3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be The Life Of The Party
"These sun signs possess an independent and groundbreaking spirit."
Some people don’t need a special occasion to have a great time. You know the type: they light up every room they walk into and can turn any birthday party into the Met Gala. Astrology can speak to these socialites’ natural ability to keep the mood alive and, let’s be honest, inability to call it a night. If you get the sense you might be one of the zodiac signs most likely to be the life of the party, your birth chart can give you some answers.
While most zodiac signs have the potential to be the heart at any get-together, fire signs — Aries, Leo, Sagittarius — tend to be the center of attention. They tend to be loud, proud, and incredibly bold — which can explain why they’ll jump at any opportunity to loosen up on the dance floor or lead the group through a game of charades.
“The element of fire radiates active and enthusiastic energy,” Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “These sun signs possess an independent and groundbreaking spirit, and are known for their aggressive personalities.”
Your sun sign, which reflects your core personality, is a good place to start when discerning your inner party animal. You can also look at your ascendant or rising sign, since it’s associated with how you express yourself in social settings. If your rising sign is in brazen Aries, for example, you likely don’t shy away from a good time — even if it’s at a party where you don’t know many people.
Are you the type to steal the show at any gathering you attend? Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most likely to be the life of the party.
Source:
Desiree Roby Antila