11 Dirty Movies On Netflix That Actually Tell A Good Story

1 'Wetlands' (2013) FilmIsNow Movie Trailers on YouTube Provocative from start to finish, this dark-comedy follows 18 year-old Helen Memel as she explores her body, as well as some of her most taboo sexual curiosities. And boy, does all of that get graphic.

2 'Y Tu Mama Tambien' (2001) SwagzillaYo on YouTube An erotic comedy of sorts, this coming of age movie is full of some pretty graphic sex scenes as two young men enjoy an explicit road trip with a liberated older woman.

3 'Nymphomaniac' Volume I & II (2013) Transmission Films on YouTube Lars Von Trier's controversial drama depicting a woman's experiences with sex addiction features graphic scenes of unsimulated sex (by porn stars, not the actual actors of the film). But it's also unflinchingly heartbreaking.

4 'Sex And Lucia' (2001) Palm Pictures on YouTube This Spanish movie is full of explicit sex scenes, as Lucia (Paz Vega) tries to escape her lover's tragic death, only to wind up knowing more about him than she bargained for.

5 'Blue Is The Warmest Color' (2013) Wild Bunch While Blue Is The Warmest Color is certainly erotic at times, and can get truly dirty, it's also full of heart, and intrigue.

6 'Bang Gang' (2015) ONE Media on YouTube Following the liberation and complications of a sexually experimental gang of teenagers, French movie Bang Gang is proudly filthy, with both poignant, and uncomfortable, results.

7 'Immoral Tales' (1974) IFC Films Comprised of four short films, Immoral Tales challenges sexual taboos with an unflinching sensuality, and a careful, erotic eye.

8 'Room In Rome' (2010) TheStageOn on YouTube Widely considered to be one of the most notoriously raunchy movies on Netflix, Room In Rome follows a story that never leaves a hotel room. Which happens to leave plenty of room for a whole heap of lesbian erotica to take place.

9 'Stranger By The Lake' (2013) Les films du losange Stranger By The Lake tells the story of a bunch of gay sunbathers in the French Countryside as they enjoy a flurry of sexual encounters together. There might not be an abundance of sex scenes, but they're definitely explicit. The movie might be dirty, but it also managed to win Best Director at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, for Alain Guiraudie.

10 'Fragments Of Love' (2016) Wild Bunch A mediation on fragile masculinity, Fragments Of Love delves into one man's struggle to accept his lover's past sexual exploits. All of which, as you might imagine, comes with some extremely graphic sex scenes.