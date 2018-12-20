The holiday season is renowned for its endless stream of parties. Between your office's holiday party, the million family engagements, and, of course, New Year's Eve, there are endless chances to socialize. But if you don't drink alcohol, many of these parties can be chances to feel peer pressured, or to have to explain (for the thousandth time) that you're not drinking, thank you. For New Year's Eve this year, consider bringing your host some of these 10 nonalcoholic drinks to ring in 2019, or if you're throwing the party this year, consider keeping some of these on hand for your sober or sober curious friends.

And no, I don't mean simply buying more La Croix. (Sorry La Croix lovers.) Luckily, finding some delish, alcohol-free beverages for the holiday season is super easy. Flavors like ginger, cranberry, cinnamon and apple are in season, and they not only go perfectly in holiday desserts, but can take your mocktails and mulled ciders to the next level.

Whether you have a guest who prefers a chilled drink on the rocks, or a piping hot cup of tea, having different drink options readily available during the holiday gatherings will make you everyone's favorite host. From gourmet hot chocolate to CBD-infused seltzers, here are 10 festive nonalcoholic drinks to keep on hand as you ring in the new year.

2 A Delicious Chai Mix Trader Joe's Spicy Chai Latte $24.16 Amazon Trader Joe's chai latte mix is made with a delectable blend of "spices, cinnamon, ginger, black tea, and cardamom." Chai lattes are the perf beverage for the winter holidays — whether served iced, or hot with whipped cream on top. Buy on Amazon

4 CBD-Infused Seltzer Recess CBD And Adaptogen-Infused Seltzer Sampler Pack $29.99 https://www.drinkrecess.com/products/the-sampler Want to relax and unwind this holiday season while remaining alcohol-free? Sip on a CBD-infused sparkling water, like these ones from Recess. They come in a variety of flavors — including peach ginger, blackberry chai, and pom hibiscus — which will make them a hit at holiday parties. Buy on Recess

6 Or, A Swedish Pick Vintersaga $3.99 IKEA IKEA may be known for their killer deals on furniture, but their grocery section has some amazing offers, too. Their holiday Vintersaga beverage is "a traditional Swedish Christmas drink commonly flavored with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger." Yum! Buy at IKEA

9 Vintage Pop Frostie Variety $34.95 Amazon Kick it old school with vintage-inspired soda at your next holiday party! Frostie was originally founded in 1939, and they still produce some of their classic flavors for a fun, #throwback vibe. Buy on Amazon

10 Pumpkin Spice Coffee La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Coffee $3.83 Amazon Did you think you could get through a round-up of holiday drinks without something pumpkin spice-flavored? Cap off a large holiday dinner with this tasty, cold pressed espresso drink. Buy on Amazon