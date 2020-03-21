You know those days where you just can't seem to put together an outfit, and really can't muster up the energy to even try? I get them a lot, especially during early starts (I am so not a morning person), and am always on the hunt for easy (yet cool) pieces I can just chuck on and go with. If I don't have this, I end up in jeans and a jumper every.single.day. These easy-to-wear dresses to throw on are ideal for when you can't make a decision, and want to be comfy yet look chic.

I was inspired to write this piece after hearing about the sad news that Laura Ashley, who was undoubtedly one of the pioneers of lovely, easy to throw on dresses, has gone into administration. The coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first retail victim, and it's one that will be severely missed. Laura Ashley was one of the first high street retailers that offered shoppers beautiful floral dresses that came to define an era of affordable fashion in the '70s.

While their dresses have always been the epitome of 'chuck on and go,' you can still buy their designs for the time being, and for when you can't, I have selected some of the coolest alternatives on the high street right now.