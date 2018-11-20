A decent coat seems to be getting more and more expensive — even on the high street. Most designs seem not to be far off £100, leaving a rather unwanted dent in your bank balance. So what's your other option? Supermarkets, of course. Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury's have upped the ante this winter, releasing statement after statement. The following winter coats all come from supermarkets, believe it or not.

No matter what you're looking for, you're guaranteed to find it during your weekly food shop. Supermarkets have taken inspiration from both classic and high fashion designs, offering everything from vinyl macs that have come straight out of The Matrix to longline styles that even Meghan Markle wouldn't turn down. Plus there are a bunch of cosy textures to snuggle up in.

Although a few are a little pricier than your typical supermarket steal, the majority are under £40 and can be worn on almost any occasion. So whether you're looking for a coat that will take you from the office to a family birthday meal or a cover-up that can be worn to a winter wedding, you won't walk away empty-handed. Just make sure you leave some for the rest of us.

1 A High Fashion Option GFW Black Vinyl Effect Trench Coat £60 Tu Designed by graduate designer Laura Gillings, this super sleek '60s-inspired coat has practically walked straight off of the catwalk. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

2 Smart And Sophisticated Blue Checked Coat £30 George Asda's gorge woven coat isn't available to buy just yet. But keep an eye out in the coming weeks to be in with a chance of snapping up this smart style. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

3 Try Some Colour Pink Crombie Coat £28 F&F Millennial pink clearly isn't going anywhere if the colour of this coat is anything to go by. Again, you can't buy this online anymore but should be able to pick it up in your local Tesco store.

4 Go Fluffy Burnt Orange Faux Fur Coat £30 George When the chilly weather finally sets in, wrap up in this faux fur creation from Asda. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

5 Choose A Trench Navy Embroidered Trench Coat £65 Tu Trench coats are a classic style that look set to be a part of the fashion world forever. Sainsbury's belted navy version is embroidered with beautiful floral and leafy patterns. Available in UK size 8 to 28.

6 A Whiff Of Royalty Grey Houndstooth Coat £39 F&F This has the Duchess of Cambridge (or Sussex) written all over it. What I'm trying to say is that it's your best chance of looking like a royal. Tesco's clothing range is no longer available online but can be found in store.

7 '90s Style Plum High Shine Padded Coat £30 George Resistant to even the wettest of weather, this glossy coat comes with a super warm funnel neck and a vinyl-like finish. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

8 A Snow-Inspired Choice Cream Teddy Overcoat £35 Tu Admittedly, a cream coat is an extremely brave choice, especially when there's a chance of you slipping over on ice and landing in a great big muddy patch. But this Sainsbury's design is too chic to miss out on. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

9 One For The Office Navy Tartan Coat £35 F&F Especially suited to an office environment, Tesco's dark tartan design will smarten up any outfit in the blink of an eye. Unfortunately, you can no longer buy the F&F range online but should be able to find the coat in store.

10 The Cosiest Of Them All Camel Longline Teddy Coat £35 George Add a little texture to your winter wardrobe with this neutral-hued coat. It's long enough to protect you from harsh temperatures and cosy enough to literally fall asleep in. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

11 Relive Your School Days Pea Green Parka £45 Tu A parka undoubtedly served you well throughout your school life, so why not bring it back into your wardrobe? Plus it's got a hood; something that is lacking in a lot of coats today. Available in UK size 8 to 24.