Age is just a number. We know this sentiment by heart, but there’s a difference between reciting an expression to make yourself feel better and living your life in such a way that actually reflects this message. Unsurprisingly, there are some zodiac signs who understand this motto better than anyone else, so if you feel young at heart, you might be one of these three signs.

We’ve all heard the phrase “you’re only as old as you feel” more times than we can count, but only a special subset of people are able to internalize this message and let it positively alter their mindset. According to astrologer Ryan Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok), the placements who embrace their youth at all stages of their lives are either social butterflies who never pass on a night out or have an insatiable desire to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures. They also have pretty sizable imaginations as well, which results in them believing if they can dream it, they can do it. That outlook is one you can’t teach, but once you realize how easy it is for these signs to look to the future instead of the past, maybe it’ll help you feel young at heart, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the adventurers of the zodiac, Sagittarians are known to go wherever the wind takes them, so it’s no surprise that their love of traveling the world gives them such a youthful spirit. “Always the optimist, you can’t keep a Sag down for too long or hold them back — they need to be in constant motion and are always down for a good time, anytime,” says Lu. “Pick a time and a place and they’re showing up with the sparklers.” We should all be more like Sagittarians.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You can always expect a Gemini to show up to an event, no matter the date, time, or place. According to Lu, this characteristic carries on well into the air sign’s life, saying, “Geminis are boundless in where they can adapt and whether they’re 15 or 50, they’re going to be a good time and the life of the party. Their desire for connection keeps their hearts young.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Being ruled by Neptune, Pisces tend to have their heads in the clouds a lot of the time. But having a fantastical imagination definitely has its perks, because that’s where the water sign gets its belief that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. “Our Pisces besties are the eternal dreamers — they never fall short of dreaming big and following their intuition,” Lu tells Bustle. “This lust for life that they dream about helps maintain their youth all throughout their lives.” Dream on, Pisces.

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator