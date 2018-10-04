"The amount of time I would spend menstruating. No one pointed out to me that I would be spending a quarter of my life having my period. Once my cycle got into a rhythm, I was continually frustrated because I thought I would have a month between each period, not a month from the beginning of one period to the next. So for several months, this basic mistake made me think there was something wrong with my cycle, and then when I realized it wasn’t wrong, I felt angry and ripped off. I felt like a quarter of my life had been taken away, had been marred in such a way that I couldn’t fully enjoy it. Everything I read at the time about the duration of a menstrual cycle said three to five days. That’s what it said in our high school anatomy textbooks, for example, and I remember wondering, 'Whose period is three days long? How do I get that?' But it wasn’t a question I felt comfortable asking in class. My periods lasted seven days, and if that happened every 28 days, then I was basically spending a quarter of my time menstruating. I couldn’t believe this was how my life was going to be, but when I went to the doctor, she said it was within the limits of normalcy. My periods were also really heavy (although again within the limits of normalcy), and I often missed school or worse, had to leave school, because it was so logistically difficult to deal with running to the bathroom all the time. It was a nearly insurmountable hassle that it became slightly handicapping because it interfered with some activities like travel, camping, and sleepovers. When I was 16, I went on birth control, and although it did not make my periods lighter or shorter, at least they were predictable, which helped me feel more in control."