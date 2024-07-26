Here’s Your Horoscope For Friday, July 26

Keep your spirits high as the moon journeys through fearless Aries, mingling with optimistic Jupiter in Gemini. This valiant energy encourages self-confidence and spontaneity. Don’t wait for good things to happen; make them happen.

You are laying your charm and affection on thick as the moon links up with Venus in Leo. Be bold about your feelings, especially when romancing your love interest or expressing your passions.

Insecurities and moments of vulnerability are conjured up as the moon moves close to asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. Don’t be ashamed of how you feel. It's better to be authentic than to hide your enthusiasm and excitement.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your bold and unashamed energy is attracting romantic attention. Stay true to yourself and express yourself with courage, creativity, and heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Suppressing your anger or frustration will cause your heated feelings to leak out in harmful ways. Instead, take advantage of your surge in courage and have a heart-to-heart with a family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid being forceful, dramatic, or demanding to get people on your side. Speak from the heart and your inspired words will attract an audience.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Know your worth and take up space. When you carry yourself with authority and pride, others will believe in your power and potential.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your guidance is paying off. Soon, people will credit you for their growth and success. Now, it’s time to take your own advice and push yourself to greater heights.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are feeling empowered to go deeper into your suppressed emotions. Elevate your self-understanding and confidence by addressing where you have been too hard on yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t leave your significant other at home when your social life livens up. Balance your platonic and romantic connections by bringing all the people you love together in one space.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your hard work and ambitious attitude are getting you noticed. Keep putting yourself forward for leadership roles. Your boss and colleagues are more impressed by you than you realize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Go all in with your passion project and flirt with bold assertions. Your creative interests, side hustle, or latest fling will lead you on a new adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Some paths must be walked alone. Embrace your fierce independence as you learn to love yourself deeper than ever before. Remember, you have already carried yourself through your harshest days.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You know just the right things to make your loved ones feel special. Take the lead and romance your significant other with passion and generosity. Don’t keep your feelings locked inside.