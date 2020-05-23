If you wake up sweaty (or next to someone who sleeps hot), then you know what it’s like to toss and turn in a too-warm bed. Luckily, there are several simple solutions for hot sleepers to help cool off your bed and bedroom so that you can sleep better.

Feeling hot makes it harder to sleep and, according to research, the ideal temperature for sleep is 65 degrees. A combination of solutions for hot sleepers can help you fall and stay asleep more comfortably. Pillows, sheets, and mattress toppers made of breathable materials like percale weave and bamboo, or ones infused with cooling gel can alleviate night sweats. Blackout curtains can prevent your room from getting too warm, and fans can circulate and freshen up the air. Fans and other items that help cool your room should have a few settings or customizable options so you can find one that works right for you.

There's really no need to suffer through another sweaty, sleepless night. Below are 10 solutions for hot sleepers, including some highly rated picks on Amazon with thousands of reviews, so you can get a better night's rest.

1. A Large Fan To Keep Your Bedroom Cool Lasko Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan with Nighttime Setting $63 | Amazon See on Amazon This oscillating tower fan was designed specifically for bedtime. Like similar fans, a slim profile allows it to fit in anywhere, but its nighttime setting sets it apart: the control display can be dimmed and the fan starts on high as you're falling asleep and gradually lowers intensity after time. This fan measures 42 inches in height, the better for cooling off more area, and it has three settings for low, medium, and high, which allows you to choose how much cooling off is needed. Reviewers commented that it works quietly. With more than 13,000 reviews, this pick is a cult favorite that hundreds of reviewers reported is the "best fan ever." It comes in seven colors to match your bedroom decor. A helpful review: “I am a very, very hot sleeper. I radiate heat, I wake myself up sweating. I sleep with the A/C very low and use an overhead fan. I STILL SWEAT. I've changed my PJ's, sheets, etc. I did a few days research on Amazon for a fan that I could use to basically put right near my face. Definitely wanted one that would be quiet and somewhat powerful but not dry my eyes out. This is the fan! It honestly was a lot taller than I was expecting but it's amazing. It emits a small amount of noise, but what fan doesn't honestly. It didn't bother me and honestly helped with white noise trying to go to sleep. I slept with it and didn't wake up sweating once, nor did I get too cold. It is perfect.”

2. These Curtains That Block Out Sunlight For A Cooler Bedroom NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrading your bedroom with blackout curtains can be life-changing, and this set makes it affordable and simple. These curtains allow you to sleep in and block out any distracting street lights, and if you keep them closed during the day your bedroom will remain cooler. When drawn shut, the two panels block up to 99% of light and UV rays. This pick has an impressive 4.6-star rating with more than 16,000 reviews from shoppers who commented about its high quality; some report these curtains have the added benefit of curbing outside noise for a more serene bedroom. You can choose among six sizes and 20 colors to create a customized look that suits your windows and bedroom. A helpful review: "Keeps the heat down in Phoenix ... I put these up in the studio behind computer racks, between the blinds and glass. They knocked down temperatures in the lab by 5-6 degrees immediately."

3. A Cooling Mattress Pad For Hot Sleepers Allrange Tencel Quilted Mattress Pad (Queen) $49 | Amazon See on Amazon A mattress pad provides an easy and affordable way to improve any mattress, and this cooling mattress pad is a must for hot sleepers. It's effectiveness lies in what it's made of: 70% cotton and 30% TENCEL, a sustainable fabric that’s OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating for a cooler and more comfortable sleep. The pad is available in six mattress sizes, from twin through California king. A helpful review: “[...] At first I wasn't so sure how a thin mattress pad could cool me down against my new memory foam mattress. The mattress is 12 inches, and this mattress pad is so thin. How could such a thin pad provide enough breathability to keep me cool at night? Well, I bit the bullet and bought it. I am so happy that I did. FINALLY I can sleep! This mattress pad cools my mattress down significantly! No more night sweats![...]”

4. This Set Of Organic Cotton Sheets That Stay Cool All Night Fabdreams Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Full) $58 | Amazon See on Amazon You know that crisp, cool feeling of sliding into hotel sheets? Experience that at home with this set of organic cotton sheets in a percale weave, which makes all the difference for a sweat-free sleep. These lightweight, breathable sheets are also durable and reviewers say they won't pill over time. The cotton is made to the Global Organic Textile Standard and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Choose from several mattress sizes and colors, including ivory, dark grey, and lilac. A helpful review: "These sheets are very breathable and cool. I don’t sweat half the night anymore. I sleep well, and they’re super comfortable."

5. These Cooling Pajamas For Summer Ekouaer Pajamas Set $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This super soft pajama set is made of smooth and lightweight viscose in a classic button-down style. The short-sleeve shirt and shorts drape comfortably and the pant is designed with a drawstring waistband for a better fit. The two-piece set comes in more than 25 colors and prints like polka dots and tropical flowers. With more than 1,000 reviews, shoppers commented that these pajamas are extremely comfortable and they've since bought a second (or third!) set. A helpful review: "Best [sleepwear] ever! If you suffer from night sweats, this sure cured it for me!"

6. An Eco-Friendly Eucalyptus Comforter That’s Cool And Comfy Codi AIR Cool Eucalyptus Comforter (King) $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Giving up the calming weight of a comforter during warmer months can be tough, but you're in luck: this cooling eucalpytus comforter makes it possible to be cozy and cool at night. The eco-friendly eucalyptus covering is soft and wicks away sweat and the aerated filling keeps it fluffy and breathable. This is an all-seasons down alternative blanket with tabs at the corners that allow you to use it as a duvet. It is designed with Lyocell fibers that give it an even smoother, softer feel. Bonus: this comforter is also odor-resistant. It's currently available in two sizes: twin /twin XL and king/California king. A helpful review: "I am a warm sleeper, and this blanket is very absorbent. It seems to keep me cooler at night."

7. This Small Fan That's Powerful Enough To Cool Off Large Rooms Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This small but mighty fan measures just 15 inches but is powerful enough to cool your entire bedroom, reaching up to 32 feet of space. Plus, this fan is quieter than most fans of its size according to reviewers. You can easily customize your cooling with three speed settings and a fan head that tilts. It has a recessed carrying handle so you can transport it from room to room and its front grille can be removed for effortless cleaning. With more than 4,500 reviews, shoppers report this is a "great fan." A helpful review: “FINALLY, I have a fan that on the lowest setting won't keep me awake. This 'little' fan moves VOLUMES of air, and when the temperature gets above 75, I have to have moving air to help me sleep. This is the PERFECT FAN, neither too big nor too weak, as it is positionable right where you need it. […] This will also help with my insomnia as the gentle rushing sounds are at about the same frequency as 'highway hypnosis,' calmly to help usher me to sleep. [...]"

8. A Cool-To-The-Touch Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel Qutool Adjustable Gel Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (2-Pack) $49 | Amazon See on Amazon A cooling pillow is the perfect addition after outfitting your bed with cooling sheets and a comforter. The shredded filling in the pillow is infused with gel and the outer cover is made from breathable bamboo. Whether you sleep on your stomach or on your side, the firmness is easily adjustable by adding or removing the internal foam. A helpful review: “I get hot when I sleep and HATE hot pillows. I've tried everything from gel to special cases. These pillows are the best I've had in my adult life. Great support, easy to shape, and they don't get hot!"

9. This Bamboo Weighted Blanket That Regulates Your Body Temp Pine and Rover Chilled Bamboo Weighted Blanket $80 | Amazon See on Amazon The added comfort of a weighted blanket isn't out of reach just because you run hot at night. This cooling weighted blanket is made of breathable bamboo that can help regulate your body temperature. The blanket is machine washable and comes in two weights: 15 or 20 pounds. It is designed with small pockets filled with beads that won't shift while you sleep. Several reviewers who typically suffer from night sweats reported they love this blanket. A helpful review: “I suffer from the worst night sweats as a side effect from some medications. I would wake up a couple of times a night feeling simultaneously boiling, freezing, and drenched. This blanket worked for me from night 1. It surprisingly helps with insomnia, I didn't think that any of the hype was worth listening to ... I sleep soundly all night long. So now I go to bed and wake up refreshed, not smelling like a gym sock and not ungodly exhausted from tossing and turning.[...]"

10. A Cooling Sleep Mask For Instant Relief From The Heat Ariel EDGE Plush Hot/Cold Eye Mask $8 | Amazon See on Amazon One spa-like solution for hot sleepers is a cooling eye mask. Place this mask in the fridge and the gel inside the eye mask gets cold enough to provide a lingering cooling effect that makes falling asleep more comfortable. The mask has an adjustable elastic strap for a perfect fit and it even comes in six colors, including red and white. A helpful review: “I know that this product is meant as a hot / cold eye mask, but I especially love it as a sleep mask. I have gone through something like 6 different sleep masks in the past two years. I do shift work and sleep at odd hours, and need a sleep mask to black out the light when I am sleeping through the day. My problems with sleep masks in the past have been that they get too hot or uncomfortable or the straps are too thin. This is by far the most comfortable sleep mask I have ever had. [...]”