There’s a lot that rom-coms get wrong (I’m still waiting for my enemies to become my lovers, TBH), but if there’s one thing they got right, it’s vacation hook-ups. We all feel like the best version of ourselves on vacation, and if those versions are meant to make out with a stranger on the beach, then so be it. But some people are able to take it a step further and turn one night of passion into a full-on fling. According to an expert, it may have something to do with their zodiac sign, so if you always return from vacation with a story that can be its own spicy book plot, you could be one of these three signs.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, the people who are most likely to have a fling on vacation all have something in common: They each get their magnetic, outgoing, and charming personalities from their zodiac signs. They’re also open to adventure and new experiences, which means they’re able to fit a whole lifetime’s worth of thrilling experiences into a short-lived romance. Whether or not they leave for their trip with intentions of having a vacation fling, they always manage to make the most of their vacay by cozying up to a local or taking on the town with a fellow tourist.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the social butterflies of the zodiac, it doesn’t take much for Geminis to form a connection with someone. And when they’re on vacation, their “natural charm and irresistible nature” is even stronger, according to Bell. “On vacation, their vibrant energy is amplified, making them the life of every party and the center of attention,” says the expert. “They know how to work a crowd, strike up engaging conversations, and create an atmosphere of excitement and laughter.” Bell also points out that the air sign’s adaptability helps them embrace the unknown on vacation, making them comfortable enough to create a “whirlwind of adventures alongside their fling.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Fellow air sign Libra also has the charisma to charm a whole island of people, so it’s no surprise to see the sign make the cut. “Libras are known for their appreciation of love, beauty, and all things romantic,” says Bell. “They have an innate desire for connection and harmony, and what better way to explore that than through a passionate vacation fling?” You can expect this fling to be a meaningful one because as a sign ruled by Venus, Libras yearn for “experiences that evoke strong emotions” and a romantic encounter on vacation is just that.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians are natural-born travelers, and their free-spirited personalities mixed with their “insatiable curiosity” opens them up for all kinds of adventurous escapades on vacation — including romantic ones. “Their playful nature and witty banter make them irresistible companions, and they have a knack for creating memorable moments wherever they go,” Bell explains. “Whether it's embarking on a thrilling adventure like zip-lining or scuba diving, dancing the night away at a vibrant beach party, or simply strolling hand in hand through charming streets, Sagittarians know how to make every moment exhilarating and unforgettable.”

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion