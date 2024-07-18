It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the chaos of a busy day. Once your alarm goes off, it’s like you enter a blur of emails, to-do lists, and errands, and before you know it’s 10 p.m. again. But what if there was a simple, easy way to reclaim your day — and maybe even one that helped you get back in touch with yourself?

In a viral video posted on April 22, creator and life coach Trina, aka @breatheintransformation, posted about a fun tradition she shares with a friend called “saving the day.” When they have a busy, overwhelming, or otherwise stressful day, they’ll text each other and ask, “How did you save your day?” The idea is to do one small thing for yourself, sort of like a re-branded version of “me time.”

Saving the day might look like going for a walk, making a cup of tea, or reading a favorite book. “Anything that makes the day feel like you had some space in it again,” she says in the video. “There are honestly so many ways you can save the day, and it doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment.”

Trina says this is a way to check back in with yourself, too, and she also sees it as a light-hearted challenge since she’s always looking for new ways to bring more peace and intention back into her schedule. The idea quickly took off on TikTok where it now has 3.1 million views and nearly 3,000 comments.

One person wrote, “This is the healthiest lifestyle tip I’ve seen in a while.” Another said, “I’m trying to do this today. I’ve been having 50-hour work weeks lately,” while someone else wrote, “I literally just laid in the grass for 10 minutes and it saved my day so much.”

Turning Your Day Around

According to psychotherapist Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, it really is common to get swept up in the bustle of a work week. She agrees that by aiming to add more “save the day” moments into the mix, you can effectively slow down, relax, and get back in touch with yourself. Without these check-ins, the weeks quickly blur together, and you might even start to experience burnout, chronic stress, or anxiety.

Saving the day helps you slow down and works as a simple way to shift out of a stressful bad mood. Sure, you got stuck in traffic for an hour or said something awkward in a meeting, but when you step away for a second — and maybe go for a quick and breezy walk — it reminds you that you’re just having one bad moment and not a bad life. “And those moments always pass, too,” Paruolo says. “It acknowledges that, although you might not be in control of what happens to you, you are in control of how you decide to react and move forward.”

This wellness trick is also an ideal way to carve out more space for yourself in an otherwise jam-packed calendar. If you’re currently giving all of your energy to your job and other commitments, it’ll feel extra good to do one nice thing a day to get back in touch with yourself and share it with a friend. Consider texting your pals to see if they can turn their days around, and ask them to do the same.

You can quite literally save the day by grabbing an iced coffee, taking an everything shower, or doing something you love that you tend to put on the back burner. And just like that, you’ll feel like yourself again.

How To Save Your Day

TikToker @emikopowers saw Trina’s video, fell in love with the idea of saving the day, and immediately bought herself a bouquet of tulips at the grocery store. Then there’s @gabi.dorsey who saved her day by swimming in a river while @cakebloom took a moment for herself by eating dessert.

In her TikTok, Trina shared other tips, like calling your mom while you go for a walk, reading a good book, cooking a meal, or — if you’re lucky enough to live by the ocean — popping out into the waves for a quick surf. Even a short walk through the park could do the trick.

As a therapist, Paruolo offered a few more self-care ideas, like listening to a happy playlist and taking deep breaths. “Other times, it might be as simple as a quick exhale along with an acknowledging phrase, such as ‘I notice I am experiencing a not-so-great day. I know it won't be like this forever, and it’s OK,’” she says. “This is beneficial because you acknowledge that you’re not feeling great, reclaim your power over the situation, and normalize the experience.”

This trend has likely gone viral because it’s so simple, and because it reminds us all of how simple it is to take better care of ourselves. “Ultimately, we all want to experience happiness,” says Paruolo. “Bringing more intention back to your day helps put you back into the driver's seat.”

Source:

Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist