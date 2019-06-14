Bustle

11 Affordable Designer Sandals To Invest In RN, Because The Summer Sales Are Already Here

By Lauren Sharkey
Every year, I make a point of buying a new pair of sandals. And I pray and pray that they'll make it to the next year. Sadly, they rarely do. So this year, I'm on the lookout for a sturdy well-made pair. Now that the summer sales have started, what better place to look than high-end stores? With retailers slashing prices by more than 50 percent in some cases, it's the perfect time to buy those (affordable) designer sandals you've been dreaming of.

The UK sun may still be hiding behind the clouds, but that hasn't halted the emergence of several sandal trends. Leather seems to be a big look this year. (Don't worry, there are faux styles to choose from if you're trying to avoid the real stuff.) It's the same for strappy styles along with designs that resemble glamorous heels — with the heels chopped off, of course.

Sporty options haven't disappeared either. Teva-style sandals have been adopted by many a designer and pool sliders are showing no sign of disappearing any time soon. Last but not least are the flatforms. Perfect whether you want to add a few extra inches or replicate '90s Spice Girls life.

1. A Hiker Look

Arizona Love Trekky Bandana-Wrapped Sandals
£100
|
Matches Fashion
The fashion world is obsessed with Arizona Love; a new brand set up in 2018 by French designer Leslie Halfon. Literally inspired by the state of Arizona, these sandals will be perfect for long summer walks. Available in UK size 3 to 9.

2. A Floral Addition

Marc Jacobs Daisy Slide Sandals
£190
£95
|
Coggles
Steal everyone's attention by the pool with these striking Marc Jacobs slides. Featuring the designer's playful daisy charm, they'll serve you well all season. Unfortunately, the white hue is only available in a UK size 3, but the black option has more sizes in stock.

3. The Everyday Look

Miista Valerie Bow-Embellished Satin Slides
£145
£79
|
The Outnet
Although these sandals come in a monochrome look, this sunny yellow hue is much more appropriate for the coming months. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

4. A Minimalist's Dream

TKEES LC Leather Sandals
£70
|
Net-a-Porter
These could quite possibly be the most minimalist pair of sandals you will ever find. Made from leather with a rubber sole, they're ideal for the beach. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

5. A Dainty Style

Sophia Webster Andie Bow Embellished Slides
£225
£113
|
Farfetch
These playful metallic sandals are best suited for a casual summer evening. Be warned: you'll never want to take them off. Available in UK size 2 to 6.

6. The Two-In-One Shoe

Castaner Pippa 10 Canvas Espadrilles
£110
£55
|
Net-a-Porter
Part espadrille, part traditional sandal, this canvas Castener pair are made in Spain and designed with a gorgeous black ribbon tie. Available in UK size 5 to 11.

7. A Spice Girls Copy

DKNY Carli Flatform Sliders
£100
|
Kurt Geiger
Need a little added height? These stand-out sandals look comfortable AF. Available in UK size 3.5 to 7.5.

8. An Eco-Friendly Style

Nanushka Tako Faux Leather Slides
£245
£123
|
Net-a-Porter
Crafted from faux leather, these gorgeous sandals come with a padded sole so you can wear them all day long. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

9. The Subtle Attention-Grabber

Diane von Furstenberg Bailie Striped Satin Slides
£174
£105
|
Net-a-Porter
If you want your feet to stand out this summer, opt for Diane von Furstenberg's satin soft stripes. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

10. For The Hardcore Fashion Fan

Versus Logo Heart Slides
£163
£139
|
Farfetch
A second pool slide option comes in the form of Versus' heart-printed black pair. Complete with Gianni Versace's famous signature, they'll certainly be a talking point. Currently only available in a UK size 3 and 7.

11. Your Childhood Fantasy

Aquazzura Embellished Sliders
£335
£101
|
Flannels
Who hasn't dreamed of a pair of fuzzy pink sandals? With over £200 off, this beaded style is practically a bargain. Available in UK size 3 to 7.

