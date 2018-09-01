Being single and dating around can be the most freeing, joyful feeling in the world — or it can be totally effing exhausting. And, if you try to keep pushing through the exhaustion, you can end up feeling completely burned out.

“Dating burnout is a lot like job burnout," Esther Boykin, licensed love and relationship therapist, tells Bustle. “What was once fun and exhilarating has become exhausting, frustrating, and overwhelming. Over the course of normal dating, people will experience moments of frustration or exhaustion but when those feelings become the primary response to even the idea of a date, burnout has definitely set in.”

It's not a great feeling, but luckily, if you see the frustration starting to build, you can take a break before you reach the total burnout stage. But admitting that you feel tired of dating and just totally over all the crap that can come with it is tough, especially if meeting someone is important to you. But you're not alone — so many of us get exasperated and tired of the dating merry-go-round.

If you're feeling that way, take a step back and let yourself recharge. And while you're waiting to feel ready to jump back in the dating game, some music therapy might help soothe the soul. Here are 11 playlists for when you're totally over dating because, whether you're angry, annoyed, or just plain exhausted, there's something out there for you.

1 When You Just Want To Say "Eff It" Sometimes you just have a "screw this" moment. With songs like "Wake Me Up" from Avicii, this playlist is perfect for when you're just not feeling it and want to tell everyone to go to hell.

2 When You Know You're Better Than This Aptly titled "babe you better than this" and chock-full of Beyonce and and Nicki, this playlist will help remind you not to sweat the small stuff. You don't need to get caught up in the pointless drama, because you're so much better than that.

3 When You Need To Reboot An entire playlist dedicated to a confidence boost? It's perfect for when you're feeling a little down in the dumps and in need of a lift.

4 When You Need A Timeout This playlist is let's you relax with nearly 100 songs designed to help you unwind and take a moment for yourself.

5 When You're Feeling Angsty This ballad-filled playlist helps you sing it out and let those emotions run wild. Sometimes, you just need to scream about how it hurts so bad and let the catharsis take hold. It's shower-ready.

6 When You Know You Got It "Put me in coach, I'm ready!!" is my new favorite playlist just for the name alone. It's all about how great you know you are and how, when things finally work out, you'll be ready.

7 When You Need A Reminder Throw backs to a simpler, lovelier time. Louis Armstrong, Bobby Darin, Etta James — there's classics will help remind you how lovely love can be.

8 When You're Reliving Your First Love Take it all back to the 90s. This playlist has every 90s hit that you can remember, so you can relive that first love — for better or for worse.

9 When Dating Just Doesn't Feel Worth It This entire playlist is inspired by the Alice DJ hit "Better Off Alone" — and serves as a good reminder that taking some time for just you is better than dealing with all of the BS.

10 When You Just Need Some Comfort Disney heals everything. This "someday my prince will come" has some amazing Disney classics that reminder you that just around the river bend, love is an open door.