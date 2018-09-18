If there's a way to celebrate a holiday by reading a few romance novels, you know I'm going to be on board. I'm a total sucker for a good ol' rom-com but I'm also partial to sweeping epics of love found and lost, forbidden love, young love, and classic love stories that have been told for generations. And if you're anything like me when it comes to romance, you'll be pleased to know that there are tons to add to your nightstand this fall, in celebration of Latinx History Month. After all, fall is the perfect time to curl up in bed with a good book, and none will sweep you up and engross you more fully than a page-turning romance.

The 11 books below run the gamut from magical realism to modern tales, but all are written by Latinx authors and feature Latinx main characters — falling in love, yes, but also dealing with culture clashes, familial expectations, heritage, and what it means to be Latinx in worlds both realistic and fantastical, classic and contemporary. These books won't only have you dreaming of love stories, they'll immerse you in Latinx culture in all of its vibrancy, spirit and, yes, heart-stopping romance.

'Like Water For Chocolate' by Laura Esquivel This classic romance follows Tita, the youngest daughter of the De La Garzan family, who has been forbidden to marry, condemned by Mexican tradition to look after her mother until she dies. But Tita falls in love with Pedro, who is soon seduced by the magical food she cooks.

'The Victoria In My Head' by Janelle Milanes Victoria Cruz is a shy teenager who hides her rock star ambitions from the world — and her overprotective Cuban parents. But after a chance encounter with a gorgeous boy named Strand, whose band seeks a lead singer, Victoria is tempted to turn her fevered daydreams into reality.

'The Weight of Feathers' by Anna-Marie McLemore In this magical YA, the Palomas and the Corbeaus, both performing families, have been rivals and enemies, locked in an escalating feud for over a generation. But when disaster strikes the small town where both families are performing, Cluck Corbeau saves Lace Paloma's life. But falling for each other is dangerous, and not only because it could turn their families against them.

'Acting on Impulse' by Mia Sosa After a very public breakup with a media-hungry politician, fitness trainer Tori Alvarez escapes to Aruba. She doesn't recognize Hollywood heartthrob Carter Stone when he sits next to her on the plane, and sparks fly... until a paparazzo reveals Carter's identity. Tori wants nothing to do with another man in the limelight, but love may have other plans.

'Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe' by Benjamin Alire Saenz When Aristotle and Dante meet one summer at the pool, they never expect to become friends. Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. But as they start spending time together, they begin to share a special connection that changes their lives.

'All the Wind in the World' by Samantha Mabry Sarah Jacqueline Crow and James Holt work in the vast maguey fields that span the bone-dry Southwest, a thirsty, infinite land that is both seductive and fearsome. But when a horrible accident forces Sarah Jac and James to start over on a new ranch, they may have to pay a frighteningly high price for their love.

'Love in the Time of Cholera' by Gabriel García Márquez This classic romance follows Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza, who fall passionately in love in their youth. When Fermina chooses to marry a wealthy, well-born doctor, Florentino is devastated. But as he rises in his business career, he reserves his heart for Fermina. And decades after he first declared his love for Fermina, he will do so again.

'Adios To My Old Life' by Caridad Ferrer As a singer-guitarist with a dream of going pro, Alegría Montero is fed up with playing quinceañeras and other family party gigs. So she auditions for Oye Mi Canto — a new reality TV show that's searching for the next Latin superstar. To Ali's shock, she passes her audition. Next thing she knows, reporters, vocal coaches, and new romance.

'The House of the Spirits' by Isabel Allende Twining love, magic, and fate, The House of the Spirits follows three generations of the Trueba family — patriarch Esteban, whose wild desires are tempered only by his love for his wife, Clara; their daughter, Blanca, whose forbidden love for a man Esteban has deemed unworthy infuriates her father; and his granddaughter Alba, an ambitious girl who will lead them all into a revolutionary future.

'Love on the Ledge' by Zoraida Córdova Sky Lopez thought she had it all until she discovers her not-so-perfect boyfriend has been cheating on her. So when her uncle asks her to help plan his Hamptons wedding, Sky jumps at the chance But when Hayden — a sweet, sexy roofer — plummets through the ceiling and practically falls into her lap, she can't help but think that maybe nice guys do just fall from the sky.