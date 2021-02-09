13 Zoom Activities That'll Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Special

The season of love has finally arrived and the biggest day of amoré is hurtling at us with the white-hot intensity of one thousand suns. While the coronavirus pandemic looms in on yet another holiday, there’s no reason this Valentine's Day can't still be full of love, virtual love that is. If you’re wondering how to host a Valentine’s Day party on Zoom, then you’re in the right place.
Between setting a theme, choosing a Zoom backdrop, and what to drink, you may have forgotten all about activities. The real game of love may be a finicky one, but thankfully there’s a bunch of Valentine’s Day-themed pastimes that will not only amp up the party fun but leave you and your guests really feeling the love. You can start the day by making a delicious Valentine's Day-themed brunch, getting into some fun with games like Jackbox or Bingo or singing your heart out with karaoke, and ending the day with something sweet like baking together or watching your favorite romantic film with your special someone or your best pals.
Here are some of the best activities to do for a virtual Valentine’s Day whether you’re celebrating virtually with friends or your partner.