Whether you love or hate it, Valentine's Day is just around the corner., which means it's time to break out your wallets. But the reality of the matter is that to have an enjoyable Valentine's Day — no matter how you spend it — you really don't need to break the bank. Instead, you can be one of those people who does Valentine's Day on the cheap and still have a lot of fun. One way to do that is to buy those you love a sex toy — "those you love" includes you, too, of course. While no one is going to be disappointed by wine and chocolates, yet again, if you really want to impress your loved ones with a gift that will last, then sex toys are the best route to take.

Last year it was projected that Americans would spend $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day, with the average person spending $143.56, according to the National Retail Federation. So much for showing ones love with handwritten poems while cupid flies around with his little darted arrow, like something out of a Renaissance painting.

Whether you're buying a toy for a friend, your partner, or yourself, here are 11 companies who want you to get the most bang (ahem) for your buck. Here are 11 sex toy deals you can snag this Valentine's Day.

2 Jimmyjane FOCUS Sonic Vibrator $129 Jimmyjane Buy on Jimmyjane Although Jimmyjane isn't having any Valentine's Day related sales, if you do make a purchase and you're a Bustle reader, then you've hit the jackpot. All you have to do is use the code BUSTLEGWP at checkout and you'll be given an option to choose any glass toy you'd like. You also get free shipping, so that's a deal too.

3 MysteryVibe Crescendo $149.99 $134.99 MysteryVibe Buy on MysteryVibe What makes MysteryVibe Crescendo so great is that it's probably the bendiest vibrator on the market, making it ideal for all bodies. You can literally use those six motors anywhere on your body, so don't be afraid to get creative. From now until Feb. 14, if you use the code reclaimpleasure at checkout, you'll get 10 percent off the Crescendo and, if that's not awesome enough, MysteryVibe will donate 10 percent to the Global Fund for Women.

4 LELO LELO SONA Cruise $179 $99 179.00 Buy on LELO There is so much going on in ways of sales and discounts at LELO for Valentine's Day, I'm not even sure where to begin. First of all, they're having up to 45 percent off certain products. Anything that isn't 45 percent off is at least 25 percent off. Also, if you spend $150 or more, you'll get "free kinky gift" — their words, not mine, but either way when you put "free" and "kinky" in a sentence together, you know you can't lose. Then, to top it all off, all orders over $50 will get free shipping.

8 Ohnut Ohnut $65 Ohnut Buy on Ohnut If you're someone who experiences pain during penetration, then it's Ohnut to the rescue. The stackable rings allow you to control just how deep the penetration is during intercourse so whomever is being penetrated can enjoy sex without any discomfort. Ohnut will be including free lube with every purchase until Valentine's Day.

10 Babeland Miss Bi $150 $112.50 Babeland Buy on Babeland Now through Feb. 14 at Babeland, you can get 25 percent off all purchases you make that are over $100. Also, now through Feb. 11, you can score a free Babeland Buzz Vibe with a purchase of $69 or more. I can't speaking highly enough about Babeland Vibes — not only can they fit in your pocket, so you technically never have to be separated from it, but the thing delivers quite the clitoral love.