk into and can turn any birthday party into the Met Gala. Astrology can speak to these socialites’ natural ability to keep the mood alive and, let’s be honest, inability to call it a night. If you get the sense you might be one of the zodiac signs most likely to be the life of the party, your birth chart can give you some answers.

While most zodiac signs have the potential to be the heart at any get-together, fire signs — Aries, Leo, Sagittarius — tend to be the center of attention. They tend to be loud, proud, and incredibly bold — which can explain why they’ll jump at any opportunity to loosen up on the dance floor or lead the group through a game of charades.

“The element of fire radiates active and enthusiastic energy,” Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “These sun signs possess an independent and groundbreaking spirit, and are known for their aggressive personalities.”

Your sun sign, which reflects your core personality, is a good place to start when discerning your inner party animal. You can also look at your ascendant or rising sign, since it’s associated with how you express yourself in social settings. If your rising sign is in brazen Aries, for example, you likely don’t shy away from a good time — even if it’s at a party where you don’t know many people.

Are you the type to steal the show at any gathering you attend? Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most likely to be the life of the party.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle When it comes to stepping out for a party, fearless Aries isn’t one to tolerate anything less than a ball. The ram is all about painting the town red, and they particularly love to get others together for a little competitive fun — and they won’t spare anyone’s feelings to win. “Aries loves to take control, so if the party is boring they will take things into their own hands to get the party started,” Antila says.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Fun-loving Leo is known for never taking life too seriously. They adore stealing the show, whether it’s taking over karaoke or dominating any conversation. If there’s a spotlight, a Leo is there. “The royalty of the zodiac will do what they must to be the center of attention, and odds are that they brought half the party with them,” says Antila. “They are always the most popular of the pack and love a good party to make themselves known.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Jupiterian-ruled Sagittarius is here for a good time; they hate nothing more than boredom. Their colorful anecdotes and free-spirited attitude carry them from party to party. “Sagittarius will say what they want to say and do what they want to do, and they love to fire up a social scene,” explains Antila. “They’re never afraid to try anything once, and they will do it loudly with a smile on their face. Fun is their middle name.”

Source:

Desiree Roby Antila