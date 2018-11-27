10 Books With Wintry Covers That Will Look Beautiful On Your Nightstand This Season

The holiday season is in full swing, which for many people means it's officially time to decorate. Sure, twinkle lights are nice and wreaths have a nice traditional feel to them, but one of my favorite ways of overhauling my home for the holidays is by adding books with wintry covers to my coffee tables, nightstands, and end tables. Not only do they add the perfect seasonal touch to what are otherwise some pretty boring spaces, but they inspire me to keep reading all winter long.

I know there a lot of people out there who have strong feelings about decorating with books, but to this bibliophile, there is no better object with which to style your home with. For starters, books are beautiful, and whether they are classic cloth-bound hardcovers or modern paperback originals, they look stunning displayed on a shelf, stacked on a mantle, or splayed out on the table. They are also incredibly expressive, and what books a person chooses to exhibit in their house can say a lot about who they are. I would be lying if said I didn't wholly judge people by their bookshelves. But most of all, books are practical pieces of decor, because they serve a purpose beyond just simply looking nice. They are meant to be touched, to be looked at, to be read, and to be discussed.

Whether you are looking for the perfect book to read during the next snow storm, or trying to spruce up your home for the holidays, check out these 10 books with wintry covers. They'll look stunning on your nightstand, and offer you the perfect seasonal read, too.

'Wintersong' by S. Jae-Jones The first in an enchanting duology from New York Times bestselling author S. Jae-Jones, Wintersong tells the story of Liesl, an 18-year-old girl who spends her days helping run her family's inn and her nights dreaming about music, magic, and the Goblin King. But when her sister is taken by the mysterious figure she has only ever heard tales about, Liesl is forced to venture to the Underground to save her. Captivated by the world she finds there, Liesl is in a race against the clock to make an impossible decision that will change her fate. Click here to buy.

'The Witch Elm' by Tana French In this standalone suspense novel from Dublin Murder Squad author Tana French, a man named Toby is beaten and left for dead by two mysterious burglars. Struggling to heal mentally and physically, he decides to stay with his dying uncle Hugo at his ancestral home. But when a skull is discovered in the trunk of a tree in the family's garden, Toby is forced to reckon with a past he might not have ever truly understood. Click here to buy.

'Winter Sisters' by Robin Oliveira It's 1879 in Albany, a blizzard has just devastated the entire city, and two newly orphaned girls have gone missing. Intent of bringing them home safely, former Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Sutter sets out into the treacherous weather to find them. When their fate is revealed, Dr. Sutter will do anything — even face down some of Albany's most powerful citizens and put herself in harms way — to right what she knows are egregious wrongs. Click here to buy.

'Us Against You' by Fredrik Backman Life isn't easy in the forested community of Beartown, but if there is one thing the rough-and-tumble residents there can always count on, it's their local ice hockey team. That is, until their players start to skate for the neighboring town of Hed, and Beartown hockey is faced with a possible disbandment. It's up to Amat, a newcomer and one of the fastest players you've ever seen, and his ragtag team of unlikely heroes to make a comeback. But before the season is over, a death in town will force both communities to take a hard look at their rivalry and the consequences of an "us against you" mentality. Click here to buy.

'An Unwanted Guest' by Shari Lapena Mitchell's Inn seemed like the ideal getaway for its weekend visitors, each one seeking an escape from something or someone at home. But when a blizzard settles in and the picture-perfect trip turns deadly, the guests are left wondering if something or someone is out to get them. Click here to buy.

'An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good' by Helene Tursten, translated by Marlaine Delargy In this new collection, author Helene Hursten offers two newly translated stories about 88-year-old Maud, an elderly lady prone to misadventures, and the woman who suspects her of murder: Detective Inspector Irene Huss. Click here to buy.

'A Court of Frost and Starlight' by Sarah J. Maas The latest in the New York Times bestselling series from Sarah J. Maas, A Court of Frost and Starlight gives readers a glimpse into the lives of Feyre and Rhys as they rebuild the Night Court following the war that changed everything. Faced with navigating her first Winter Solstice as High Lady, Feyre finds that the wounds of the past run deeper than she imagined, and the road to healing may be harder than it looked. Click here to buy.

'Spymaster' by Brad Thor In the eighteenth installment of Brad Thor's thrilling Scot Harvath series, the counterterrorism operative is tasked with taking down the secret organization responsible for attacking diplomats across Europe. With his mentor out of the game and a foreign ally demanding the identity of a covert asset, Harvath is forced to take on the role he's been avoiding his whole career — but he's doing it his way. Click here to buy.

'In the Midst of Winter' by Isabel Allende From literary legend, iconic Chilean author, and recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Contribution to American Letters award Isabel Allende comes a story about three very different people — a university professor, an undocumented immigrant, and an academic from Chile — whose lives collide following a car accident in Brooklyn. As their lives intertwine, each one finds something unexpected: a truth about their past, a realization about their experience, and even a chance at true love. Click here to buy.