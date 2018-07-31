If you're the kind of Harry Potter fan who looks forward to commemorating special days from the series every year — the start of term at Hogwarts every Sept. 1 or Harry's final battle with Voldemort on May 2 — then marking Harry Potter's birthday on July 31 has probably become almost as important as celebrating your own birthday. Potterheads take the opportunity to wax poetic about all the many ways the series has positively affected their lives, start a re-read of the books, or yes, even literally throw a party in Harry's honor. If you're looking to do the latter, you're going to need supplies, and the list below is chock full of everything you need to throw a magical get-together.

And if you didn't quite have time to get it all together for Harry's birthday, never fear! These supplies will be perfect for throwing your IRL friends and family the best Harry Potter party they've ever seen, anytime of the year. And what with the long list of celebrations being planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.S. publication of Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone from Sept. through to the end of the year, there will be plenty of opportunites to party wizard-style.

A Paper Invitation Because Every Loves To Receive Owl Post DesignsByLYG/Etsy Snail mail is becoming rarer than ever, but why email or text an invitation to your magical shindig when you can send them some pretty post? These sweet Hogwarts Express tickets are kept super affordable because you can print them right from home or work. Hand-deliver or mail them to your party hopping pals to give the event an extra-special touch. Harry Potter Invitation, $7.47, Etsy

Hogwarts House Pennants Because It Ain't A Party Unless Everyone's Invited Target Sure, you might rep Gryffindor to the fullest, but when inviting your fellow wizards into your space, it's best to foster togetherness. And these Hogwarts House pennants will do just that. Harry Potter Hogwarts House Pennants, $14.99, Target

A Set Of Harry-Inspired Drink Cups Because You've Got To Put All That Butterbeer Somewhere allaboutglitzandglam/Etsy You need to put all that homemade Butterbeer (spiked or otherwise) into something, so you might as well use these incredibly adorable HP character cups. Harry Potter Character Cups (Set of 10), $7.99, Etsy

A Celebratory Pin For Each Of Your Guests, Just Because PotterInspired/Etsy No matter what age, there's something fun about donning a party prop. Eschew the old-school hats and hand out these sweet Harry Potter Birthday Cake buttons instead. They'll slip onto t-shirts with minimal fuss (and won't muss anyone's perfectly coiffed hair-do) and guests can take them home to slip onto a tote bag or backpack for years to come. Harry's Birthday Cake Button, $2 each, Etsy

HP Cupcake Toppers Because You're No Mary Berry In The Kitchen 7SkyBakery/Etsy Look, I love to bake as much as the next person, and I can churn out a pretty decent cupcake. But when it comes to decorating? I like to leave that to the professionals. But you don't have to drop mega bucks to get gorgeous HP-themed treats. Just make your own cupcakes and then grab a set of these fondant cupcake toppers. I'll let you decide whether to take all the credit, Lockhart-style. Harry Potter Cupcake Toppers (Set of 12), $11.90, Etsy

A Photo Prop Kit, Because Sometimes You Have To Do It For The 'Gram Target Set up a photo area and let your guests go at it to their heart's content. These fun and super-affordable props will only up the ante. Harry Potter Photo Prop Kit, $2.49, Target

A Harry Potter Trivia Game Because What's A Fandom Get-Together Without Fighting Over Obscure Facts Amazon I don't think I've ever been anywhere with a group of HP fans without discussions coming to HP trivia, fighting over factoids, and rehashing favorite plot-lines. Basically, if you're going to have an HP party, you need to provide a game and Trivial Pursuit is the one. Separate into House teams and fight for the cup...or maybe some Muggle money? Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit, $13.20, Amazon

Harry Potter Table Confetti, Because It's Decorating Made Easy WKdesignsCo/Etsy Decorating a party can be hard, I know. Especially in a small space or one you don't want to take too long to clean up once all the revelry is over with. A tiny bit of themed confetti placed over a tablecloth is the way to go. It looks cute no matter how haphazardly you place it, and you can toss it away in one sweep when you're done. Harry Potter Table Confetti, $3.15, Etsy

White Owl Balloons Because It's A Party, But You Like To Keep It Classic TheWanderfulShop/Etsy Every party needs balloons, and these simple white owl balloons will add a touch of whimsy and sophistication to your decorations. Owl Balloons (Set of 10), $6.75, Etsy

A Case Of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, Because It's A Magical Must Jelly Belly No, you might not want to eat vomit flavored jelly beans, but I'm sorry, I don't make the rules. When you're getting a group of Potterheads together in a big group, it's almost sacrilege if you don't play "Guess The Jelly Bean" and laugh hysterically as your besties try to figure out whether they're eating a marshmallow or a booger. Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, $2.25 per box, Jelly Belly