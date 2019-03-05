If you're buying quality sex toys, then you need to be prepared to shell out a decent amount of cash. I guess it's a good thing that, like most things in the world, sex toys go on sale too, no? When it comes to your body, you don't want to mess around; you actually do want to shell out that cash, very happily, but then be even happier when the products you love oh-so much go on sale. While we often think of holidays and Valentine's Day as big days for sex toy sales, the reality is, if you look hard enough, you can find sales more often than that. For March 2019, we have some major sex toy sales going on and you'll want in on the action.

From honoring International Women's Day, to celebrating a company's anniversary, to an absurdly huge blowout at Lovehoney in the first half of the month, there are a lot of goodies out there from which you can choose. It doesn't matter if you're treating yourself to something new or buying a toy from someone you love, March has a lot to offer in the way of sex toys.

Because the majority of these sales are happening either now or will start in the next couple days, don't delay! Here are the 12 best sex toys on sale this month — and the sales they're part of.

1 LELO Insignia Soraya Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator LELO Insignia Soraya Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator $239.99 $179.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney Lovehoney is having 25 percent off all LELO bestsellers until March 11. Those bestsellers include the Insignia Soraya above, LELO Hugo SenseMotion, LELO Smart Wand, and LELO Gigi 2.

2 12 Sexy Days 12 Sexy Days $195 $99 Babeland Buy on Babeland Not only is this Bijoux Indiscrets 12 Sexy Days available at Babeland for $99, as opposed to the $195 you'd pay elsewhere, but this package of 12 days of sexy fun is actually worth $300, so you're really getting a deal with this one — especially for those who are curious about giving BDSM a try.

3 b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 Rimming Plug 2 $150 $112.50 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe In celebration of their #EveryBodyHasaButt campaign, b-Vibe is offering 25 percent off everything now through April. All you have to do is use the code EveryBody at check out and the discount will kick in. Also, they're offering free ground shipping all over the United States for the entire month of March. So if you have yet to try anal play, this might be the time to give it a shot.

4 We-Vibe Verge App Controlled Vibrating Cock Ring We-Vibe Verge App Controlled Vibrating Cock Ring $119.99 $107.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney If you're looking for We-Vibe products, then head over to Lovehoney where all, not just the favorites, but all We-Vibe products are 10 percent off until March 11. This vibrating cock ring, in particular, is great fun with a partner or even solo — just place it on a dildo and you're good to go.

5 Free Jimmyjane Glass Toy FOCUS Sonic Vibrator $129 Jimmyjane Buy on Jimmyjane Although it's an ongoing discount for Bustle readers, it's still worth mentioning in case you've missed it. If you use the promo BUSTLEGWP at check out on Jimmyjane's site, you'll have the chance to score a free glass toy to go with your purchase. Glass toys are sensitive to hot and cold, and hold the temperature for a decent amount of time. That's why people who like to experiment with temperatures during sex or masturbation love glass toys so much. Give it a try; you might be into it, too.

6 Happy Rabbit Slimline Curve Happy Rabbit Slimline Curve $69.99 $59.49 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney If you ever wanted an iconic Rabbit vibrator — thanks Charlotte and Sex and the City — but couldn't justify spending a ton of money on one, then good news for you: all Lovehoney Happy Rabbits are 15 percent off until March 11. It's up to you to choose the one you think will get you off the most.

7 Iroha Stick Iroha Stick $20 $13.40 Tenga Buy on TENGA In honor of their sixth anniversary, TENGA's Iroha line is having 33 percent off everything. That's right: everything. So hop over there quick, because you know you've been wanting an Iroha look-a-like lipstick vibrator for all your traveling vibrator needs.

8 Doc Johnson Silicone Flogger Whip With Dildo Handle Doc Johnson Silicone Flogger Whip With Dildo Handle $44.99 $40.49 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney Because Lovehoney is really pulling out all the stops on their huge blowout sale, every single Doc Johnson product — and there are 105 of them — is 10 percent off. From lubes, to vibrators, to bondage ropes... the selection of items is huge and there's absolutely something for everyone. This flogger, with its dildo handle, is just an example of all the eclectic Doc Johnson toys you can get on sale until March 11.

9 LELO ORA 2 ORA 2 $189 $151.20 LELO Buy on LELO In honor of International Women's Day, LELO will be having a 20 percent off sale from March 8 to March 10 on some of their favorite products. What better way to celebrate a day that's all about women than having yourself one hell of an orgasm thanks to oral sex simulator?

10 Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator $79.99 $63.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney Until March 11, you can get 20 percent off the entire Desire line of sex products. Which is basically a boatload of vibrators or all shapes and sizes, and for all genders, too. Because the Desire Luxury Clitoral Vibrator is shaped the way it is, making it perfect for the palm of your hand, it offers more than just clitoral stimulation; it's an all-over vulva stimulation, too.

11 Dame Products Bundles Pom & Fin Bundle $170 $149.99 Dame Products Buy on Dame Dame Products wants to reward you for buying in bulk. That's why they've created bundles. There are eight different Dame bundles to choose from and when you do opt for a bundle, you can save up to 30 percent. Sometimes it truly pays to buy more than one.