11 Black Friday Sales That Will Get You More Than 50% Off Your Favorite Makeup

If you're a beauty junkie, Black Friday is the perfect day to stock up on a whole new makeup rotation with less of the guilt usually attached with blowing rent money on cosmetics. There are plenty of Black Friday sales that will get you more than 50 percent off your favorite makeup, meaning you can get more bang for your buck. There are so many palettes, liquid lipsticks, and highlighters out there that are begging for you to play with them, but when you're on a budget it's hard to get everything that catches your attention. But Black Friday is one of those magical days in the year that will let you splurge on everything on your wishlist, while still leaving your bank account happy at the end of the shopping session.

But not all Black Friday sales are created equally. Some stores are going all-in and giving you 50-75 percent off, while others are staying on the shy side with 15-25 percent off. If you're only interested in shopping at stores that will give you the best and biggest deals, then we're here to help. Ahead are all of the Black Friday sales that will give you at least 50 percent off your favorite makeup, helping your dollar stretch a little further this Friday. Start planning accordingly!

Target: Buy One, Get One 50% Off Beauty Sets

Maybelline Countdown Mini Mascara $12.99 Target All beauty sets will be buy one, get one half off during Target's Black Friday sale, letting you stock up on some of your favorite products, or ones you have never tried before. Buy At Target

Ulta: 50% Off Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette $29 $15 Ulta Ulta will have all sorts of different price slashes, but this palette is a great example of what kind of products will be 50 percent off on the big day. Usually $29.99, this travel size version of the Naked Heat palette will be half off during Ulta's Black Friday sale. Buy At Ulta

Sephora: $15 & Under Sale

Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 2 $29.50 $15 Sephora Sephora is having a massive sale, and different products and brands will have different price slashes, but a ton of stuff is going to be $15 and under. Which means you can find favorite products that are reduced by 50-75 percent off. For example, Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 2 is going to be $15 (coming down from $29.50,) Bumble and Bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protection Primer will be $15 (coming down from $28,) and First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration will be $15 (coming down from $42.) Buy At Sephora

PÜR: Buy One Get One Free

Urban Decay: 50 Percent Off One Product

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette $54 $27 Urban Decay Urban Decay is doing different deals for 10 straight days, and many of them will be 50 percent off. For example, on Nov. 25, their Naked Skin concealers and UD Pro brushes will be half off, on Nov. 26 the Naked Heat eye shadow palette will be 50 percent off, on Nov. 27 select shades of Urban Decay's Vice Lipsticks will be half off, and on Nov. 28 the Naked Petite Heat palette will be 50 percent off. Check back each day to see which product will be massively reduced. Buy At Urban Decay

e.l.f.: 50 Percent Off When You Spend $30 Or More

Bare Minerals: Half Off Select Kits

Solar Spectrum Kit $98 $49 Bare Minerals While Bare Minerals will have 25 percent off sitewide for Cyber Monday (specifically spanning from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26,) they will have some kits for half off prior to that on Black Friday. For example, the Solar Spectrum Kit will go from $98 down to $49, and some other smaller kits will be as little as $12. Buy At Bare Minerals

Frank Body: 50 Percent Off Sitewide

Charlotte Tilbury: Half Off Gift Sets

Your Lip Service $85 $42.50 Charlotte Tilbury From Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, you will be able to get three gift sets for half off. These sets are Your Lip Service (a trio lipstick set "fit for a royal"), Naughty & Nice Box (a beauty advent calendar), and Lip Masterclass Set (which is three lip kits bundled into one, featuring a lipstick, lip liner, and lip gloss in each kit.) Buy At Charlotte Tilbury

Winky Lux: 50 Percent Off

Snow Fox: 50 Percent Off