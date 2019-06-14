Every year, I make a point of buying a new pair of sandals. And I pray and pray that they'll make it to the next year. Sadly, they rarely do. So this year, I'm on the lookout for a sturdy well-made pair. Now that the summer sales have started, what better place to look than high-end stores? With retailers slashing prices by more than 50 percent in some cases, it's the perfect time to buy those (affordable) designer sandals you've been dreaming of.

The UK sun may still be hiding behind the clouds, but that hasn't halted the emergence of several sandal trends. Leather seems to be a big look this year. (Don't worry, there are faux styles to choose from if you're trying to avoid the real stuff.) It's the same for strappy styles along with designs that resemble glamorous heels — with the heels chopped off, of course.

Sporty options haven't disappeared either. Teva-style sandals have been adopted by many a designer and pool sliders are showing no sign of disappearing any time soon. Last but not least are the flatforms. Perfect whether you want to add a few extra inches or replicate '90s Spice Girls life.

I dare you not to find something you like.