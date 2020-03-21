Bustle

12 Easy-To-Wear Dresses To Throw On When Nothing Else Is Working

By Rebecca Fearn
Rixo

You know those days where you just can't seem to put together an outfit, and really can't muster up the energy to even try? I get them a lot, especially during early starts (I am so not a morning person), and am always on the hunt for easy (yet cool) pieces I can just chuck on and go with. If I don't have this, I end up in jeans and a jumper every.single.day. These easy-to-wear dresses to throw on are ideal for when you can't make a decision, and want to be comfy yet look chic.

I was inspired to write this piece after hearing about the sad news that Laura Ashley, who was undoubtedly one of the pioneers of lovely, easy to throw on dresses, has gone into administration. The coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first retail victim, and it's one that will be severely missed. Laura Ashley was one of the first high street retailers that offered shoppers beautiful floral dresses that came to define an era of affordable fashion in the '70s.

While their dresses have always been the epitome of 'chuck on and go,' you can still buy their designs for the time being, and for when you can't, I have selected some of the coolest alternatives on the high street right now.

Scattered Leaf Shirt Dress
£85
£42
|
Laura Ashley
As the Queen of easy-to-wear dresses, Laura Ashley had to be included in this edit. This cute leaf print design is cute as well as super wearable. Available in sizes 10-20.
Sleeper Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred gingham linen midi dress
£255
|
Net-A-Porter
Sleeper's dresses were designed to be nightwear first, proving just how comfy they are intended to be. They're suitable to be worn out too, and this lovely summer off-the-shoulder dress will keep you cool and effortless when the weather gets nicer. Available in sizes XS-XL.
Polka dot midi dress
£59.99
|
Mango
The perfect 'throw on' dress that's still super stylish, this will look lovely with a denim jacket and pair of little cowboy boots come spring, and some sandals come summer. Available in sizes 6-12.
Black Poplin Mix Chuck On Dress
£35
|
Topshop
Available in sizes small, medium, and large, this is the easiest to wear of the bunch. It'll suit everyone, and go with every pair of shoes and accessory in your collection. Available in S, M, L.
ASOS Curve textured midi v neck swing dress in red check
£35
|
ASOS
A swing shape is ideal for this kind of dress, when you just want to throw on and go. Checked styles are incredibly 'in' this season, so take advantage and pick this one up. Available in sizes 16-30.
Creased-effect Dress
£49.99
|
Zara
Is there anything simpler to wear than a dress that's SUPPOSED to look creased?! Seriously, this is just a winner in every sense of the word. Available in XS-XXL.
Jess Short Sleeve Midi Dress
£255
|
Rixo
If you've always wanted a Rixo dress, make it one you can wear for literally any occasion, and that is easy to chuck on and go. Case in point: this little number. Available in sizes XXS-XL.
Midi Shirt Dress
£49.99
|
Mango
A shirt dress can work for any occasion, and this simple black midi can be worn now with knee-high boots and tights, and next season with wedges or flat sandals. A great year-rounder. Available in sizes 8-14.
Burgundy Check Chuck On Midi Dress
£49
£30
|
Topshop
The dress that inspired me to write this piece, this Topshop offering has the perfect airy shape and on-trend print to last you season to season all 2020 long. Available in sizes 4-18.
Smocked Abstract Print Maxi Dress
£95
|
& other stories
The voluminous skirt and tiered skirt of this design makes it an easy one to wear. It has an ultra-pretty print, and also comes in green if you want more of a pop of colour. Available in sizes 32-44.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Tiered Sleeveless Dress
£49.90
|
Uniqlo
Uniqlo's new collab with JW Anderson is the coolest of the season, and there are a couple of great 'throw on' styles which are insanely chic as well as comfy. Available in sizes XXS-XL.
Prairie Maxi Dress
£40
|
Monki
From the tiered shape to the loose fit and neck tie, this design is sooo easy to pull off. It comes in a great range of prints too and plain colours too. Available in sizes XS-XL.