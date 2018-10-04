The beginning of fall always brings about the urge to do something new or to change things up in your life. If you've been feeling that way, you're in luck: on Tuesday, Oct. 9, a new moon will rise, bringing some positive vibes and energy that could give you the push you need to start something new. A new moon occurs when the moon sits directly between the sun and the Earth, and although we can't really see it in the sky, that doesn't mean it doesn't affect us. As the start of a new moon cycle, new moons symbolize new beginnings. It's the idea time of month to reflect on old goals and set new ones. In order to really do that, you might want to try some meditations created with the October new moon in mind to really harness that energy.

This new moon is also a little more special than usual. According to Space.com, the new moon will arrive right in the peak of the Draconid meteor shower. This leads to ideal viewing conditions for shooting stars, as the sky will appear moonless and dark enough to spot the dying stars, as well as constellations and planets. If you can get outside to try to get a good look, you might end up seeing something really special.

This new moon, don't only take time to try to see shooting stars, but also make time for some meditation. Even if you only have 10 minutes, you might find that it helps move you towards your larger goals — and that's always a good thing. Below are some great options to try in the comfort of your own home:

1 October New Moon Meditation FOTIS CASPER on YouTube If you already know how to meditate on your own, you might be looking for the perfect music. Try this 20 minute video of deep relaxation music to really get zen.

2 New Moon Deliberate Creation Meditation energyworks444 on YouTube This meditation promises to help you "manifest your desires, balance your chakras, open your psychic sense, gain valuable information, and raise your vibration." That sounds like the best way to kick off the month!

3 New Moon Meditation Music FOTIS CASPER on YouTube If you don't have a lot of time, this 11-minute video is perfect for some deep breathing, relaxation, and a chance to kind of turn off your brain for a bit.

4 Lunar Chanting For New Moon Zen Meditation Planet on YouTube If you need something more guided, try this lunar chanting video. It was created with the new moon in mind and should help lead you towards achieving what you need to get where you want to be.

5 Manifesting Your Dreams Guided Meditation Bringing Balance Back on YouTube A big part of the new moon is that it's the perfect time to manifest your dreams and move towards something new and big. This guided mediation will help you do exactly that.

6 New Moon Intention Setting Guided Meditation 365daysofmeditation on YouTube If you have about 15 minutes to spare, this 13-minute video will help you get to a place where you can set your intentions for the coming weeks, which is really exactly how you should be spending your time during the new moon.

7 New Moon Meditation for Release ARTH Reiki on YouTube Since the new moon is a time to embrace something new and do something different, it's also the time to stop focusing on the past. This meditation will help you let go so that you can move on.

8 Sleep Meditation for Manifestation Dauchsy on YouTube If you have trouble sleeping, you might want to try sleep meditation — you listen to it as you're trying to fall asleep, and it's quite relaxing. It also plays while you're sleeping, changing your thoughts even if you don't realize it. This one is great for manifestation.

9 Meditation for Manifesting Your Best Life Sarah Hall on YouTube Ready to start new this new moon? This meditation will help you get the right energy and manifest your best life into reality.