13 Zoom Activities That'll Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Special

The season of love has finally arrived and the biggest day of amoré is hurtling at us with the white-hot intensity of one thousand suns. While the coronavirus pandemic looms in on yet another holiday, there’s no reason this Valentine's Day can't still be full of love, virtual love that is. If you’re wondering how to host a Valentine’s Day party on Zoom, then you’re in the right place.

Between setting a theme, choosing a Zoom backdrop, and what to drink, you may have forgotten all about activities. The real game of love may be a finicky one, but thankfully there’s a bunch of Valentine’s Day-themed pastimes that will not only amp up the party fun but leave you and your guests really feeling the love. You can start the day by making a delicious Valentine's Day-themed brunch, getting into some fun with games like Jackbox or Bingo or singing your heart out with karaoke, and ending the day with something sweet like baking together or watching your favorite romantic film with your special someone or your best pals.

Here are some of the best activities to do for a virtual Valentine’s Day whether you’re celebrating virtually with friends or your partner.

Valentine's Day Trivia You may think you know all there is to know about the day of love, but there's so much more that can be revealed by playing Valentine's Day-themed trivia.

Cook Brunch Together The only thing anyone loves more than the people in their life is food. Start your Valentine's Day off right by making a virtual brunch that your tummies are sure to love.

Set Up A Virtual Photobooth Set up a virtual photobooth with your friends by coordinating your Zoom backgrounds. Once you've all settled on coordinating background themes (like everyone have heart candies or roses as their backdrop), strike a pose and take screenshots of everyone.

Virtual Movie Night Teleparty (formerly Netflix party) has made it easy to tune into our favorite movies and shows while also hanging out with our friends. Turn on a romance like Titanic or Amelie and make sure you and your friends have the tissues handy.

Have A Virtual Wine & Paint Night A fun favorite amongst both friends and significant others, set up a virtual wine and paint night and paint the best Valentine's Day ever with the ones you love.

Play Some Jackbox Games Jackbox games offer tons of fun options for virtual group parties. Fun and hilarious games like Quiplash, Drawful, and Fibbage are sure to leave everyone in stitches.

Sing Your Heart Out With Karaoke A good karaoke session has made every occasion more fun, and there's no better way to sing to your heart's content than by having a virtual karaoke session with your pals.

Valentine's Day Bingo Bingo is great for groups, and it's also a good game to play mid-party to keep the momentum going. You can download free Valentine's Day Bingo cards or you can make your own.

V-Day Themed Scavenger Hunt Send your guests on a quest for love... around their houses. Create a list of all things Valentine Day's-related that one can find in their home. A heart-shaped item, something red and pink, or maybe an item that has Valentine's Day on it are all things to put on the list to find.

Name That Love Song Much like Name That Tune, you'll be naming nothing but the most romantic ballads from over the years in this game. Create a romantic playlist and play five to 10 seconds of each song and have your guests name that love song.

Virtual Wine Tasting Valentine's Day is the perfect reason to try new wine. Having a virtual wine tasting will be fun, educational, and a good way for everyone to discover a new favorite.

Rom-Com Charades Like normal charades except you can only use scenes from rom-com films. Try using Will Smith's iconic two-step dance from the movie Hitch.