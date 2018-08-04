Maybe you text your sister, or that friend who's like a sister, every day. But, how often do you tell her how devoid of meaning your life would be without her? If it's been way too long, these texts to send to your sister on National Sisters Day 2018 will totally make her day. The first Sunday in August is set aside to pause and appreciate your sister or your sister BAE. Wax nostalgic about everything you've done together, smooth over any lingering misunderstandings, and let each other know just how much you appreciate having a go-to gal who's always willing to listen.

The great thing about texting being the new reach-out-and-touch-someone mode of communication is that you can show your sis all the love just by tapping a few keys on your phone. If she's anything like you, she'll definitely appreciate the fact that she doesn't have to answer her phone (or decline your call) to receive all of your love. I mean, let's face it, texting instead of calling is a gift in itself. Some studies have show that having a sister can even boost your mental health. That's right, your sister is kind of like an all-natch antidepressant you can never stop taking. Let her know just how much you appreciate it.

1 And if you threw a party Invited everyone you knew, well, you would see the biggest gift would be from me, and the card attached would say thank you for being a friend. — Andrew Gold Giphy She's not just your sister, she's your best friend. Let her know just how much you appreciate her friendship by throwing it way back to the Golden Girls.

2 I'm sorry I [insert childhood crime here] and blamed it on you. Giphy If you have a sister, it's pretty likely that you did something you weren't supposed to when you were both kids and let her take the blame. That apology is probably long overdue. Text your sister on National Sisters Day to let her know you didn't mean to let her take the fall for the missing vodka from the liquor cabinet.

3 Hey, my lovely sister, I miss you like an idiot misses the point. — Daily Funny Quote Giphy If your sister, or bestie who's like a sister, lives far away, let her know you're thinking about her on National Sisters Day.

4 Sometimes I open my mouth and our mother comes out. Sorry. — Unknown Giphy It's inevitable. You and your sister will both eventually turn into your mother. Make a pact on National Sisters Day to let each other know when one of you is being a little too mom.

5 I smile because you are my sister, I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. — Unknown Giphy Like that gum you let your sister step in when she was 5, let her know on National Sisters Day that she'll never be able to get rid of you no matter how hard she tries.

6 I can’t remember if I’m the good sister or the evil one. — Unknown Giphy Let your sister remind you that you both think the other is the evil one. That's just the way it is with sisters.

7 Sisters never pack up. We always run back, love. — Lady Gaga, Pinot Grigio Girls Giphy No matter how many fights you get in, a sister, or sister BAE, will always show up no matter what.

8 You are more than just a sister to me. Over the years, you have proven to me that you can also be my mom, my dad, my brother, my best friend, my life coach, my financial planner, my event organizer, and my overall handyman! — Best Wishes and Quotes Giphy Dear sister, I'm sorry I can't afford to pay you for any of this.

9 You correct my grammar and make me edit my posts, even if it’s 3 a.m. I love you for your nagging and constant worrying because it makes me feel so very loved. — Best Wishes and Quotes Giphy Oh sister, thanks for knowing what's really important in life and for never letting me look dumb on Facebook.