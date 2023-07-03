Age is just a number. We know this sentiment by heart, but there’s a difference between reciting an expression to make yourself feel better and living your life in such a way that actually reflects this message. Unsurprisingly, there are some zodiac signs who understand this motto better than anyone else, so if you feel young at heart, you might be one of these three signs.
We’ve all heard the phrase “you’re only as old as you feel” more times than we can count, but only a special subset of people are able to internalize this message and let it positively alter their mindset. According to astrologer Ryan Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok), the placements who embrace their youth at all stages of their lives are either social butterflies who never pass on a night out or have an insatiable desire to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures. They also have pretty sizable imaginations as well, which results in them believing if they can dream it, they can do it. That outlook is one you can’t teach, but once you realize how easy it is for these signs to look to the future instead of the past, maybe it’ll help you feel young at heart, too.