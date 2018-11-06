12 Creative 2018 Best Friend Gifts That They Will Definitely Love
What better way to kick off this year's holiday season than by getting some creative gifts for your best friends that also happen to be gloriously feminist? This holiday gifting season, be a keen shopper. Instead of focusing on trends, or flashy sales, direct your efforts into supporting companies that fight for gender equality. That way, you're getting a gift for the country and a gift for your friend at the same time.
Whether you veer towards an item with a feminist phrase on it or if you take a more abstract approach like shopping at female run companies, make sure that you're putting your money towards a progressive effort. Now more than ever, we need to support woman, so make a slight adjustment in your holiday shopping game, and amplify the feminist spirit. Here I've put together a list of gifts that are very clearly feminist in their nature, and gifts that come from companies that have the feminist spirit woven through them. Feel free to include a card for your recipient that lets them know that their gift is extra special, thanks to its help promoting gender equality and gender rights, in addition to be just a totally rad gift, all on its own.
A Leather Belt With Carpet Trim
$75
These unisex belts are brought to you by a company that's run entirely by women, from the business and design end in the states, to the fabrication end in Morocco. Keep your pants up and support women at the same time!
A Full Pajama Set
$114
This female-led pajama company has a knack for making pieces that look adorable without hindering your sleep cycles.
A Cute Handmade Mug
$28
This fair trade mug comes to you from an ethical and sustainable artisan in a female-run marketplace. Plus, it's dang cute!
A Natural Spa Kit
$65
This refreshing facial gift box comes from a female run natural beauty company that avoids all synthetic materials. This gift set is so natural it actually expires a year after purchase!
A Bag With A Message
Feminist Tote Bag: Not Today Patriarchy, Cat Lady Tote
$17.99
The bag says it all. Gift your friend who has a voice and isn't afraid to use it this bold tote.
Artsy Bowls
$54
These handmade bowls are microwave and dishwasher safe, but more importantly they were made by a woman and sold by a woman.
Some Chill Candles
$20
Shoo away the Sunday scaries with this lavender and vetiver scented soy candle. It was handmade for you by women, which means it's lit!
A Plastic-Free Kitchen Set
$79
Not only does this sustainable kitchen starter pack come from a female run company, but it comes from a company whose number one goal is to reduce plastic waste. How friggin' cool is that?!
An Eco Wallet
$52
This wallet is brought to you by a company called Elevate, which introduces sustainable job solutions to communities and offers start up resource for the ambitious. You're bound to get someone a wallet this year, pick this one.
A Pair Of Fab Loafers
$268
These chic and eclectic loafers were handwoven from Turkish carpets (hello sustainability!) by female-only fabricators in Turkey. Once they're ready to be worn, they're sent to the U.S. where they're sold by Milicent Armstrong, founder and designer of Artemis Design Co., who quite literally walks the walk of feminism.
A Nasty Sweater
$25
The shirt says it all. Gift it to your favorite nasty woman.
A Rad Planter
$58
These creative planters are handmade by women, but inspired by LeBron James.