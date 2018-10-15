11 Easy 2018 Halloween Costume Ideas For Brunettes

ICYMI: It's officially October, and Halloween is just around the corner. Although it's hard to believe, it's almost time to start thinking about a costume (or costumes). Alas, I've been hard at work searching the web for easy Halloween costumes for brunettes, so you can now toss that wig in the trash, where it *really* belongs.

If you're anything like myself, you'll want to create a costume that's unique, but also one that doesn't require a lot of extra stuff to put together. If you're looking for an effortless I-just-threw-this-together-in-five-minutes costume, you'll want to avoid wearing any type of wig. Besides from being super itchy and sweaty, wigs are a full-out pain to maintain throughout the night of fun.

Plus, that myth about blondes having more fun? Yeah, right. Brunettes are here to stay (and slay) — even on Oct. 31. Besides, what better way to show off your brunette pride than by sporting a killer costume?

From fan-favorite characters (Wednesday Addams for the win), to super famous celebs (hello, Kim K.), the options are truly limitless. Unleash your creativity, rock your natural hair hue, and get ready to blow everyone away with your super-easy-yet-creative costume that will leave everyone's heads turning.

1 Wednesday Addams Emily Lee on YouTube Embellished Peter Pan Collar Dress $22.90 Forever21 Unleash your inner goth side and transform into your favorite old-school TV character. Wednesday rocked thick black tights and a chic LBD before they were in style, so she's basically a trendsetter in her own right. Buy Now

3 Blaire Waldorf Heylaine on YouTube Pleated Skirt $9.99 H&M Because we all know Blair > Serena. XOXO, Gossip Girl Buy Now

6 Betty Boop Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vinyl Tube Dress $32 Forever21 There's no better excuse for getting all dolled up than Halloween, right? So, why not go all out, just like your favorite cartoon character. Buy Now