When the rumor spread that Netflix would be removing classic sitcom Friends from its roster of streamable TV shows, the internet went into a tailspin. So great is the enduring love for the adventures of six best friends — Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Ross — navigating through their twenties and early thirties in New York City, that petitions soon sprung up in an effort to keep the show streaming. It was reported that Netflix paid an astonishing $100 million to keep Friends on the site and fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief.

If you're of the viewers who would be lost without the show, you probably have your reasons. For many, Friends has become a "self-care" show of sorts, comforting in its familiarity, perfect for background company or for winding down after a long day. But more than that, I think, Friends has given us so much to explore when it comes to the dynamics of friends who've become chosen family, and how navigating all of the growing pains of early adulthood with a close group can actually change the trajectory of our lives. If that general theme is what keeps you coming back to Friends again and again, you'll love adding these 11 books to your to-be-read pile:

'I'll Be There for You: The One about Friends' by Kelsey Miller A no-brainer for any Friends marathon-watcher out there, this deep dive into the show — from its status as a cultural phenomenon to the real-life bond between the cast — gives insight into one of America's favorite sitcoms. Click here to buy.

'The Unexpected Everything' by Morgan Matson When Andie's life gets turned upside down, she leans on her best friends Palmer, Toby and Bri as she copes with her politician father's recent scandal and a burgeoning relationship with young author, Clark. Click here to buy.

'The Ensemble' by Aja Gabel Brit, Henry, Daniel and Jana are four young friends navigating the cutthroat world of music and their complex relationships with each other, as ambition, passion, and love intertwine over the course of their lives. Click here to buy.

'Anna and the French Kiss' by Stephanie Perkins When Anna is shipped off to Paris for her senior year of high school, she is miserable. But when she meets Meredith, Josh, Rashmi and the super-handsome Etienne St. Clair, they help her embrace the adventure. Click here to buy.

'These Days Are Ours' by Michelle Haimoff What Friends might have been like had it premiered in 2003, These Days Are Ours follows 23-year-old Hailey, and her friends Katie, Randy and Jess as they wade through the after-college doldrums in a post-9/11 world. Click here to buy.

'Text Me When You Get Home' by Kayleen Schaefer Kayleen Schaefer's deep-dive into the evolution and modern triumph of female friendship is an illuminating and uplifting exploration of the power of these bonds. Click here to buy.

'The Beauty That Remains' by Ashley Woodfolk When tragedy strikes Autumn, Shay and Logan, it seems their shared love of music is no longer enough to keep their group from fracturing. But one band may just reunite them and prove that beauty is possible after grief. Click here to buy.

'Dumplin' by Julie Murphy When self-professed fat girl Willowdean Dickson decides to join her small town's beauty pageant, she does it with her best friend, Ellen and new pals Millie, Amanda and Hannah by her side. Click here to buy.

'Sisterhood Everlasting' by Ann Brashares Carmen, Lena, Tibby and Bridget were once inseparable, but as they're about to turn 30, they have drifted apart. When Tibby brings the girls back together, their bond will evolve and change their lives unexpectedly. Click here to buy.

'The Way You Make Me Feel' by Maurene Goo This book about figuring out who you are and where your friends fit into that follows Clara Shin, who after a prank gone wrong, must work all summer with her uptight classmate Rose. Click here to buy.