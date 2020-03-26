10 Products From Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale That Have Thousands Of Rave Reviews

Heading into your local Ulta store isn't an option right now, but the retailer is still maintaining healthcare and pay to its employees during closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They're also still operating as usual online, which means Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is still happening. You can shop all of the deals from the comfort of your socially distanced couch.

21 Days of Beauty began Mar. 15, so there's are still plenty of products you can grab before its final hoorah on Apr. 4. The idea of the sale is to bring the retailer's most popular products to shoppers for up to 50% off, but it's also an opportunity to get some of the beauty world's most raved about goods as well.

If you're unsure what to purchase during Ulta's sale, there's an easy way to narrow it down: the reviews. Not only do many of the products have stellar endorsements, but some of them are available for half off!

What are the items with the most rave reviews in Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty? If you wanted some help with your shopping list, here they are.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner

Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner is one of the brand's most beloved products. With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating, it's a must-buy.

2. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum

Lancome isn't exactly known for its affordable price tag, but this anti-aging serum with over 4,000 glowing Ulta reviews is half off during 21 Days of Beauty.

3. BECCA Backlight Priming Filter

BECCA's glow-creating products are some of its most well-known, and that includes the Backlight Priming Filter. The primer currently sits at a cool 4.5 stars, and during 21 Days of Beauty, is under $20.

4. First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

First Aid Beauty is a cult-classic brand, and its exfoliating Facial Radiance Pads are a staple for many. You can snag them half off on Mar. 31.

5. PÜR4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

While PÜR's Love Your Selfie isn't on sale during 21 Days of Beauty, its classic powder foundation is. With over 4700 reviews, it's still hanging on to a 4.5 star rating.

6. Mamonde Rose Water Toner

Mamonde's Rose Toner is a staple for many who love K-beauty, and they've been vocal about it on Ulta. One user wrote, "Balances and tones my sensitive, acne-prone skin. Leaves my face feeling fresh, hydrated, and smelling good."

7. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

An item you'll often see offered during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is Buxom's Lip Creams. These plumping products are a best-seller at the retailer, and with their 1,200 reviews and 4.6 star ratings, it's not shocking why that is.

8. Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel

Gimme Brow isn't just a hit at Ulta. It's a hit everywhere. The brow gel routinely tops best seller lists and has over 2,300 5-star ratings at Ulta.

9. It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

While you may know IT Cosmetics primarily for its cult classic makeup products like its CC+ Cream and Super Hero Mascara, its skincare is no joke either. One reviewer wrote, "It's not sticky or heavy feeling! Super easy application. Makes my skin feel hydrated and glowing."

10. Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Even though you're social distancing, you should still be wearing SPF. Dermalogica's Skin Recovery may be pricy, but with a 4.5 star rating and a half off offer during 21 Days of Beauty, now is the best time to snag it.

