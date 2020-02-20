It’s no doubt that St. Patrick’s Day carries with it a definite color theme. Whether you’re celebrating the holiday in church, at a pub, or simply showing support through your wardrobe, you’re most likely wearing green. Neon, army, olive, hunter: the list of go-to hues is long. And there’s no reason to play favorites. You can and should incorporate them all into your look.

That said, there’s nothing worse than shopping for a colorful holiday and realizing that after the day itself has passed, the items in question are pretty much stuffed at the bottom of your closet until the event rolls around 365 days later. This year, all that is about to change.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy knit sweater, army jacket, splurge-worthy dress, or buttery leather bag, there are tons of options in to-die-for tones of green that are worth adding to your wardrobe. At this rate, you might never want to take them off.

Ahead, find the most stylish green-hued pieces from Superga, Zara, Celine, and more — for every style (and budget!) you desire. And hey, why stop at one just for the holiday? You’re going to find it hard not to fall in love with them all.

Superga Sneakers Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Low-Top Trainers $85 | Amazon Kick up your heels with a pair of sporty sneakers — to be worn with everything from off-duty denim to dinner-date worthy mini dresses.

Zara Coat Zara Belted Coat $129 | Zara By the end of the season, every wardrobe could use a little outerwear update. Consider this holiday an excuse to infuse a little color into an otherwise black-and-white look.

Roxanne Assoulin Bracelet Roxanne Assoulin Tie One On Green Bracelet $45 | Shopbop Roxanne Assoulin's line of 'tie one on' bracelets are perfect to collect and share with friends ... on St. Patrick's Day or any other day, too!

Mansur Gavriel Bag Mansur Gavriel Calf Mini Mini $475 | Mansur Gavriel There's nothing like a bucket bag splurge to amp up your denim and t-shirt look this season. Use St. Patrick's Day as an opportunity to veer away from your go-to black leather tote and instead, try Kelly green.

Belgian Shoes Belgian Shoes Suede Midinette $450 | Belgian Shoes If you know, you know. Belgian Shoes are not only the most chic Upper East Side-inspired flats, but they're also the most comfortable. How can you not invest in that win-win? And in St. Patrick's Day green? It's time to stock up.

Goop G. Label Jacket Goop G. Label Michael Army Jacket $595 | Goop The utilitarian trend lends itself quite effortlessly to a St. Patrick's Day vibe. Style yours with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a cozy knit for the transitional weather.

Miu Miu Dress Miu Miu Pintucked Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress $1,210 | Net-a-Porter This splurge-worthy army-inspired mini dress will go perfectly with a pair of combat boots or ballet slippers alike.

& Other Stories Sweater & Other Stories Cropped Sweater $49 | & Other Stories There's nothing like a cozy knit to complete your everyday look. You're going to want to incorporate this forest green style into your regular rotation long after the holiday is over.

Alex Mill Pants Alex Mill Washed Expedition Pants $125 | Goop Step out of your comfort zone with a pair of cargo pants this Spring. And you can elevate the otherwise casual look with a silk button-down or fancier statement top.