The only thing that rivals my love of reading is my obsession with television, and that is all because of one woman: showrunner Shonda Rhimes. Ever since she introduced me to the sexy and scandalous world of the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital in 2005, I've been hooked on Grey's Anatomy. I love the friendships, I love the medical drama, and I really love the romance. But what is a dedicated fan to do when she has already watched and rewatched every available episode of primetime's most popular medical drama? Read romance books like Grey's Anatomy of course.

Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd. Izzie Stevens and Denny Duquette. Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins. Cristina Yang and Preston Burke. Over the past 15 years, Grey's Anatomy has served up some of the sweetest, sexiest, most romantic, and often most heartbreaking love stories in television history. They are a large part of what has kept viewers like me enthralled by the medical drama for so many years, and one of the reasons the long-running series is so addicting.

From the iconic friendship to the overwhelming amount of girl power, both in front of and behind the camera, there are a lot of reasons to love Grey's Anatomy. But if you're into Shondaland's flagship show for the love, sex, and relationships, then you're going to love these 11 medical romance novels. Some sweet, some sexy, some inspiring, these books are the perfect solution for fans looking for something to do between episodes.

'The Proposal' by Jasmine Guillory So The Proposal isn't strictly a medical romance, but hear me out Grey's Anatomy fans. After rejecting her boyfriend's unexpected proposal from her actor boyfriend at a Dodgers game, Nikole Paterson finds herself at the receiving end of a lot of criticism, online and off. Luckily, handsome doctor Carlos Ibarra is there to comfort her, but what happens when what was meant to be an epic rebound starts to become something more? Witty, sexy, and endlessly entertaining, this book will delight romance and Grey's fans alike. Click here to buy.

'Mount Mercy' by Helena Newbury If you thought the on-call room at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was hot, wait until you read this scorching suspenseful medical romance. In Mount Mercy, two doctors are the only chance their small mountain town has for survival when disaster strikes. Click here to buy.

'Not Quite a Husband' by Sherry Thomas Take a step back from the modern medical drama in Grey's Anatomy with Sherry Thomas's Not Quite a Husband. In this suspenseful historical romance, Bryony Asquith is willing to give up anything to become a doctor, even if it means leaving her husband Leo Marsden behind. That is why she is surprised to find him in India three years after their annulment with an urgent message from her sister and the promise to return her home safely. Click here to buy.

'A Kiss for Midwinter' by Courtney Milan Doctor-patient relationships were complicated (and sexy) long before Grey's Anatomy. Just ask Miss Lydia Charingford, whose youthful mistake is a secret to almost everyone except Doctor Jonas Grantham. In love with Lydia for over a year, Jonas will stop at nothing to convince her to let go of her past and embrace a possible future with him. Click here to buy.

'Heart Like Mine' by Maggie McGinnis When Delaney Blair is assigned to make funding cuts at Echo Lake's Mercy Hospital, Dr. Joshua Mackenzie, the interim head of the pediatrics department, quickly becomes her biggest opponent. They're forced to work side-by-side, but tensions between them run high. You'll have to read this Grey's Anatomy-worthy romance to find out if they can protect their jobs and their hospital's future without breaking each other's hearts. Click here to buy.

'Untouchable' by Isabel Love Remember that time Meredith and Derek slept together before they knew he was her boss and she was his intern? If you miss the early days of their forbidden romance, pick up Untouchable, a steamy book about a hot love affair between a male nurse and his boss, the female director of the ER. Click here to buy.

'Left: A Love Story' by Mary Hogan Fay has always been able to rely on her much older husband, Paul. But when he starts having have strange episodes, Fay's worst suspicions are confirmed: Paul has dementia. Faced with an uncertain future, Fay watches as her beloved husband's mind unravels, and her life along with it. Tender and touching, Left will make you cry like only the most emotional episodes of Grey's Anatomy can. Click here to buy.

'Clean Breaks' by Ruby Lang In recovery from cancer, OB/GYN Sarah Soon doesn't have the time or energy to find romance, especially not with the recently divorced Jake Li. A social worker and her brother's high school best friend, Jake has already betrayed her once — so why does Sarah find herself falling for his charms now? A sweet and funny story about medicine, healing, and the heart, Clean Breaks will delight Grey's fans who like happy endings. Click here to buy.

'In the Doctor's Bed' by Brenda Jackson There must be something in hospital air, because whether its at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital or in Brenda Jackson's Hopewell General series, interns and their bosses cannot stop falling into bed with one another. In In the Doctor's Bed, it's Jaclyn Campbell who finds herself tangled up with head resident Lucien De Winter. They both know their relationship could get them fired, but that doesn't stop them from risking everything, including their careers, for a chance at love. Click here to buy.