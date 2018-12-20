10 Nonalcoholic Drinks For New Year’s Eve To Ring In 2019 With
The holiday season is renowned for its endless stream of parties. Between your office's holiday party, the million family engagements, and, of course, New Year's Eve, there are endless chances to socialize. But if you don't drink alcohol, many of these parties can be chances to feel peer pressured, or to have to explain (for the thousandth time) that you're not drinking, thank you. For New Year's Eve this year, consider bringing your host some of these 10 nonalcoholic drinks to ring in 2019, or if you're throwing the party this year, consider keeping some of these on hand for your sober or sober curious friends.
And no, I don't mean simply buying more La Croix. (Sorry La Croix lovers.) Luckily, finding some delish, alcohol-free beverages for the holiday season is super easy. Flavors like ginger, cranberry, cinnamon and apple are in season, and they not only go perfectly in holiday desserts, but can take your mocktails and mulled ciders to the next level.
Whether you have a guest who prefers a chilled drink on the rocks, or a piping hot cup of tea, having different drink options readily available during the holiday gatherings will make you everyone's favorite host. From gourmet hot chocolate to CBD-infused seltzers, here are 10 festive nonalcoholic drinks to keep on hand as you ring in the new year.
1Ginger Beer
Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer (Pack Of 8)
Make yourself a Dark n' Stormy "mocktail" with a gourmet ginger beer. Fever-Tree is free of preservatives and artificial sweeteners, so it truly tastes like fresh ginger. Just garnish it with a wedge of lime and you're good to go!
2A Delicious Chai Mix
Trader Joe's chai latte mix is made with a delectable blend of "spices, cinnamon, ginger, black tea, and cardamom." Chai lattes are the perf beverage for the winter holidays — whether served iced, or hot with whipped cream on top.
3Fancy AF Hot Chocolate
Williams Sonoma Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
If chai isn't your cup of tea (quite literally), keep gourmet hot cocoa on hand for your friends and family. Sprinkle some marshmallows on top as the final touch.
4CBD-Infused Seltzer
Recess CBD And Adaptogen-Infused Seltzer Sampler Pack
Want to relax and unwind this holiday season while remaining alcohol-free? Sip on a CBD-infused sparkling water, like these ones from Recess. They come in a variety of flavors — including peach ginger, blackberry chai, and pom hibiscus — which will make them a hit at holiday parties.
5Sparkling Cider
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cranberry Juice (Pack Of 12)
Martinelli's is a classic pick when it comes to sparkling nonalcoholic beverages. Make a toast and raise a glass with their delish sparkling apple cranberry cider.
6Or, A Swedish Pick
IKEA may be known for their killer deals on furniture, but their grocery section has some amazing offers, too. Their holiday Vintersaga beverage is "a traditional Swedish Christmas drink commonly flavored with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger." Yum!
7Winter Seltzers
Polar 100% Natural Seltzer Winter Variety
Polar Seltzer's winter variety pack includes four flavors that perfectly capture the spirit of the wintery season. Stock up on these affordable drinks for larger parties and gatherings.
8Hot Holiday Teas
Organic Peppermint Bark Herb Tea
Keeping a variety of hot teas tucked away in your kitchen is never a bad idea. Pick up some unique flavors for the holidays, like this organic peppermint bark. It's great for snuggling up by a fireplace, and watching the snow through the window.
9Vintage Pop
Kick it old school with vintage-inspired soda at your next holiday party! Frostie was originally founded in 1939, and they still produce some of their classic flavors for a fun, #throwback vibe.
10Pumpkin Spice Coffee
La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Did you think you could get through a round-up of holiday drinks without something pumpkin spice-flavored? Cap off a large holiday dinner with this tasty, cold pressed espresso drink.
Make the perfect mocktail, curl up on the couch with friends holding a mug of cocoa, or toast with a sparkling cider as you watch the ball drop. Your non-drinking friends will thank you.