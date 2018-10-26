11 Halloween DIY Projects For People Who Are Obsessed With Creepy Crafts

When it comes to seasonal crafts, I think it’s safe to say that there are two types of autumn DIYers: the rustic, traditional crafter and the spooky Halloween-obsessed maker. The first one is all about orange pumpkins, burlap details, and natural elements like twigs and acorns. The latter, on the other hand, leans toward the creepier side of things. Think bats, eyeballs, and skulls – lots and lots of skulls. If you can’t help but nod in approval, there is a good chance that you will love this list of skull DIY projects for Halloween. I mean, I know I can’t be the only one who displays spooky décor all year round.

That’s not to say there is anything wrong with traditional autumn decorations. The warm color palette and rustic details can add a seriously cozy touch to the home. You also can’t beat classic pumpkin DIY projects with friends and family. However, if you’re like me, making autumn décor means infusing as many creepy details as possible.

Besides, making seasonal crafts is one of my favorite relaxing fall activities. Nothing beats curling up with a Halloween movie, a mug of pumpkin spice latte, and crafting the day away. Wouldn’t you agree?

To get the inspiration rolling, check out these 11 skull DIY projects from around the web.

1 Skull Vase Persia Lou Is it just me, or is the combination of flowers and skulls an ultimate dream? I especially love the color palette of this project by Persia Lou. In the same tutorial, you can also learn how to make pumpkin candy holders.

2 Forsted Skull Mirror Dollar Store Crafts Contrary to what you might think, it's surprisingly easy to make a skull mirror. You can make it with a thrifted mirror or one that you already have on hand. Find the complete tutorial at Dollar Store Crafts.

3 Coffin Skeleton Succulent Planter Wild Amor Who says planters are just for plants? A coffin-shaped display is the perfect home for both fake skeletons and fake succulents. Add some moss and you've got yourself a spooky planter display. Find the DIY at Wild Amor.

4 Mr. and Mrs. Skull Cameos Persia Lou To make these charming framed skulls, head to Persia Lou. She not only explains how to add the gold leaf, but offers free printables for personal use, too! I am definitely displaying these all year round.

5 Skull String Art A Beautiful Mess Need something to do on a rainy Sunday? Make this awesome skull string art DIY by A Beautiful Mess. It's the best way to zone out and relax while watching your favorite Halloween movies.

6 Skull Jewelry Tray Darice Crafts This Halloween DIY at Darice Crafts is proof that you can use plastic skulls in so many ways. All you need to do is spray paint a plastic or cardboard lid and glue it to a set of small skulls. The best part? You can use the finished project as a candy tray or cupcake display, too.

7 Gemstone Studded Skull eHow If you're all about sparkly decor, click on over to eHow and make this gemstone studded skull. You can even add broken jewelry pieces from your own stash or the thrift store. Before you know it, you'll have a shiny and fun embellished skull.

8 Glittery Halloween Wreath Please Note Paper To add a festive touch to your front door, make this glittery Halloween wreath by Please Note Paper. It calls for book pages, making it a great way to re-use a damaged book. However, if you don't have one on hand, any kind of scrap paper will do.

9 DIY Halloween Spooky Skull Display DIY Candy Thanks to this tutorial by DIY Candy, you can easily create a display that looks like something out of a magazine or store. And while this particular project uses black paint, feel free to use any color that matches your current decor theme.

10 Creepy Gold Skulls Lovely Indeed When it comes to decorations, you can never go wrong with metallic gold. These chic yet creepy gold skulls by Lovely Indeed are the perfect example. Display them on your desk, kitchen counter, or bookshelf for instant Halloween vibes.