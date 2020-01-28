Hosting a Super Bowl party at your place requires stepping up your hosting game a bit, especially if you're expecting some passionate San Francisco 49er fans. Even if you don't have the time to curate your own Super Bowl-themed food menu, your guests will appreciate the effort if you put together some San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 drink options — everyone loves a themed party, especially if the theme is their team.

Food is often the main focus on Super Bowl Sunday, but drinks are a big part of the festivities, too. Having a creative and dynamic drink menu sets the tone, so it's important to offer a solid mix of drinks so your guests can stay enthusiastic throughout the game. If the drinks are too strong, you'll end up with a rowdy crew or a crew that's already asleep by halftime. And while you can get away with ice cold beer and flavored seltzer water, if you want to really impress your guests and lean into the fandom, you should.

If you're looking to customize your cocktail menu, then look no further because these San Francisco 49ers-themed drinks range from low-alcohol brunch favorites to get the party started, to bubbly and sweet options to celebrate with, to stiffer, more briny or bitter options for when a stronger drink is called for. And your guests will deem you as a hero no matter what team they're rooting for.

1. A Classic SF Martini

The Kitchn

There's a theory that the original martini was developed in San Francisco. Whether it's true or not, 49ers love themselves a briny cold cocktail, and this recipe from The Kitchn will be a crowd-pleaser. Martinis go great with salty or savory snacks, so load your cocktails with olives and serve them with appetizers. You can find the complete recipe here.

2. Irish Coffee

Cookie and Kate

Legend has it that one of the first places in the U.S. to serve classic Irish Coffee was San Francisco, which has embedded the drink deeply into the city's culture. Serve this drink from Cookie and Kate at halftime to give your guests a boost of energy and to keep spirits high into the third quarter of the game. You can find the complete recipe here.

3. Steam Beer

Anchor Brewing

Created in San Francisco, steam beer is an alternative way of brewing beer in which actual steam is used to get it to ferment faster. Anchor Brewing makes the steamed beer in San Francisco and sells it nationally, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own couch.

4. The San Francisco Cocktail

Shutterstock

Yes, the city has its own cocktail that's enjoyed around the country and that will be very much enjoyed at your pro-49er party. Made with gin, vermouth, bitters, and cherry, this drink from The Spruce Eats is exactly what your guests will appreciate during tense moments in the game. You can find the complete recipe here.

5. The Gold Rush

The Kitchn

Infused with bourbon, honey, and citrus, this Gold Rush cocktail from The Kitchn is thematically on point, and the fact that it's actually golden means it will serve a decorative value, too. You can find the complete recipe here.

6. Ginger & Apple Hot Toddy

A Cozy Kitchen

Both warming and golden, this apple and ginger hot toddy from A Cozy Kitchen has dual purpose and will keep your guests feeling comfy even if the game goes into overtime. You can find the complete recipe here.

7. A State Fruit Smoothie

Love and Lemons

If the fun starts early, kick off the event with this Love and Lemons smoothie, and what better fruit to feature in your thematic menu than avocado, aka California's state fruit. Bring it out again during the second half of the game if your guests need a second wind. You can find the complete recipe here.

8. An Orange Margarita

A Farmgirl's Dabbles

Keep the golden theme with this innovative orange margarita recipe from A Farmgirl's Dabbles. It's zingy, salty, and hits all of the notes of a traditional margarita but with a sweeter citrus flavor. You can find the complete recipe here.

9. Elderflower Fizz Cocktail

Foodie Crush

You've got to have at least one cardinal red drink on the table, and this refreshing, low-alcohol, floral, fizzy cocktail from Foodie Crush will be a hit. You can find the complete recipe here.

10. The Caesar

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

Instead of the classic Bloody Mary, go for the Canadian, Clamato version: The Caesar. Try this recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs, and opt out of the vodka if you want to make it a virgin drink. It will still taste amazingly powerful thanks to all that tabasco sauce. You can find the complete recipe here.

11. A Gatorade Cocktail

Mel's Kitchen

Ensure your guests don't get jealous from watching their favorite players chug Gatorade all day on the screen and serve a cocktail that has a Gatorade foundation from Mel's Kitchen. You can find the complete recipe here.

Make sure you've also got some non-alcoholic drinks available on game day so that you have options for guests of all ages, with all drinking preferences. Stock up on flavored seltzer water, fresh juices, and coffee or tea.