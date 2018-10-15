11 Easy 2018 Halloween Costume Ideas For Brunettes
ICYMI: It's officially October, and Halloween is just around the corner. Although it's hard to believe, it's almost time to start thinking about a costume (or costumes). Alas, I've been hard at work searching the web for easy Halloween costumes for brunettes, so you can now toss that wig in the trash, where it *really* belongs.
If you're anything like myself, you'll want to create a costume that's unique, but also one that doesn't require a lot of extra stuff to put together. If you're looking for an effortless I-just-threw-this-together-in-five-minutes costume, you'll want to avoid wearing any type of wig. Besides from being super itchy and sweaty, wigs are a full-out pain to maintain throughout the night of fun.
Plus, that myth about blondes having more fun? Yeah, right. Brunettes are here to stay (and slay) — even on Oct. 31. Besides, what better way to show off your brunette pride than by sporting a killer costume?
From fan-favorite characters (Wednesday Addams for the win), to super famous celebs (hello, Kim K.), the options are truly limitless. Unleash your creativity, rock your natural hair hue, and get ready to blow everyone away with your super-easy-yet-creative costume that will leave everyone's heads turning.
1Wednesday Addams
Embellished Peter Pan Collar Dress
$22.90
Unleash your inner goth side and transform into your favorite old-school TV character. Wednesday rocked thick black tights and a chic LBD before they were in style, so she's basically a trendsetter in her own right.
2Kim Kardashian
Love Your FN Body Dress - White
$24.99
Grab your tight LWD (little white dress, of course), a pair of high heels, and some false lashes, and you've officially transformed into Kim Kardashian!
3Blaire Waldorf
4Meghan Markle
$29.90
All you need is a statement white coat (and impeccable, perfectly blown out strands).
5Jonathan Van Ness
Women's Long Sleeve Camden Button-Down Shirt - Universal Thread™
$19.99
YASSS, queen! Just don't forget that pomade.
6Betty Boop
$32
There's no better excuse for getting all dolled up than Halloween, right? So, why not go all out, just like your favorite cartoon character.
7Wonder Woman
Zipper Front Faux Leather Overbust Corset Bustier Tops
$21
Just don't forget your bad-ass headband (or your super powers).
8Tina Belcher
$0
This blue shirt + chunky glasses + a dark blue skirt = Tina Belcher. Easy costume ever!
9Snow White
Wedding Planning Women's A Line Short Knee Length Tutu Tulle Prom Party Skirt
$0
Transform into a true princess and rock a bright yellow puffy skirt all in one. Just don't eat the poisonous apples.
10Dorothy
$29.99
"There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like home!" - You, clicking your ruby-red shoes when it's 11:30 PM and you want to be in bed:
11Rey from Star Wars
Women's Fashion Sleeveless Solid Wide Leg Loose Slit Jumpsuit
$26.99
Unleash your inner badass and channel one of the greatest Star Wars characters of all time-- and look chic while doing so.
Happy Halloween, my fellow brunette ladies!