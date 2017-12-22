11 Non-Coffee Drinkers Explain How They Wake Themselves Up In The Morning

When at a recent doctor's appointment I was told to consider cutting out coffee to reduce headaches that I had complained of, I was all "lols, I'll take the headaches" — and can you blame me? For at least a decade, I've started every morning with a cup of coffee. To be honest, I'm not even sure if my brain knows how to turn itself on for the day without at least one cup of coffee to warm it up. And surely I don't know how to be nice to people without a cup of coffee warming up my personality first thing in the morning. So the prospect of a coffee-less life, seemed absurd, and scary. Not just for me, but for the people who have to be around me.

But as it turns out, after a bit of Redditing, there are plenty of coffee-free people out there who are living their lives, functioning well and maintaining personal relationships. And likely, the reason they're able to live life without a cup of joe, is because they've found something else that works better for them. From tea to icy showers, people all over the world are waking up and getting to work without a sip of coffee. I know, it's mind blowing, but it's true. Here are some of the best suggestions from the Reddit thread that asks: "Non coffee drinkers of reddit, where do you find your will to live in the mornings?"

Two Glasses Of Water

Reddit user r/stubcity92 said that by starting the day with two full glasses of water, you wake up your system and refresh your sleepy body.

English Breakfast Tea

Tons of Reddit users suggest English Breakfast blend teas. They claim that not only does the tea wake you up in the morning and get your mind going, but it also fades out more gradually later in the day, so you never have to experience that late afternoon crash.

Waking Up Extra Early

It might sound counter productive, but Reddit user r/ZsaFreigh says that by getting up a few hours before you need to be at work, you give your body and mind time to adjust to being awake. This way, by the time you get to the office, you're up and running.

Nutritional Shake

According to Reddit user r/HydroLeakage, a nutritional shake in the morning is a great replacement for coffee. Which makes total sense, because the right combination of protein and vitamins should technically be all you need to get going.

Orange Juice

Something a little bit different, Reddit user r/Wurmple-of-Chaos suggest a tall glass of orange juice first thing in the morning. Though I might suggest having the OJ before brushing your teeth, as mint and orange is not a good combination. The sugary, tangy flavor might be enough to wake up your senses and get you grooving with only natural sugars.

Cold Shower

Reddit user r/OvenMadeBadChoices suggests incorporating some cold water into your morning shower routine. To make it easier on yourself, do all of your washing with warm water, but right before you get out, turn the water to cold and ensure it as long as possible. This will surely shock you into an awake state!

Early Gym Sesh

Many Redditors suggested moving your workout to the morning. A bit of cardio will not only get your heart going but it will add some endorphins to the mix, which are always helpful.

Cold Turkey

Reddit user r/bright_idea says that letting go of coffee cold turkey was hard, but after some time, your body completely adjusts and you no longer need anything to help you get out of bed.

Yoga & Meditation

A little namaste in the a.m. is apparently a great way to start the day with energy, according to Reddit user r/jhinka. Whether you do it at home or find the time for a class, checking in with yourself and stretching out can get the blood and the mind moving.

Podcasts

Yes, podcasts. Reddit user r/muruparian says that finding the time to listen to a good podcast that makes you laugh before work will totally do the trick. Screw coffee, have a laugh for free.

Music

So many people in this thread said that by blasting their favorite jams in the morning, they could get out of bed not only in one piece, but also with a good attitude. Double whammy.