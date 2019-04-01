With access to sex toys having become so easy, the popularity of sex toy sales have definitely increased. Sex toys are a hot market, with lots of competition, and if all these companies want to stay on top of their game and have their customers coming back for more, sex toy sales and discounts are a must. Especially since the quality of the toys that are out there today have made a lot of them quite expensive, the occasional sale or promo is a welcomed relief to everyone's wallet. These 11 sex toys are on sale for April 2019, making it a perfect time to treat yourself.

But because sex toys aren't regulated, meaning anyone can concoct a sex toy and sell it online, it's important that, even if you see the best deal around, you're familiar with the company, the brand, and exactly what's in the sex toy you're about purchase. For starters, you don't want just anything going into your body, and secondly, you don't want your vibrator to crap out right before you reach climax. I mean, talk about a disappointment.

So as April rolls around and your brain starts thinking about spring cleaning — which should definitely include you sex toy drawer too, of course — make sure to take advantage of the sex toys sales out there this month. All of which are from reputable companies that put your body first.

1. Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator $49.95 $37.46 Babeland Buy on Babeland Although this particular sale has been ongoing for last week or so over at Babeland, April 1 is the very last day of the 25 percent off a single item sale and the first day of April's awesome sex toy sales, so get hop over to Babeland stat! This sale is especially great because some products, like Satisfyer, never go on sale!

2. b-Vibe Triplet Anal Beads Triplet Anal Beads $140 $105 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe To celebrate Aries season, b-Vibe is offering 25 percent off their Triplet Anal Beads now through April 20. All you have to do is use the code ARIES when you check out.

3. LELO Sona LELO SONA Cruise $179 $99 179.00 Buy on LELO Not only does LELO have sales on a variety of their bestsellers this month, but if you're a student, you can sign up for the LELO Student Discount, which will give you 15 percent off. If you're going to pay a small fortune to get a degree, you might as well get 15 percent off a sex toy in the meantime.

4. Le Wand Feel My Power Le Wand Feel My Power Special Edition $170 $136 Le Wand Buy on Le Wand This beautiful special edition of Le Wand massagers is 20 percent off for the entire month of April. All you have to do is type MYWAND at check out to get your discount and this gorgeous orgasm-inducing beauty is yours.

5. Dame Products Kip Kip $85 $75 Dame Products Buy on Dame Products In honor of their newest sex toy, Kip, Dame Products is offering $10 off everything on the site, when you use the promo MEETKIP at check out. This sale is now through April 29 and includes free shipping over anything over $150.

6. The G-Spot Rabbit The G-Spot Rabbit $190 $142.50 Le Wand Buy on Le Wand When you hear Easter, you think rabbits, right? Because of this, Le Wand is offering an Easter special where you can get 25 percent off any rabbit vibrator with the code BUNNY at checkout. This offer is only valid from April 17 to April 22, so mark your calendars, set an alarm on your phone — do whatever it's going to take to make sure you don't miss this short-lived deal.

7. The Cowgirl Premium Sex Machine The Cowgirl Premium Sex Machine $1,995 $1,745 Cowgirl Buy on Cowgirl If you want to take your masturbation practices to a whole other level, then The Cowgirl Premium Sex Machine, which you actually get on and ride, might be for you. While it may not be the cheapest sex toy out there, for the entire month of April, the code BUSTLE at checkout will get you $250 off. If you think you're going to use it a lot — all six vibration patterns and "360 swivel rotation" — then it's probably, most likely worth the investment.

8. b-Vibe Vibrating Butt Plugs Rimming Plug 2 $150 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Because b-Vibe really wants your butt to feel all the joy it possibly can in April, when you buy any vibrating butt plug between April 20 and April 30, you'll automatically get the Sensual Care Set (a $30 value), for free. Not only is it important to use lube during anal play, but it's also super important to make sure those anal toys are clean as a whistle.

10. LELO Hugo LELO HUGO $219 $175.20 LELO Buy on LELO In case you didn't know, April 18 is Anal Sex Day. In honor of the big day, LELO is having a sale on Hugo, the prostate massager that can be used either solo or with a partner thanks to the remote control. On that day and that day only, Hugo will be 20 percent off.