103 Brilliant Things On Amazon With 4.5-Star Ratings

Ratings are gold when you're shopping for products on Amazon — and they often determine which items you deem worthy of spending your hard-earned money on. These 105 brilliant things on Amazon with 4.5-star ratings include a diverse array of health, beauty, cooking, organizational, and just plain fun products that you'd be excited to own no matter what their ratings were. Throw in the fact that they are Amazon superstars — products with 4.5-star ratings and countless positive reviews — and there's no doubt you can consider them among the absolute best products on Amazon.

Maybe you didn't set out to find a face cleanser or yet another sports bra. However, once you see how many rave reviews there are for a cleanser with pore-refining baking powder or a genius sports bra with a back pocket, you may find yourself unable to resist trying them out for yourself.

And the same goes for all of the items on this list, including a brilliant reversible throw blanket, an electric egg cooker that makes perfect eggs every time, and a smart stainless steel with a locking lid that's so popular it has more than 6,000 reviews.

These products are functional, affordable, and totally worthy of their 4.5-star ratings.

1. A Smooth Wooden Back Roller For A Deep Massage Wood Back Roller $39.95 $27.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your back a deep massage that loosens tight muscles and alleviates aches and pains with this wooden back roller, which features deep grooves to target every area of your neck and upper and lower back. The smooth roller is 15-inches wide — and using it just five minutes a day can realign your spine.

2. This Reversible Acacia Wood Cutting Board That's Also A Serving Platter Sonder Los Angeles Reversible Acacia Wood Cutting Board $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with acacia wood that's durable and attractive, this reversible cutting board offers a steady surface for kitchen prep and serving all in one. One side features grooves to catch juice and other liquids while you're chopping and prepping, while the other side has an indentation that's perfect for serving cheeses, meats, nuts, fruits, and more. Reviewers say it's well-made and easy to clean, too.

3. The Miracle Oil You Need For Glowing Skin Admire My Skin Glow Oil $41.95 $21.49 | Amazon See on Amazon This skincare oil is a fan favorite because it contains a blend of vitamin E, vitamin C, rosehip oil, argan oil, and sea buckthorn oil — all of which are star ingredients when it comes to brightening your complexion. Reviewers say this serum really does give skin a glow, and it also moisturizes and can help heal acne.

4. This High-Tech Sonic Toothbrush For Cleaner Teeth And Gums Triple Bristle Go Travel Sonic Toothbrush $28.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Think of this sonic toothbrush as a high-tech upgrade from standard toothbrushes — one that digs deep and cleans along your gum line and in between teeth like a professional treatment can. The toothbrush has a bizarre three-headed shape that gets into every part of your teeth: and a few different brush modes and a two-minute timer to let you know when you've brushed enough.

5. An Exfoliating Cleansing Foam Made With Baking Powder Etude House Baking Powder Pore Cleansing Foam $10.17 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleanse your face and exfoliate in one step with this Korean beauty cleansing foam, which contains baking powder that gets deep within pores and gets rid of excess sebum and dirt. Reviewers say this foam is excellent at removing makeup, and many noticed a reduction in blackheads after incorporating this cleanser into their daily routine.

6. The Coziest Reversible Sherpa And Velvet Throw Blanket For Chilly Nights Home Fashion Designs Reversible Blanket $22.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn chilly days and nights into cozy ones with this reversible throw blanket, which features soft fleece on one side and smooth sculpted velvet plush on the other. The blanket comes in 11 colors and prints and is a breeze to take care of — reviewers say it won't pill, even after several turns in the washing machine.

7. These Stainless Steel Knives In A Space-Saving Acrylic Stand Utopia Kitchen Knives Set $28.99 $23.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of five stainless steel knives consists of a chef's knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife, and paring knife. Unlike most sets that sit in a butcher block, these knives rest in a space-saving acrylic stand that's sleek and transparent (so you won't have to guess which knife you're grabbing).

8. An Eyeliner Hack For The Perfect Cat's Eye La Pure Eyeliner Stamp (2 Pack) $13.97 $9.97 | Amazon See on Amazon The perfect winged eyeliner may seem like something only pro MUA's are capable of achieving, but it's completely attainable with the right tools — like these eyeliner stamp pens, which feature liner on one end and a winged stamp on the other. They're simple to use and will create a precise cat's eye in just seconds. The two-pack comes with one stamp for your left eye, and one for your right.

9. This Colorful Set Of Pinch Bowls For Spices And Sauces Norpro Mini Pinch Bowls (Set of 4) $5.99 | Amazon See on Amazon These colorful silicone pinch bowls are the perfect size for storing ingredients herbs, spices, and condiments — making meal prep easier or jazzing up a meal's presentation. They're safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher, and are even resistant to odors.

10. A Comfortable Laptop Lap Desk With A Wrist Pad Laptop Lap Desk $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Position this wooden laptop lap desk on your lap for a more comfortable and convenient work or browsing experience. The desk features a cushion base, mouse pad, wrist pad, and slots designed to hold your phone and other accessories.

11. The Roomiest Jewelry & Makeup Organizer With Separate Drawers Sorbus Cosmetics And Jewelry Storage Case $25.99 | Amazon See on Amazon With three roomy drawers and four smaller drawers, this clear storage case case be used to accommodate everything from makeup to jewelry and accessories. The case is made from plastic that's easy to clean — and it even comes in six different styles.

12. A Space-Saving Duffle Bag That Folds Up Into A Small Square Narwey Foldable Duffle Bag $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Packing for your next big trip, overnight adventure, or the gym is much easier with this foldable duffle bag, which is lightweight and serves as a carry-on bag or packing cube that you can stash inside luggage. The bag comes in 17 fun colors, and folds up into a compact square when you're not using it to save space.

13. These Pore-Cleansing Bubble Sheet Masks With Volcanic Ash Ebanel Bubble Sheet Masks (10 Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Your pores will thank you when you relax with this carbonated bubble mask, which contains a sebum-sapping combination of volcanic ash, bentonite clay, peptides, and vitamin C. The hypoallergenic brightening mask is free of oils and is safe for all skin types.

14. A Smart Sports Bra With A Back Pocket For Your Phone SHAPERX Sports Bra with Back Pocket $18.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash your phone, keys, or ID cards in the genius little pocket you'll find on the back of this sports bra. The comfy racerback bra also has two earphone holes on the back, removable cup pads, and it comes in black, white, or a combo pack of three sports bras in black, white, and a wine color.

15. The Silicone Holster Solution To The Problem Of Storing Hot Hair Tools Classica & Lillie Curler Caddie $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Solve the age-old problem of how to store burning hot curling irons and other heated hair tools with this curler caddy, which is made from heat-resistant silicone. The holster has suction cups that attach to a mirror to keep your counters free of clutter, and it doubles as a convenient travel accessory for curling wands and straighteners.

16. An Expandable Spice Rack With Three Tiers DecoBros Expandable Spice Rack $16.87 | Amazon See on Amazon Fit all of your spices in one place — and be able to actually see every bottle at the same time — with this expandable spice rack. The rack features three tiers and expands or contracts to fit your shelf space. The frames are made of sturdy chrome, too.

17. This Therapeutic Shoulder Pulley That Anchors To Your Door TheraBand Shoulder Pulley $19.07 | Amazon See on Amazon If you suffer from shoulder pain, or are in physical therapy, this shoulder pulley keeps you on track at home. The pulley has comfy foam handles and a door anchor that allows you to position it at the top of every door in your home. The color-coded ropes are designed to help you keep track of your progress as you go.

18. These Plant-Based Hair & Skin Products That Are Safe For Sensitive Skin Puracy Organic Hair & Skin Care Set (4 Pack) $75.94 $39.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of natural hair and skin care products is a dream for sensitive skin (and equally mesmerizing for all other skin types). It consists of a body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and a hand and body lotion made with plant-based ingredients like coconut, lime, sunflower seed, and olive oil. You won't find irritating fragrances, parabens, sulfates, dyes, or animal products in any of these products.

19. A Mess-Free Pot Lid Stand That Keeps Counters Clean Hutzler Pot Lid Stand $15.80 | Amazon See on Amazon Rest sauce-splattered lids and cooking utensils on this pot lid stand and keep counters as clean as a whistle. The dishwasher-safe stand can hold up to two lids or other cooking tools, and it comes in lime green, red, or white.

20. An Eye Roller Made With Caffeine To Make You Look Wide Awake Oars + Alps Caffeine Wake Up Eye Stick $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Barely slept last night? No worries: brew a cup of coffee and roll this invigorating eye stick under your eyes to take away puffiness and lighten dark circles. The stick is made with caffeine and cooling menthol to help wake you up — and keep you refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

21. These Money-Saving Makeup Remover Cloths That Can Handle Waterproof Mascara Danielle Reusable Makeup Removing Cloths (4 Pack) $11.99 $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to scrub at your skin to remove foundation or douse your eyes in irritating makeup removers. These reusable makeup removing cloths are activated with warm water and can instantly get rid of all of your makeup, including waterproof mascara. They're a better bet for sensitive skin and can be used over and over again, which will save you money in the long run.

22. A Water-Absorbing Bamboo Hair Towel That Prevents Static Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel $17 $13.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Drying your hair with an ordinary terry cotton towel can lead to static and frizz. Not only does this eco-friendly bamboo hair towel combat static, but it absorbs more water than cotton and dries your strands faster, which means you can spend less time under a hair dryer. It can really help out curly hair, and even prevent hair breakage.

23. This Portable Clothes Steamer For Immediate Wrinkle Relief Beautural Steamer $39.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't think twice about whether your hotel room carries an iron — as long as you pack this portable clothes steamer with you. The handheld steamer is safe on all fabric types — including delicates like silk and nylon —and it heats up in just 30 seconds. It even has an automatic shut-off feature that goes into effect after eight minutes of inactivity.

24. The Unique Stretching Strap With 12 Loops For Better Flexibility Gradient Fitness Stretching Strap $13.49 | Amazon See on Amazon Get an even deeper stretch and increase your flexibility with this unique stretching strap, which has 12 loops for your feet, hands, arms, and legs. The strap has comfortable neoprene handles and comes with a nylon storage bag that you can toss in your luggage or gym bag.

25. A Safe Derma Roller To Boost Collagen Production Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Kit $12.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Microneedling devotees swear by this at-home skincare practice to boost collagen production, make serums and moisturizers penetrate deeper, and keep skin smooth, healthy, and glowing. This derma roller has safe titanium 0.25mm needles and can be used anywhere on your body.

26. An Adjustable Drying Mat That Protects Sinks From Damage mDesign Adjustable Drying Mat/Grid (2 Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your sink from scratches with this drying mat, which has adjustable corners that will fit any sink. The mat has several drain holes that allow water to pass right through without clogging your sink. It comes in seven colors — and conveniently doubles as a drying mat for plates, utensils, and glassware.

27. This Heated Curling Iron Brush With Temperature Settings For All Hair Types Phoebe Curling Iron Brush $31.99 $27.19 | Amazon See on Amazon Brush and style your hair while simultaneously adding curls, waves, and tons of volume with this all-in-one curling iron brush. The heated brush has gentle nylon bristles, ceramic tourmaline technology to keep static and frizz at bay, and a heat range of 265 to 430 degrees —making it safe for all hair types.

28. The Perfect Patty Maker For Equally Big Hamburgers Every Time Burger Hamburger Press Patty Maker $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Take the guesswork out of making hamburgers with the help of this patty maker, which churns out uniformly-sized burger patties that are both big and thick. The BPA-free tool is dishwasher-safe and simple to use, thanks to its easy-grip lifter. The burgers can be up to a 1/2-pound thick, too.

29. These Copper Compression Socks For Healthy Circulation Copper Compression Socks (3 Pairs) $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon These copper compression socks support your legs and feet by boosting circulation and helping to reduce aches and pains you may experience if you're on your feet all day. The copper-infused fabric is also unique because it naturally wicks away moisture and keeps you dry — which is perfect if you're out for a run.

30. A Vegan Lash And Brow Serum That Won't Irritate Eyes Angel Beauty Eyelash Growth Serum $14.91 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegan eyelash growth serum is a fraction of the cost of similar serums, but reviewers say the results of consistent use of this serum are beyond impressive. Packed with natural ingredients like peptides, copper, and ocean minerals, it keeps lashes and brows from shedding, boosts their length, and won't irritate sensitive eyes.

31. An Adjustable Wrench That Can Be Used For Any Job Jeremywell Adjustable Wrench $18.57 | Amazon See on Amazon This is no ordinary wrench — it's a flexible and adjustable crescent wrench with a unique three-point touch design that fits all sizes. It's designed with rust-proof chrome plating, and is basically the one and only wrench you'll need in your tool kit.

32. This Foldable Plastic Bag And Baby Bottle Dryer FloWorks Plastic Bag And Bottle Dryer $21.95 | Amazon See on Amazon If you wash and save plastic bags — or have a new baby in the house and are constantly tending to baby bottles — this plastic bag and bottle dryer is a life-saver. The multi-purpose device stands on your counter and can hold up to eight bags or bottles at once. And when it's not in use, fold the dryer and store it in your cabinet.

33. The Electric Egg Cooker That Whips Up Perfectly Cooked Eggs In Minutes VonShef 7 Egg Electric Cooker $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Make perfect eggs every time with this electric egg cooker, which holds up to seven eggs and can whip up hard-boiled, soft-boiled, and poached eggs in less than 10 minutes. This cooking device has an automatic shut-off function and a quality stainless steel lid.

34. A Round Storage Container With Locks That Will Never Leak Lock & Lock Airtight Round Food Storage Container $3.93 $3.14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need to store an onion or a garlic bulb without making your fridge smell bad — or want a simple storage solution for cupcakes and fruit, this round food storage container is the perfect size. It has an air- and water-tight lid with four hinges that lock in place, so you can be sure this container will never leak.

35. This Sleek Jewelry Travel Case With A Mirror LANGRIA Lockable Jewelry Box $11.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your jewelry and accessories organized in this travel jewelry box, which features four separate compartments for rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. The faux leather case comes in blue, black, and rose — and has a mirror in the lid for quick touch-ups when you're on-the-go.

36. A Time-Saving Multipurpose Scrubber Brush With Replaceable Heads Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber $42.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean a variety of surfaces, like tubs, tile, and walls, with this one electric spin scrubber power brush — and it comes with three replaceable brush heads to tackle any job. The cordless spinner rotates 360-degrees and can remove stains and dirt from grout without scratching surfaces. It has a convenient extension arm that saves you from straining your back and neck while cleaning.

37. The Sturdiest Phone Ring Stand For Hands-Free Viewing Humixx Finger Ring Stand $12.99 $10.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Get directions in your car, watch a movie, or just rest your phone on this phone ring holder and keep it from accumulating germs from counters. The sturdy ring is made from stainless steel and zinc alloy and features 360-degree rotation and a 180-degree flip. It comes in rose gold, gray, or silver — and easily attaches to car phone mounts.

38. This Oven-Safe, Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pan That Can Cook Anything Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pan $19 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to versatile cooking tools, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan is right up there among the best. It can be used for frying, grilling, or sautéing ingredients, but you can also pop it in your oven for baking. The 3-quart pan comes already seasoned in vegetable oil, so you can start cooking quality foods right away.

39. The Clever Journal That Helps You Achieve Your Goals And Feel Happier The Clever Fox Planner $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Most journals do a decent job of providing enough space for you to jot down your daily chores. But this clever planner takes things one step further by providing enough space for weekly and monthly planning — and you can record short- and long-term goals and reflect on things in life that make you feel more grateful.

40. An Extra-Long Shoe Horn So You Can Slip On Your Shoes While Standing Vive Shoe Horn $18.99 $12.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This shoe horn is unlike any other — instead of requiring you to sit and struggle with shoes, it has an extra-long, 24-inch handle so you can put on your shoes or boots while you're standing up. It has a comfortable grip and works on all shoe types and sizes, including wide sizes.

41. These Strong Magnetic Clips That Keep Duvets In Place PinionPins Magnetic Duvet Clips (8 Pack) $14.95 | Amazon See on Amazon These magnetic duvet clips are so powerful they can provide 10 pounds of strength to keep most duvets in place. These little multi-tasking clips are also great for securing slip covers, curtains, and more. The pins come with a magnetic key that makes it a breeze to remove them.

42. A Colorful Set Of Cooking Utensils Stored On A Rotating Carousel Veran Cooking Utensils Set With Carousel Holder $49.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of seven cooking utensils includes a skimmer, soup ladle, spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, and a spaghetti server — so pretty much everything you need to whip up huge meals. But, best of all, it solves the problem of where to store all of these utensils by including a space-saving carousel holder.

43. These Compact Massage Ball Rollers For Instant Relief From Muscle Aches And Pains Nayoya Wellness Massage Ball Roller (2 Piece) $18.97 | Amazon See on Amazon They're compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand (and in gym bags and luggage), but these massage ball rollers pack an intensely therapeutic punch. Use the balls to alleviate stiffness and pain in your shoulders, neck, feet — or anywhere you need quick relief.

44. The Four-Step Folding Board That Makes Laundry Day Less Painful BOXLEGEND Folding Board $16.99 $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Few people look forward to laundry day, but this folding board is the secret weapon that makes it much less painful. Use it to easily fold T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts in just four simple steps. And the cherry on top: your new and improved clothing piles may just mean less ironing is in your future.

45. An All-Natural Cuticle Oil That Repairs Nails And Cuticles With Essential Oils California Mango Cuticle Oil $8.47 | Amazon See on Amazon All of the natural ingredients in this nourishing cuticle oil are superstars — including mango seed butter, vitamin E, aloe vera, and jojoba oil. Apply just a small amount (which goes a long way) to your cuticles and nails each day, and you'll be amazed at how much healthier and stronger they'll look and feel.

46. A Silky Smooth Sleep Mask That Won't Pinch Your Skin Zimasilk Natural Silk Sleep Mask $18 $10.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with 100 percent mulberry silk, this adjustable sleep mask is so comfy and soft you may forget you're wearing anything at all. Reviewers say it blocks out most light, feels as light as a feather on your face, and won't pinch your nose.

47. This Set Of Cabinet Organizers For Your Pans And Bakeware SimpleHouseware Pantry and Bakeware Organizer (2 Pack) $14.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Find the exact pan, baking sheet, or cutting board you need, when you need it — all without having to root around your cabinet and create a mess. These sturdy steel pantry and bakeware organizers feature three compartments in each that are the perfect size for storing lids, pans, and boards.

48. The Most Hilarious Meme Adult Game You Need For Your Next Party What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're throwing a party, this hilarious meme party game will keep everyone roaring with laughter. Compete with friends to come up with the best memes (you'll pair funny pictures with unique captions) and never worry about running out of prompts — because the game contains 435 cards in total.

49. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bed Sheets That Are A Dream For Allergy Sufferers Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bed Sheet Set, $46 (Set of 4) $46.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Everyone will benefit from these silky, eco-friendly bamboo bed sheets — but if you have allergies, the hypoallergenic sheets are an even more special treat. Naturally moisture-wicking and available in nine colors and seven mattress sizes, these sheets stand out because, unlike so many hybrid bamboo sheets, these are made from 100 percent rayon derived from bamboo. It comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet.

50. An Argan Oil-Infused Shampoo And Conditioner Set For Healthy, Shiny Hair LuxeOrganix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner $49.95 $36.47 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to drop major money on hair-care when you focus on effective ingredients. This shampoo and conditioner is infused with hydrating and conditioning argan oil and what it doesn't contain — chemicals or sulfates — makes it an even more exciting choice. This set has nearly 1,000 positive reviews, and is safe for all hair types, including colored and processed hair.

51. The Only 11-Piece Manicure Set You'll Need For Perfect Nails Familife Stainless Steel Manicure Set $25.99 | Amazon See on Amazon It would be impossible to imagine needing anything more from a manicure set — this stainless steel set has 11 tools and comes in its own zippered travel case. The set includes a fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, cuticle trimmer, tweezers, a nail file, and more.

52. A Supportive Wedge Pillow Made With Adjustable Memory Foam Coop Home Goods Half-Moon Bolster $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This bolster and wedge pillow is the ideal shape and size to support you in four different ways — position it under your legs, between your knees, behind your head and neck, or as lumbar support along your lower back. It's made with adjustable memory foam so you can add or take away foam to find the perfect level of comfort: And it comes with a removable, washable cover made from bamboo.

53. This Smart Plug With A Night Light That You Can Control With Your Phone iMah Smart Plug $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You can control this smart plug from your phone, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa, making it a million times easier to power up devices when you need them. The plug also includes a night light that has adjustable light settings — just in case you want your room a bit brighter or dimmer.

54. An Exfoliating Charcoal Soap Bar For Sensitive Skin And Eczema KEIKA Naturals Charcoal Soap Bar $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Ordinary soaps can be extremely irritating, especially if you have sensitive skin. But this natural bar of charcoal soap safely cleanses, clarifies, and moisturizes all skin types — including those with eczema and psoriasis — without added fragrances and chemicals. In addition to cleansing pores with natural charcoal and bentonite clay, it contains hydrating shea butter and exfoliating Himalayan pink salt.

55. This Seriously Roomy Travel Toiletry Bag With A Removable Shoulder Strap MelodySusie Travel Toiletry Bag $16.99 | Amazon See on Amazon With a variety of cushioned compartments and a water-resistant nylon exterior, this travel toiletry bag is large enough to carry all of the skin-care, hair-care, and makeup tubes, bottles, wands, and pots you want to take with you. The zippered bag comes in six colors has a built-in hanging hook, a double carrying handle, and even a removable shoulder strap — making it the most travel-friendly toiletry bag you'll find.

56. The Quiet Cool Mist Humidifier With Calming LED Lights InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $14.98 | Amazon See on Amazon This affordable aromatherapy essential oil diffuser has all of the bells and whistles you'd expect from a more expensive model. It provides a cool mist that adds moisture back into dry air, and it's quiet as a mouse, making it an excellent choice for work or sleep (it has automatic shut-off, too). Choose among seven colored LED lights to set the mood — and you can adjust the brightness on it as well.

57. A Calmer, Gentler Alarm Clock That Slowly Brightens Like A Sunrise Instecho Sunrise Alarm Clock $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Wake up gradually and feel more alert with this sunrise alarm clock, which slowly brightens to mimic the effect of natural daylight. The clock has adjustable brightness settings, seven LED colored lights, a radio, and six calming sounds like bird chirps and waves.

58. These Sensible Bed Sheet Fasteners That Keep Sheets From Bunching Up Bed Sheet Fasteners (8 Pack) $28.99 $13.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself the most comfortable sleep imaginable by securing these bed sheet fasteners to the corners of fitted bed sheets — so that they never bunch up again. The elastic suspenders work on futons and air mattresses as well, and you can even repurpose them to keep tablecloths and grill covers in place.

59. An 11-Piece Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit For More Professional Photos Mocalaca Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $39.99 $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You're probably already relying on your cell phone to take most photos, so why not get even more professional-looking pictures with this cell phone camera lens kit? The zippered case comes with 11 lenses that are compatible with nearly all smartphones and include a wide angle lens, fisheye, and telephoto lens.

60. This Lightweight Pressed Foundation With Sunscreen Protection PUR 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation With SPF 15 $29.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This multi-tasking pressed mineral foundation is a foundation, powder, concealer, and sunscreen (one that contains SPF 15) all in one palm-size compact that you can take anywhere. It comes in nine shades and reviewers say it's a mess-free formula that makes skin look healthy and naturally flawless (with absolutely no cakey finish).

61. A Cozy And Warm Hat With A Hole Designed To Fit Your Ponytail SK Hat shop Messy Bun Beanie $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You usually have to choose: will it be a ponytail or hat day? Not anymore — this warm and snug cable knit beanie hat has a hole thoughtfully cut out in the back of it just so you can fit your ponytail or bun without messing up your hairstyle. The beanie comes in 13 colors, too, and has some stretch to it.

62. This Knee-Length Kimono Robe That Has Major Side Pockets Mae Women's Kimono Robe $34.41 $28.25 | Amazon See on Amazon This knee-length kimono bath robe has three-quarter sleeves, a belt that ties around your waist and — best of all — glorious pockets. The robe is made from a soft cotton blend and comes in four colors: pink, sky blue, heather grey, and navy.

63. These Classic Cotton Panties That Are Great Value Amazon Essentials Bikini Panty (6 Pack) $13.50 | Amazon See on Amazon On days when you just want the most comfortable, fuss-free underwear, pull out these classic cotton bikini panties, which are tag-less and have enough stretch to make you feel completely comfortable no matter what you're wearing over them. They're also great value and come in packs of six, with assorted color and print options.

64. The Quality Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker With Thousands Of Reviews Secura French Press Coffee Maker $39.99 $25.48 | Amazon See on Amazon Brew a rich cup (or four) of French press coffee with this quality stainless steel French press coffee maker, which features a three-layered design that keeps loose coffee grounds out of your cup. This dishwasher-friendly coffee maker holds 34 ounces of coffee, and has earned more than 3,000 reviews from customers who say it's simple to use, keeps coffee hot, and lasts forever.

65. A Leak-Proof Water Bottle With A Magnetic Handle CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle $29.98 | Amazon See on Amazon This 32-ounce water bottle is proof that not all water bottles are created equal — thanks to its special attention to details. With features like a magnetic handle that keeps the cap in place, a wide enough opening to easily insert ice, an angled spout, and a choice of five colors, this is bound to become your number one favorite travel water bottle.

66. An Insulated Travel Mug With A Locking Lid To Prevent Spills Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $24.98 | Amazon See on Amazon Coffee and tea lovers of the world: this is the stainless steel travel mug that will keep beverages hot (or cold, if you prefer iced treats) for several hours. This 16-ounce mug is lined with two layers of steel for optimum insulation. It comes in seven colors and has a locking lid to prevent spills.

67. This Sharp Pair Of Shears That Easily Cut Through Meat OXO Good Grips Poultry Shears $24.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Use these stainless steel shears to slice through poultry and other meats and vegetables with complete ease. They have a spring-loaded handle designed to make it easier to use — and it prevents achy hands. Plus, reviewers say they cut through anything — even chicken bones — like it's no big deal.

68. The Orderly Charging Dock That Fits Up To Four Devices Simicore Charging Dock $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Solve the modern dilemma of where to store all of the many devices you own with this simple, neat, and multi-tasking charging dock, which has four slots and four USB ports. The dock comes in grey or silver and can fit phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, and more. There's even an indicator light to let you know what devices are charged — and it works quickly by matching the power output so no device will get damaged.

69. A Better Bluetooth Speaker With 24-Hour Playtime Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $27.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker delivers sound that's as clear as a bell and will never quit on you — it has 24 hour continuous playtime and an impressive bluetooth range of 66 feet, so you can position it pretty much anywhere. The speaker comes in black, red, and blue, is compatible with Alexa, and comes with a USB charging cable.

70. This Brush-Like Back Scratcher That Reaches Every Itch Bearback Back Scratcher $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with soft bristles and sturdy handle, this Bearback Back Scratcher is a clever tool to keep on-hand. It's a full 17 inches when opened, but folds down to almost half the size so you can easily stash it away between uses. One reviewer gushed, "So happy to have this. I no longer have to pull my shoulder out trying to get at an itch..."

71. This Plush Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Folds Up Into A Tiny Package Cozy Hut Portable Pillow $59 $18.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Your portable pillow doesn't have to be a major step down from the pillow you sleep on every night. This memory foam travel pillow is plush, springs back into shape right away, and offers great lumbar support, according to reviewers. It has a soft velour cover that's washable and it folds up into a small little package that can fit in your hand.

72. An Echo Dot With Alexa Voice Commands To Make Life Easier Echo Dot $50 | Amazon See on Amazon The Echo Dot is a handy little speaker that features Alexa voice commands — and can also be used to do everything from stream music and make hands-free phone calls to catch up on news and keep track of your fitness goals. Score it in one of three colors: black, heather grey, or sandstone.

73. The Productivity Planner That Will Keep You From Procrastinating Panda Planner $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If procrastination is your problem, join the club — and then fix it with the Panda Planner, which offers a more organized way of planning your week and month, as well as space for journaling, tracking your priorities, and reminding yourself of the little things in life that make you happy. The planner fits easily in your purse or bag and is undated, so you can start using it whenever you want.

74. This Silicone Shot Glass Mold That Makes Parties Even More Fun Wilton Silicone Shot Glass Mold $9.52 | Amazon See on Amazon Create fun gelatin shots or experiment with chocolate, fruit, and other ingredients by simply adding them to this silicone shot glass mold and storing it in the fridge or freezer for a few hours. The mold is dishwasher-safe and can make up to eight drinks or treats at one time.

75. A Shatterproof Set Of Silicone Stemless Wine Glasses That You Can Take Outside Jokel Silicone Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $24.99 $18.98 | Amazon See on Amazon If you think about everything that could make enjoying wine even more pleasurable, you'll find it in this silicone wine glass set. Not only are they stemless and easy to carry from place to place, but the silicone construction means they are totally shatter-proof and are simple to clean in the dishwasher.

76. The Smooth Silk Pillowcase That Prevents Bed Head Zimasilk Pillowcase $33 $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Wake up with smooth hair and no more pillow-face (you know, when your face gets creases from the pillow you're sleeping on) — if, of course, you snag this ultra-soft pillowcase, made with 100 percent mulberry silk. The pillowcase comes in five sizes (including body pillow) and 18 colors.

77. These Ballerina-Cute Yoga Socks That Will Improve Your Balance Ozaiic Yoga Sock (2 Pairs) $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your balance on slippery floors in yoga, pilates, barre, or dance class with these ballet-style yoga socks, which feature sticky grips on the soles of feet. These socks fits shoe sizes 5.5 to 11 and come in grey, black, red, or blue (as well as money-saving two and three packs).

78. An Invigorating Foam Roller Massager That Targets Trigger Points Trigger Point Performance Foam Roller $39.99 $34.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Target your body's trigger points and give yourself an invigorating, therapeutic massage with this foam roller, which consists of three zones that are designed to resemble a massage therapist's hands. The roller, which comes in five colors, provides firm compression and can be used on your calves, thighs, back, quads, and abs.

79. A Powerful Handheld Vacuum Designed To Pick Up Pet Hair Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum $36.99 $30.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have pets, you already know how difficult it can be to keep your furniture and floors clean. This handheld vacuum is unique in that it's specially designed with a powerful cyclonic cleaning system that pulls up pet hair, dust, and debris from upholstery, carpets, and pet beds. It has a 16-foot power cord and a removable dirt cup that you simply empty, clean, and snap right back into place.

80. The Largest Collection Of Nourishing Face Sheet Masks With Natural Ingredients Dermal Korean Facial Masks (16 Masks) $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Have a blast deciding which one of these 16 Korean beauty sheet masks you'll wear on any given day — and tailor them to your individual skincare needs. The packet includes a hydrating cucumber mask, deep pore-cleaning charcoal mask, soothing aloe vera mask, and more. All contain collagen for some skin-plumping benefits.

81. This Funny And Thoughtful Book That Will Make You A Financial Wiz You Are A Badass At Making Money $16 $9.42 | Amazon See on Amazon This hilarious and fun self-help book, written by best-selling author Jen Sincero, doles out whip-smart money-saving advice, but you'll feel like you're hearing it all from an awesome, caring friend. The book pushes you to look at ways you can save more and feel more secure in your earnings.

82. A Sleek Portable Charger With A Built-In Flashlight RAVPower Portable Charger $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable charger has all emergencies covered. It powers up to two smartphones or tablets at one time (and is compatible with most devices), plus it boasts a smart built-in flashlight so you'll never be left in the dark. Choose between black or white and slip the thin, sleek charger right into your purse or pocket.

83. These Tech Lover's Gloves So You Can Text While You Run Aegend Touch Screen Gloves $12.99 | Amazon See on Amazon These warm compression gloves have a polyester fleece lining will keep your hands and fingers toasty when you're out on a walk, run, or bike ride. But they're also touchscreen compatible, which means no more removing your gloves to send a text. They come in four colors, with the option of choosing a heavier ski glove.

84. A Battery-Operated Milk Frother To Make Fun Latte And Hot Cocoa Creations PowerLix Milk Frother $12.97 $11.04 | Amazon See on Amazon The only thing standing between you and delicious, frothy lattes, cappuccinos, and other hot drinks is this battery-operated milk frother, which has a stainless steel whisk and convenient stainless steel stand. The frother comes in black or red, and creates airy milk foam in just 15 to 20 seconds.

85. The Magical Beverage Chiller That Turns Hot Drinks Into Cold Ones In 60 Seconds HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn any hot beverage — including coffee and tea — into a chilled one by simply pouring it into this beverage cooler, which plunges the temperature of drinks by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds. This dishwasher-safe cooler has two layers of insulating stainless steel that prevent dilution to keep drinks tasting great.

86. An Organized Set Of Nesting Mixing Bowls For Every Cooking Need Finedine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of six stainless steel mixing bowls comes in a variety of sizes to suit every cooking job, and they're safe in the fridge, dishwasher, and freezer. But the real superpower is that they nest together for an easy storage solution.

87. A Pre-Seasoned Miniature Skillet For Creative Personal Meals Lodge Mini Skillet $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Blow guests away with your creative dishes when you serve up personal meals or desserts in this 3.5-inch mini skillet. The quality cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and is fantastic at retaining heat so that food cooks quickly and evenly — you can make personal side dishes like mac and cheese with these, or even individual pies or crumbles.

88. These Silicone Baking Mats That Eliminate The Need For Oil And Butter AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2 Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Make treats without leaving a messy, sticky situation behind with these silicone baking mats, which can withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees. The mats have helpful measurement circles throughout that are the perfect size for macarons and cookies, and you can use them without parchment paper or greasing the mat — and the batter won't stick to the sheet.

89. The One-Button Cordless Bottle Opener That Pops Corks In Seconds Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Put down those frustrating wine bottle openers and get that cork popped in seconds — using minimal effort — with this cordless electric wine bottle opener. The opener comes with a charging base, and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, all with the touch of one button.

90. This Multi-Functional Griddle For Better Paninis And Quick Grilled Meals Cuisinart 5-In-1 Griddler $74.48 $58.15 | Amazon See on Amazon This counter top griddler can serve five functions with one compact cooking device: use it as a panini press, contact grill, full grill, full griddle, or half-grill and half-griddle. You can remove and clean its non-stick cooking plates in the dishwasher, and it comes with a scraping tool to clean between the grooves.

91. An Extraordinary Hand Blender System With Attachments Braun Multiquick Hand Blender $79.95 $70 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring your blender to your ingredients instead of the other way around with this multi-purpose hand blender. The blender fits comfortably in your hand and comes with several attachments: a whisk, beaker, 2-cup chopper, and masher — so you'll find yourself relying on it to make everything from sauces and soups to mashed potatoes.

92. The Party-Perfect Bamboo Cheese Board With A Pull-Out Drawer For Cutlery Bambusi Bamboo Cheese Board With Cutlery Set $59.99 | Amazon See on Amazon There's only one thing that can make this eco-friendly bamboo cheese board with thoughtful grooves built in to hold crackers, cheese, and meat even more practical — the pull-out drawer, which holds and stores cutlery. The cutlery set is made from stainless steel, and the board is easy to clean and won't stain or retain odors.

93. A Unicorn Lover's Ultimate Party Game Unstable Unicorns Base Game $19.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Unite your love of unicorns with your love of party games with this fan favorite: a strategic card game in which you and your friends compete to build your very own unicorn armies. The unique game holds the honor of being one of Kickstarter's top 50 most backed projects, so you know you're in for a treat.

94. These Therapeutic-Grade Essential Oils For Stress-Free Days Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils (Set of 9) $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself the gift of relaxation and better sleep with these nine therapeutic-grade essential oils, which include lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass, frankincense, rosemary, orange, lemon, and peppermint. If you're a newbie to oils, don't worry: this quality set also comes with an e-book with information and tips.

95. An All-In-One Hair Dryer And Brush For Speedy Blowouts Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $60 | Amazon See on Amazon No one has hours to style their hair in the morning — which is why this one-step hair dryer and volumizer brush has racked up more than 2,000 reviews. The oval brush has gently nylon tufted bristles, and provides two heat and speed settings with a cooling option to set your style.

96. This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set That's Ridiculously Affordable BS-Mall Makeup Brushes $25.99 $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon A 14-piece makeup brush set that consists of every single brush you'll ever need — from a Kabuki foundation brush to an eyeliner brush — for less than $15? You're not imagining things — this affordable set has dense bristles made from synthetic fiber and more than 3,200 reviewers who rave about how they are comparable to top name-brand brushes.

97. These Fabulously Fizzy Bath Bombs Made With Hydrating Natural Ingredients Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set $54.95 $15.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Settle in for the night with a nourishing bath that's also kind to your skin (because, face it, some soaps and bubble baths are way too irritating). This set of six bath bombs creates a fizzy and fun spa-like bath experience, but they're also rich in hydrating ingredients that include shea, cocoa butter, and essential oils. Best of all: you'll get six natural vegan bath bombs and six relaxing candles in each order.

98. A Sleek Wireless Phone Charger That Won't Keep You Up All Night With Annoying Lights Yootech Wireless Charger $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This sleek and modern wireless charger can be used with or without your phone's case still on — and to get it to work, simply place your phone on it. Its light turns off after 16 seconds, and it boasts three charge mode that make it compatible with most devices. It also has temperature protection to keep your phone from getting too hot, and surge protection as well.

99. An Electric Hot Air Fryer Large Enough To Serve Family Portions Of Delish Healthy Foods Secura Electric Hot Air Fryer $79.98 | Amazon See on Amazon This electric air fryer won't let you down when it comes to cooking up crispy, oil-free versions of fried foods and snacks you love — including French fries and fried chicken. But this fryer is unique in that you can also grill foods in it, thanks to a BBQ rack and skewers, and its 3.2-liter basket is large enough to hold enough food for an entire family.

100. The Heavy-Duty Dutch Oven That You'll Use Every Day AmazonBasics Cast Iron Dutch Oven $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This 4.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven is much more affordable than most and it's worth every penny: it's so versatile you can use it to bake, roast, and braise foods. The pot is oven-safe up to 400 degrees and comes in four shades: blue, green, red, and white.

101. These Reusable Stainless Steel Straws That Are Better For The Planet HOOMEE Reusable Stainless Steel Straws (Set of 8) $29.99 $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick plastic straws to the curb and replace them with these eco-friendly reusable straws, which are made of stainless steel. The set of eight straws (which comes out to $1 per straw) consist of four straight and four bent straws, as well as two cleaning brushes.

102. An Accurate Digital Thermometer That Reads Surface Temperatures Without Contact Etekcity Digital Infrared Thermometer $23.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't beat the accuracy of this digital infrared thermometer, which can be used to measure the temperature of everything — from meat or cooking oil to pool water. You don't have to actually make contact with a variety of surfaces to measure, and the brightly lit LCD display screen is easy to read.