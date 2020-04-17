Once you go bralette, you never go back. It's the perfect piece of lingerie because it fuses style, support and comfort, holding everything in place without the need for underwire or excessive padding. It's also one of the few bra styles that actually double as tops, making them a little more fun to wear — and create outfits around.

The possibilities of styling when wearing a bralette are seemingly infinite. Slip one on under a sheer tank, letting only the lace accents peek through; wear a bralette as a top, underneath a blazer, cardigan sweater, or bomber jacket; or style it with a high-waisted skirt or trousers for a crop top effect.

And when you're lounging inside the house and don't want to go totally bra-free, it's the most comfortable option to turn to for support. Whether worn under a sweatshirt or styled by itself with leggings, the bralette is a worthy alternative to those less-than-comfortable push-up bras now collecting dust in your underwear drawer.

Ahead, find the 12 best bralettes you’re going to want to add to your wardrobe this season and beyond. From soft cotton to frilly lace, you’re going to have a hard time not shopping them all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skims Triangle Bralette $32 | Skims This is one of the few bralettes that feels better than it looks. Attribute that to second-skin softness, 2-ply supportive stretch, and fabric that never cuts into the skin. Finally.

Kiki de Montparnasse Classic Soft Bra $90 | Shopbop With the soft jersey fabric and classic triangle cup shape, this bralette feels as effortless as your favorite bikini top.

Aerie Chill Seamless Padded Bralette $13 | American Eagle The ribbed fabric is so soft to the touch you'll forget you're even wearing a bralette. And there's removable padding and a scoop style neckline, perfect for showing off under a sheer blouse for a night out.

Cosabella Dolce Extended Bralette $90 | Cosabella It's as lacy and romantic as your favorite bra, but this bralette is wire-free with straps that won't dig into your shoulder. It's also lined with power mesh to offer optimal support.

Gilly Hicks Seamless Triangle Bralette with Removable Pads $17 | Gilly Hicks The perfect bralette for lounging around, this option is cozy, durable and it retains its color wash after wash.

Eberjey Lady Godiva Elegant Bralette $49 | Eberjey The contrasting lace edging makes this bralette feel so elegant, you won't mind if it peeks out under your slip dress a bit.

Madewell Mesh-Trimmed Michele Bralette $32 | Madewell The go-to bralette for people who don't want to wear bras, this Madewell style features microfiber, mesh insets, and impossibly soft fabric.

Leset Lori Brushed Stretch-Jersey Soft-Cup Bra $72 | Net-a-Porter This bralette comes with a matching cardigan for you to throw on when you have to leave your house for an errand. How's that for convenient? It's crafted from stretch-jersey and it has an elastic underband if you want a bit more support than average.

Khaite Eda Cashmere Soft-Cup Bra $520 | Net-a-Porter The bralette Katie Holmes made famous (worn with a sweater), this cashmere option feels like it was made out of your favorite blanket.