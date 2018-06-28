Ah, Boots. The saviour of British pharmacies. Whether you have memories of being dragged around the brightly-lit store by your mum as a tot or that magical moment when you finally get your hands on an advantage card, there's no doubt that this high street pharmacy is a staple of the British shopping experience. But what makes the store even more appealing — especially when you can't rely on your parents anymore — is the vast array of Boots products for under £10 that are actually pretty decent.

From skincare to perfume, body spray to nail varnish, when you get the itch to find some bargains, Boots have more than enough to choose from. And I'm not just talking about any old products. Oh no. I have compiled a heavenly list of items that are all not only under double-digits, but they also have a five star rating on the Boots website.

These quality products will have you living your absolute best life this summer, and your bank account will definitely be thanking you for it. I mean, if there were ever a time to stock up on copious amounts of L'Aimant and 4711 body fragrance, soothing facial masks, and some refreshing Vichy water spray, it's during a sweltering, British heatwave, right? So go on, treat yourself.

Avéne Avène Skin Care Soothing Eye Contour Cream £9.50 Boots For those blessed with sensitive skin, Avéne have come to the rescue. With a "formula enriched with moisturising and anti-free radical waves," this contour cream will give your delicate eye area a well deserved treat, minus the irritation. Buy Now

Coty L'Aimant Coty L'Aimant Parfum de Toilette Spray 50ml £9.66 Boots Flowery, summery, and timeless, Coty's L'Aimant Perfume is certainly a must have for a romantic day in the sun. Enriched with a combination of "rose, orchid and golden jasmin softly embraced with sandalwood and vanilla," alongside hints of peach and ylang-ylang, this fragrance pretty much embodies the smell of summer. Buy Now

Formula 10.0.6 Formula 10.0.6 Three Times Sublime £7.49 Boots If you struggle with irritating breakouts on the regular, Formula 10.0.6's 3-in-1 blackhead cleanser is a must-have, and is extremely affordable. Acting as a wash, scrub, and mask, Three Times Sublime "makes light work of stubborn blackheads to remove excess oil, unclog pores and eliminate blemishes." Buy Now

Soap & Glory Soap & Glory Take Your Pink £10.00 Boots You've probably received many a Soap & Glory item as a well-deserved Christmas or birthday present. But this cute little set, comprising shower gel, body butter, hand cream, body scrub, and a shower puff, is a real treat. Especially as it's all for a glorious tenner! What a bargain. Buy Now

Vichy Vichy Thermal Spa Water Spray 150ml £7.00 Boots When you're on the go in this heat, it's a tad inconvenient to carry a fan around with you. That's where Vichy's Thermal Spa Water Spray comes to the rescue. "Naturally enriched with 15 minerals and 13 trace elements", this water spray will not only refresh and cool you down in the sun, but it also "decongests through relieving redness, soothes sensitive skin, [and] reinforces the skin's natural protection." Talk about magic. Buy Now

Barry M Barry M Sunset nail paint 14 Pinking Out Loud 10ml £4.99 Boots You can never have enough nail varnish, can you? Especially when it's a beautiful, pastel gel top coat. Delivering the "look and resilience of pro salon gel nails without a UV lamp of the expense," Barry M's Sunset Nail Paint will give you "long lasting" nails with no need for base coat. Hallelujah! Buy Now

Spectrum Spectrum A10 Small Fan Brush £4.99 Boots You can never have enough brushes, especially when they look as aesthetically pleasing as this. Vegan and cruelty free, this brush is perfect to "sweep highlighter across the cheekbones, brow bonne, bridge of the nose and cupids bow for a subtle glowing finish." Spectrum have also stated that "no Unicorns were harmed in the making of these products." Thank goodness! Buy Now

L'Aimant L'Aimant Bodyspray £1.40 Boots Not only will you smell beautiful with this L'Aimant Bodyspray, but it is also a "cool and refreshing way to lightly mist your skin." Similar to the perfume with a combination of "bergamont, neroli, peach, strawberry, rose, ylang-ylang, vanilla, vetiver and sandalwood," what more could you want for just over £1? Buy Now

Boots 4711 Body Spray 100ml £2.93 Boots This regally designed body spray by 4711 is described as being one of "Cologne's greatest gifts to the world." Utilizing a "unique composition," the Eau de Cologne has a "positive effect on the mind & body, producing a feeling of well-being." Talk about lush. Buy Now

Lee Stafford Lee Stafford Coco Loco Light Serum Spray 100ml £6.99 Boots If your damaged hair is in need of some rescue, then Lee Stafford's Coco Loco Light Serum Spray has your back. With the help of this serum spray, your hair can thrive, shine, and return to all its glory — with an added, delicious coconut fragrance. Buy Now