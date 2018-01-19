11 Interesting & Informative Podcasts Grown-Ass Women Listen To On Their Morning Commute

What do you usually do during your morning commute? If you stare blankly out the train window, or through the windshield of your car, and wonder how on earth you're going to withstand the next 30 minutes to an hour until you get to work, it can all feel pretty bleak. But if you listen to a few choice podcasts for your commute, the journey doesn't have to be so bad.

By subscribing to a few of the greats, you can easily learn something new, be entertained, and prevent an existential crisis, all in one fell swoop. The question always is, though... what to listen to? I'm sure you have some niche favorites that you listen to at other moments of the day. You might, for example, be really into spooky true crime podcasts. But that's not everyone's cup of tea in the early hours of the morn.

While you should certainly feel free to listen to whatever you like on your trip to work, why not make it a motivational, inspiring experience? That way, you can arrive feeling pumped up and ready to greet the day. Or, at the very least, ready to have a stimulating conversation with your coworkers. If that sounds like a positive way to start the morning, consider listening to these badass podcasts so you'll be motivated, informed, and ready to take on the day.

1 Dear Sugar Radio iTunes If you need some serious life advice, listen to Dear Sugar Radio ASAP. In the show, co-hosts (and best-selling authors) Cheryl Strayed and Steve Almond offer up advice to anonymous letter writers, who have reached out for help with all things life and love. By consulting experts on each topic, no stone is left unturned or question left unanswered. By the end of it, you'll feel like you just hung out with your best friend and your therapist.

2 Call Your Girlfriend iTunes Speaking of best friends, definitely give Call Your Girlfriend a try, too. It's hosted by real-life BFFs Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow. These ladies cover pretty much every topic imaginable, and are super charming to boot.

3 Girlboss Radio iTunes According to iTunes, Sophia Amaruso's podcast features interviews with "boundary-pushing women who've made their mark — eschewing polite conversation and extracting solid advice from the lessons they've learned along the way." Perfect listenin' as you head off to work.

4 Stuff Mom Never Told You iTunes If you love the How Stuff Works podcast, then you should check out Stuff Mom Never Told You. According to iTunes, "co-hosts Emilie Aries and Bridget Todd keep it real with a research-driven rundown of the ever-evolving challenges facing women today and throughout history, paired with smart, strategic solutions to further women’s lives, careers, and activism." Sign me up.

5 This American Life iTunes If you've yet to hear a This American Life episode, your morning commute is about to change forever. Each week, host Ira Glass expands your brain with top-notch stories and funny anecdotes. So settle in, and have a listen.

6 Magic Lessons with Elizabeth Gilbert iTunes Need a little motivation and inspiration on your way to work? Then plug into Magic Lessons with Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of Eat, Pray, Love fame. She interviews creative types, all in the name of offering up advice to aspiring artists. According to iTunes, "This year’s guest experts include Neil Gaiman, Gary Shteyngart, Amy Purdy, Michael Ian Black, Brandon Stanton, Martha Beck, and Glennon Doyle Melton." Yes please.

7 Girl On Guy With Aisha Tyler iTunes If you're a fan of Aisha Tyler (and who isn't?) then you need to check out her podcast. She hangs out with male guests, and covers topics like video games, action movies, comic books, sex, drinking, and bar fights, according to iTunes. Here for it.

8 Nerdette iTunes Nerdette is the perfect podcast to satisfy the geek inside you, with topics ranging from tech to history to comedy. Their tagline is, "A safe space for nerding out about all the things you're watching, reading, listening to, and encountering IRL." And what better place to do that then during your ride to work?

9 How I Built This iTunes NPR's Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where he chats with the entrepreneurs behind some of the biggest names we know, including Airbnb, Cliff Bar, and Zumba. How did these mega brands get started? Raz will tell you. One of the best episodes, is the interview with Cathy Hughes, founder of Radio One. If you need a little extra push to get you through this day, that episode will do the trick.

10 Pod Save America iTunes If you want to show up to work feeling informed and ready to have water-cooler debate, listen to Pod Save America. According to iTunes, the show features four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — who are joined by journalists, politicians, comedians, and activists to talk all things politics.